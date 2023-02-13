Lithium One Launches New Website and Corporate Presentation

Vancouver, February 13, 2023 - Lithium One Metals Inc. (TSXV: LONE) (FSE: H490) (the "Company" or "LONE") is pleased to announce the launch of its new company website and corporate presentation. The updated platform provides investors, stakeholders, and interested parties with a comprehensive overview of the Company's mission, operations, and exploration strategy.

The new corporate presentation provides a comprehensive overview of LONE's portfolio of high-quality lithium projects in emerging Canadian lithium districts and the Company's strategy to advance its properties to drill testing in 2023.

About Lithium One

Lithium One Metals is a Canadian exploration company specializing in the acquisition and development of high-potential lithium properties in Ontario and Quebec. Our team of experienced geologists and prospectors are at the forefront of the search for the next generation of lithium deposits.

On behalf of Lithium One Metals Inc.

Dominic Verdejo, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://lithiumonemetals.com or contact:

Dominic Verdejo

Tel: +1-604-678-5308

Email: dom@rsdcapital.com.

