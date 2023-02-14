Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Significant Lithium Potential at O'Connor Lake Project

Vancouver, February 14, 2023 - Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") has recognized that coarse-grained pegmatites occur on their O'Connor Lake property which is currently host to critical metals of zinc +/- copper. The pegmatites occur primarily as dykes but also occur as masses in complex multiple-phased intrusive granitic environments. Although no exploration has occurred on these pegmatites, there is potential to host spodumene mineralization, recognized to be the critical mineral for lithium potential. The Company knew of the pegmatite occurrences from the Prusti work (Ph.D. Thesis, 1954) and maintained confidentiality on the lithium potential until the land position was staked.

Slave Lake Zinc continues to add recent geophysical and geological data to its historical database as they work to generate exploration targets. The design of a detailed exploration program is currently underway to evaluate the potential of the pegmatites for their lithium content as well as the well-documented coarse, base-metal (Zn-Pb+/- Cu) vein systems, considered to be of magmatic-hydrothermal origin. The structures/lineaments associated with the base-metal veins are well documented locally and are projected to continue to the north and northwest of the MWK # 1 Vein. The exploration program will include ground geophysics, geological mapping and sampling, and drilling to test selected targets.

Although no lithium pegmatites have been identified within the Taltson Magmatic Zone, the pegmatites identified by Prusti and government geologists suggest the host rocks in the O'Connor Lake area are similar to the granitic intrusive complex in the Hearne Channel-Beaulieu River area on the north side of Great Slave Lake. The lithium pegmatites on the north side of Great Slave Lake are currently being aggressively evaluated by Li-FT and others.

Ritch Wigham, CEO of Slave Lake Zinc, commented, "We believe that Canada's need for critical metals is designated as a priority that will continue to grow. Demand for critical minerals like zinc, lithium and copper, for which Slave Lake is exploring, will only continue to expand. The potential for these critical metals on our property is considered high and bodes well for the exploration potential at the O'Connor Lake property. Slave Lake will continue to build on its database to develop all exploration opportunities. For the first time Lithium will now be explored for in the South Slave region."

QP Gary statement. This release and its contents have been reviewed and approved by Gary Vivian, M.Sc., P.Geol a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

About Slave Lake Zinc

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. intends to develop the potential of its O'Connor Lake property, an historic zinc lead copper property located in the Northwest Territories of Canada. The property is located south of Great Slave Lake and to the east of Pine Point project. The property was initially developed after the Second World War and subsequently abandoned in 1952 when the prices of zinc and lead collapsed post war. Slave Lake Zinc Corp. believes that it is well positioned to advance this project and to expand significantly the historic potential of the property. For more information, please visit www.zinccorp.ca.

