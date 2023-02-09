Lavras Gold lists on the OTCQB

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2023 - Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC, OTCQB: LGCFF) has made it easier for U.S. investors to trade its common shares.



The Company's common shares are now listed on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB) under the symbol LGCFF. Lavras Gold's common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol LGC.

"We have achieved yet another milestone with this listing," said Michael Durose, Lavras Gold's President and CEO, who will present at the OTC's Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET. "Trading on the OTCQB will expose Lavras Gold to a larger audience and potentially improve our liquidity."

OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. Companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process to qualify.

The common shares of Lavras Gold are eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the US through the Depository Trust Company (DTC). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold (TSXV: LGC, OTCQB: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a multi-million-ounce gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is in Rio Grande do Sul State and primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 23 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans more than 22,000 hectares.

Follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com

Contact information

Michael Durose Annemarie Brissenden President & CEO Investor Relations 416-844-6284 416-844-6284 investor@lavrasgold.com investor@lavrasgold.com

