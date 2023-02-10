Tartisan Nickel Corp.: Environmental Baseline Studies Enter Fourth Phase at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwestern Ontario

Toronto, February 10, 2023 - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that three phases of environmental baseline studies have been completed, and that "Phase 4" (winter/spring 2023) environmental baseline studies will be conducted at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario.

Tartisan had previously announced that Knight Piesold Consulting ("KP") and Blue Heron Environmental ("BH") have been retained to carry out the various time sensitive environmental baseline studies (SEDAR) and they will continue to conduct the requisite studies. Environmental baseline studies are critical in the permitting and approvals process and overall advancement of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The Company is continuing to take the necessary steps to advance the Kenbridge Nickel Project with the goal of nickel-copper production and shovels in the ground, building out the Kenbridge mine site in approximately three years.

Work to be conducted in the winter/spring 2023 or "Phase 4" is outlined as follows:

Bathymetry for receiving waterbodies/Lakes surrounding the project.

Fisheries Studies on creeks and lakes surrounding the project.

Surface Water Quality Sampling from installed monitoring stations.

Water Quality Profiling and Sampling from receiving waterbodies.

Stream Flow Monitoring and data download from installed monitoring stations.

Groundwater Quality Sampling from installed monitoring stations.

Stage 2 Geochemistry Assessment.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. CEO Mark Appleby commented, "Baseline studies continue at the Kenbridge Nickel Project and signify the Company's commitment to an approximate three years to production timeline. The Company is continuing to implement all necessary steps in the permitting and mining approval process. The Kenbridge PEA outlined robust economics and established the value to the Ontario supply chain with implementation of the Kenbridge Nickel Project. The Kenbridge PEA can be found on SEDAR."

The Kenbridge Nickel Project is located via the Trans-Canada Highway, 10.2 km from the township of Sioux Narrows. The Kenbridge Nickel Project has a 622-meter three compartment shaft with two underground level workstations and has never been mined. As previously announced, Tartisan retained P & E Mining Consultants Inc. to update the historic Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the Kenbridge Nickel Project.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based battery metals and mine development company whose flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit located in northwestern Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario, and the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru. Tartisan Nickel Corp. also owns equity stakes in: Class 1 Nickel & Technologies Corp. and Peruvian Metals Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 114,297,128 shares outstanding (127,338,959 fully diluted).

Dean MacEachern P. Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

