Drilling Expands Dimensions of Gold Zones of East Chimo Mine Sector

VAL-D'OR, Quebec, Feb. 14, 2023 -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) ("Cartier") announces drill results in the East Chimo Mine Sector, located at the midpoint of 450 m between the Chimo Mine and West Nordeau sectors (FIGURE 1). The results are located on the Chimo Mine Property, 100% owned by Cartier, which is located 45 km east of the Val-d'Or mining camp.



The results for the current drilling program in the East Chimo Mine Sector expand dimension of the gold zones as follows:

In the 5NE Gold Zone, drilling intersected 5.2 g/t Au over 4.0 m including 16.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m. This intersection increases the length of Zone 5NE by 320 m, which now has a total length of 1,150 m.





In the 5BS Gold Zone, drilling intersected 3.9 g/t Au over 6.9 m including 9.0 g/t Au over 1.0 m. This intersection increases the length of Zone 5BS by 110 m, which now has a total length of 350 m.





Detailed results are presented in the table below.



"The results confirm the continuity of the mineralization of the gold zones of the East Chimo Mine Sector, which is in line with the goal of this drill program to increase the resources on the project," commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO.

Recall that the Chimo Mine Project now consists of 29 gold zones that are situated within 19 gold structures, drilled over a strike length of 3.7 km and locally up to a depth of 1.6 km (FIGURE 2) where the recent mineral resource estimate, dated August 22, 2022*, reported:

7,128,000 tonnes at an average grade of 3.14 g/t Au for a total of 720,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated category and;





18,475,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.75 g/t Au for a total of 1,633,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category.



* NI 43-101 Mineral Resources Estimate for Chimo Mine and West Nordeau Gold Deposits, Québec, Canada, Vincent Nadeau-Benoit, P.Geo., Alain Carrier, P.Geo., M.Sc. and Marc R. Beauvais, P.Eng., InnovExplo Inc., August 22nd, 2022.

Table 1: Detailed information of new results:

Drill Hole Coordinates

UTM (°) Azimut (°)

/Plunge (°) From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Length

(m) Gold

Zone Gold

Structure CH22-58B 332568/5320290/-228

203 / -59

1,115.1 1,122.0 3.9 6.9 5BS

5BS

Including 1,120.0 1,121.0 9.0 1.0 CH22-58B 332568/5320290/-228

203 / -59

1,033.0 1,037.0 5.2 4.0 5NE

5N

Including 1,036.0 1,036.5 16.5 0.5

The lengths of the mineralized intersections are expressed as lengths measured along the drill core.

The estimated true thickness of the mineralized intersections represents approximately 65 to 85% of the measured length.

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Cartier Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is an advanced gold project exploration company based in Val-d'Or. The company's projects are all located in Quebec, which has consistently ranked as one of the world's best mining jurisdictions. Cartier is advancing the development of its flagship Chimo Mine Project. The Company has a strong cash position exceeding $6.0 M and a significant corporate and institutional endorsement, including Agnico Eagle Mines, O3 Mining and Quebec investment funds.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information on the Company and the Chimo Mine Project in this news release was prepared and reviewed by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P. Geo., Ph. D, Cartier's Vice- President, and Mr. Ronan Déroff, P. Geo, M. Sc., Cartier's Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Geomatician, both qualified persons as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Lavallière approved the information contained in this press release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Cartier inserts in the batches of samples sent to the laboratory, 5% of the number of samples in the form of certified standards and another 5% in the form of sterile samples to ensure quality control. The samples are analyzed at the Techni-Lab laboratory (Actlabs), located in Ste-Germaine-Boulé, Quebec, Canada. Samples of 3 to 5 kg are crushed by the laboratory up to 90% passing a mesh of 10 mesh (2.00 mm) then 500 g of sample is pulverized up to 90% passing a mesh of 200 mesh (0.07mm). The 50 g pulps are analyzed by fire assay and are read by atomic absorption. Samples with results ? 1.0 g/t and < 10.0 g/t are re-assayed by fire assay and read by atomic absorption. Results greater than or equal to 10.0 g/t Au are analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric reading. For samples containing visible gold, 500 g of rock are analyzed by the "Metallic Sieve" method.

