Strathmore Welcomes John DeJoia to The Board of Directors

Kelowna, February 10, 2023 - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John DeJoia to the Board of Directors. Mr. DeJoia has a B.S. in Geology from the University of Wyoming and has over 40 years in the uranium industry. John has held positions as Chief Geologist, Director of Technical Services, Construction/Program Manager and Senior Vice-President positions.

He has worked in every sector of the uranium industry, including mining, where he was directly responsible for mining approximately 22 million pounds of uranium, along with managing Geologic, Engineering, Environmental and Land projects throughout his career. Due to his broad range of Uranium experience, Mr. DeJoia is able to adeptly and effectively work in all aspects of the Uranium industry from exploration, to permitting, to development of mining different types of deposits and finally to the remediation of projects.

Dev Randhawa, CEO of Strathmore Plus, commented, "We are thrilled to have John on the board. His experience and expertise will be crucial as Strathmore moves forward to production."

Strathmore Plus is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Clarkham Capital Ltd. to provide investor relations and consulting services with a focus on the German stock market and the German-speaking investor community. Services include the preparation of articles and coverages on several financial platforms and newsletters. The program will commence Feb. 1 - April 30, 2023.

Strathmore will pay Clarkham Capital Ltd. 150,000 Euro for their services. Clarkham Capital is an international investor relations agency operating out of London, United Kingdom and controlled by Sebastian Korbach. Clarkham Capital is an arm's-length service provider of the Company and does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore has 3 uranium projects in Wyoming, including Beaver Rim, Agate, and Night Owl. The Night Owl property is a former producing mine that was in production in the late 1950s and early 1960s. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in Wyoming-type roll front deposits.

