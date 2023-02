OzAurum kicks off Mulgabbie North heap leach scoping study

(NewsDirect)

OzAurum Resources Ltd. (ASX:OZM) CEO Andrew Pumphrey tells Proactive a scoping study has commenced for its Mulgabbie North Gold Project that will include the project's maiden resource estimate. The study will investigate a staged heap leach processing option with mining consultancy Burnt Shirt appointed to facilitate the program.

