Western Magnesium Provides Technical Update

WASHINGTON, February 13, 2023 - Western Magnesium Corp. (WMC) (TSXV:WMG; (Frankfurt-3WM); (OTC:MLYF) ("Western Magnesium" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a technical update.

Since the success of the initial optimization runs that produced 99.84% magnesium metal, we identified and completed a number of technical upgrades to our Commercial Pilot Plant setting the stage for the continuous production phase. These custom and proprietary improvements will increase reliability as we progress forward.

During this period, and due to the sensitive nature of this work, the Technical Team, led by our CTO, Mr. Paul Sauve, completed these upgrades. These proprietary upgrades have increased the vast technical knowledge of the Technical Team and will provide irreplaceable experience for the future Commercial Plant.

The equipment and process software, which is proprietary to Western Magnesium, continues to excel throughout the Commercial Pilot Plant operation.

Chief Technology Officer, Paul Sauve, states, "During the testing period, the Technical Team continues to be impressed with the proprietary equipment and software that has been developed. This gives us greater confidence and insight as we work with our engineering firms in planning the build out of the larger commercial facility."

Executive Chairman, Ed Lee, states, "The proprietary technology and software, which has been built specifically for our green process, is truly one of a kind. Our technology represents America's best chance at bringing production of the much sought after magnesium metal, which has been identified as a critical metal by both industry and government, back to the United States."

The value of our technical and software upgrades gives Western Magnesium the ability to have a full package solution for the licensing of our technology in the near future. Our proprietary technology is a one-stop solution for providing a green critical metal locally and globally.

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

