Fairchild Announces Strategic Partnership Discussions with TSG Global Holdings ("TSG")

Vancouver, February 14, 2023 - Fairchild Gold Corp. ("Fairchild" or the "Company") (TSXV:FAIR) is pleased to announce that it has initiated strategic partnership discussions with Washington D.C. based TSG Global Holdings ("TSG") with the objective of advancing the development and enhancing the value of a number of TSG's mineral assets.

Fairchild's team is currently conducting technical due diligence on a number of these projects and will update shareholders on progress in the weeks ahead.

About TSG Global Holdings

Emerging in the early 20th century, TSG Global Holdings ("TSG") realized the pivotal role of emerging markets in the global economy. From Asia Pacific to Africa and the Middle East, they have successfully provided infrastructure improvement and modernization, financing, Information Technology (IT), training and education, physical security and cyber security technologies, logistics and life support, which benefits local economies and aspirations. TSG has worked with many US and foreign government agencies, multinational and regional corporations, NGOs and media organizations.

In every market which TSG has been active in, they have played a major role in the development of the private sector; in the process it has created thousands of work opportunities for local citizens. Going forward, TSG will continue to invest and expand their operations, deepen their superb management team, core businesses and partnerships.

TSG adheres to a corporate philosophy of not simply doing well in developing regions, but meeting and exceeding customer's requirements and expectations consistently.

https://tsg-globalholdings.com/

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit. The Fairchild Lake Property, which currently is the Company's principal asset consists of 25 single cell and multi cell claims (108 cells) covering an area of 2,224 hectares, located approximately 250 kilometers northwest of the city of Thunder Bay in the Patricia Mining Division, Ontario.

