Usha Resources hits major milestone completing first scoping drill hole at Jackpot Lake in Nevada

Usha Resources CEO Deepak Varshney joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has successfully completed hole JP22-1 at the Jackpot Lake Lithium Brine property northeast of Las Vegas in Nevada.

The company also confirmed the presence of lithium in shallow soils.

Varshney told Proactive Usha will now proceed with drilling its second hole and sampling of JP22-1.

