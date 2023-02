New Age Metals releases drill results from 2022 program at River Valley project

(NewsDirect)

New Age Metals CEO Harry Barr joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share results from the 2022 drill program at the River Valley palladium project, near Sudbury, Ontario.

Barr told Proactive six diamond drill holes were completed totalling 1,328 metres at Dana South Zone and all intersected palladium mineralization. The company now plans to expand the Dana South Zone in 2023.

