Star Diamond Strengthens Management Team With Appointment Of New Chief Financial Officer

TSX: DIAM

SASKATOON, Feb. 9, 2023 - Star Diamond Corp. (TSX: DIAM) ("Star" or the company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard Johnson as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Mr. Johnson will be responsible for leading the company's finance, accounting, and corporate governance teams.

Mr. Johnson has over 25 years' experience in accounting, audit, tax, and corporate governance. He joins from GFG Resources Inc. where he is and will continue to be the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Prior to joining GFG in 2016, he was CFO, Vice President of Finance and Corporate Secretary of Claude Resources. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Saskatchewan and is of member of CPA Canada.

"We are very pleased to welcome Richard aboard as our new Chief Financial Officer", comments Ewan Mason, interim CEO and Chair of the board. "His strong leadership, and extensive experience as a mining company CFO make him a huge addition to our team. We look forward to working with him."

We take this opportunity to confirm that Lisa Riley has been appointed Lead Independent Director as of January 1, 2023.

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond's most significant asset is its interest in the Fort à la Corne property in central Saskatchewan.

