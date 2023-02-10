Searchlight Resources Lists on OTCQB Venture Market Under Ticker Symbol SCLTF

VANCOUVER, February 10, 2023 - Searchlight Resources Inc. ("Searchlight" or the "Company") (TSXV:SCLT)(OTCQB:SCLTF) is pleased to announce that on February 10, 2023, its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB under the symbol SCLTF. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SCLT.

"Searchlight's management is pleased to commence trading on the OTCQB venture market. Listing on the OTCQB is a significant corporate development for the Company affording the Company greater visibility within the U.S. investment community and abroad. This additional exposure is expected to enhance our liquidity and increase Searchlight's exposure to institutional and retail investors outside of Canada to the benefit of all its shareholders", stated Stephen Wallace, Searchlight's CEO.

The OTCQB is a US trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group and is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

The OTCQB listing has the potential to further enhance trading volumes through an expansion of investment advisers' ability to recommend investments to their U.S. clients. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Searchlight Resources Inc.

Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV:SCLT)(OTCQB:SCLTF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on Saskatchewan, Canada, which has been ranked as the top location for mining investment in Canada by the Fraser Institute. Exploration focus is on battery minerals and gold throughout the province, concentrating on projects with nearby infrastructure.

