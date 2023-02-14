Global Energy Metals Hosts Webinar to Provide Company Update Highlighting Recent Partnerships, Project Monetization, Warrant Incentive Program and Upcoming Catalysts

Vancouver, February 14, 2022 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) (OTC:GBLEF) (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a company involved in the investment exposure to the battery metals supply chain, is pleased to announce that the Company, in collaboration with Amvest Capital, will host a webinar on Thursday, February 16th at 4:05pm ET / 1:05pm PT.

Catalysts & Milestones:

Corporate: The Company wishes to remind holders of Eligible Warrants of its early warrant exercise incentive program intended to encourage the early exercise of up to 13,506,500 share purchase warrants that were issued pursuant to three non-brokered private placements that closed in September 2020, May 2021 and March 2022. The Program will expire on February 27, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. PST.

Nevada: Following recent identification of new cobalt, copper, and nickel targets by Earthlabs Inc., the Company engaged Dahrouge Geological Consulting USA Ltd. to conduct field mineral exploration activities at the Lovelock and Treasure Box projects. Dahrouge Geological has since carried out a number of exploration initiatives to ground truth the Earthlabs' findings and further define the scale and scope of the prospective Nevada-based battery metals projects. This work is intended to support and potentially modify the proposed drill program for the Treasure Box project and refine targets for a follow-up drill program at the Lovelock project Earthlabs was engaged to apply their proprietary machine learning applications ("AI") and geoscience expertise to assist the Company in expanding discoveries and identifying new high-priority target areas. A total of 30 exploration targets have been identified, 15 on the Lovelock Project and 15 targets identified on the Treasure Box Project. Dahrouge completed a sampling program confirming the potential of these targets. Sampling program at Treasure Box included Copper Assays up to 36.4% Copper. Samples assayed at Lovelock included 4.82% Cu, 0.546% Co, 0.309% Ni and 32.3g/t Ag.

Queensland: Partner Metal Bank Ltd. (ASX:MBK) sole funded in excess of $1 million in a 2022 exploration work at the Millennium Cobalt-Copper project. The drilling extended the Resource along strike, deeper down dip with deeper diamond holes confirming the existing model for the resource. Metal Bank has given notice to elect to form the Millennium Joint Venture with MBK holding a 51% joint venture interest and GEMC holding a 49% interest in the Project. MBK will now move to Stage 2 of the JV to increase its joint venture interest to 80%. Resource upgrade work has commenced.

Norway: Entered into a strategic partnership with Kingsrose Mining (ASX: KRM) to advance the Råna Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Norway. Kingsrose committed to spend up to $15 Million in exploration expenditures on the property. GEMC has a carried strategic interest and maintains a 1% NSR royalty.

Ontario: Completed sale of the Werner Lake Cobalt project to High-Tech Metals Limited for $50,000 and 2,500,000 shares. Global Energy now holds 7.6% in High-Tech following High-Tech closing AUD $4.718 million as part of its IPO to the ASX.

Exposure to an Electrified Future:

Continually evaluate new opportunities through supply chain exposure to battery and electric minerals and associated eMobility technologies.

Engage and work with key marketing and strategic partners to strengthen corporate standing.

Benefitting from project-funded programs advancing properties GEMC has direct and indirect exposure.

Further monetize existing projects through partnership strategy to unlock value and advance projects for the Company while maintaining exposure to the project potential.

Current Projects & Holdings:

85% interest in Nevada-based Lovelock Mine Treasure Box projects in Nevada, USA

50% interest in the Monument Peak Copper-Silver-Gold Project in Idaho, USA

Strategic investment NSR for Class-1 Nickel project in Norway

49% interest Millennium Cobalt-Copper-Gold project in Queensland, Australia

100% interest in Mount Dorothy and Cobalt Ridge projects in Queensland, Australia

50% interest in the Chance Lake Ni-Co-Cu-project in Nunavik Territory, Quebec and the Amiral Ni-Cu-PGE project in Grenville Region, Quebec, Canada

1.35 million share equity holding in Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSX-V: ELEC)

31.25 million share equity holding in Metal Bank Ltd. (ASX: MBK)

2.5 million share equity holding in High-Tech Metals Ltd. (ASX: HTM)

0.257 million share equity holding in Marquee Resources (ASX: MQR)

0.637 million share equity holding in Sceptre Ventures Inc (TSX-V: SVP)



Click Image To View Full Size

In this live webinar with Global Energy's CEO and Director, Mitchell Smith, attendees will be provided with an update on recent milestones including field exploration work at the Lovelock and Treasure Box projects in Nevada, partner funded developments at the Millennium Cobalt-Copper project in Australia, sale of the Werner Lake project in Ontario, partnership with Kingsrose Mining on the Råna Nickel project in Norway, repricing and incentivizing warrant holders to exercise warrants to strengthen corporate treasury, and an overall update on anticipated catalysts at a time when fundamentals remain supported by growing metals demand driven by decarbonization and electrification.

This will be a live, interactive, online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Details to register for the webinar are below.

DATE: Thursday, February 16th, 2022

TIME: 1:05pm PDT / 4:05pm EDT

REGISTER FREE: The Amvest Capital - Global Energy Metals Webinar

The Amvest Capital webinar will be held on Thursday, February 16th at 4:05pm ET / 1:05pm PT. Global Energy Metals invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend this real-time, interactive live webinar by registering here.

Global Energy Metals is developing a strong, diversified portfolio of strategic battery mineral projects that are well positioned for further exploration and development at a time when there is renewed interest in the battery minerals sector as price fundamentals are realigning due to the much anticipated surge in demand and market growth that is supported by a global movement towards electric vehicle and new energy storage adoption.

Global Energy Metals' current portfolio of cobalt, copper and nickel project and equity based holdings is well exposed to this global transition towards a lower-carbon economy.

About Amvest Capital

Amvest Capital is a New York-based specialist investment management and corporate finance firm focused solely on the natural resources sector. You can learn more about Amvest Capital and its webinars at https://www.amvestcapital.com/webinars.

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals Corp. offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Global Energy Metals recognizes that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades is underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy has taken a 'consolidate, partner and invest' approach and in doing so have assembled and are advancing a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources.

As demonstrated with our current copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, we're investing-in, exploring and developing prospective, scaleable assets in established mining and processing jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets. We're targeting projects with low logistics and processing risks, so that they can be fast tracked to enter the supply chain in this cycle. We're also collaborating with industry peers to strengthen our exposure to these critical commodities and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future.

Securing exposure to these critical minerals powering the eMobility revolution is a generational investment opportunity. We believe the the time to be part of this electrification movement.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corp.

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219

www.globalenergymetals.com

Twitter: @EnergyMetals | @USBatteryMetals | @ElementMinerals

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

GEMC's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.