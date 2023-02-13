"B" - Full Focus on Thompson Knolls Project - Share Consolidation Cancelled

VANCOUVER, February 13, 2023 - As announced last week BCM Resources Corp. ("BCM") (TSXV:B) has consolidated 100% ownership interest of the flagship Thompson Knolls ("TK") project in Southwest Utah, USA. The Board has decided that in light of the strong results of the current exploration program the Company has cancelled the planned consolidation of the common shares, announced Sept. 15, 2022.

BCM Resources Corp. is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the continued exploration of the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

