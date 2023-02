Doubleview Gold says first metallurgical test of Hat tailings recovers 56% of scandium

(NewsDirect)

Doubleview Gold Corp. CEO Farshad Shirvani joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share results from the first attempt at recovering scandium from tailings from the Hat copper-gold-cobalt property in Northern British Columbia.

Shirvani told Proactive the process recovered 56% of scandium in the tailings.

The company is looking to do further metallurgical testing for scandium phosphate optimization and purification.

