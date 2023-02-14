Sidoti & Company, LLC Announces Registration Now Open for March Small-Cap and May Micro-Cap Conferences
NEW YORK, February 14, 2023 - Sidoti & Company, LLC announces that its two spring conferences are now open for registration. The March Virtual Small-Cap Conference will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, March 22-23, 2023, and the May Virtual Micro-Cap Conference will be on Wednesday and Thursday, May 10-11, 2023.
Sidoti hosts eight virtual investor conferences a year, alternating between small- and micro-cap targeted companies. Companies can host both group presentations and private one-on-one meetings with investors. Over 100 companies and 1,000 investors are expected to attend the March conference.
As a registered broker-dealer, Sidoti's in-house sales team regularly interfaces with its client base of over 500 institutional investors. Standing apart from others in the industry, Sidoti provides all presenters the opportunity to present their stories to Sidoti's sales force through proprietary "teach-ins" before each conference. This increasingly popular offering positions Sidoti's salespeople to fully engage in each presenter's unique story and to then arrange the highest-quality investor meetings at each conference. Companies are encouraged to participate in these teach-ins, though availability is limited.
The company presentation fee is $6,000. Registration is free for all investors and extends beyond Sidoti's institutional client base. To register for the March or May conferences, or to view dates for all 2023 Sidoti conferences, please visit www.sidoti.com/events . To inquire about a teach-in, please email conference@sidoti.com or call (212) 453-7031.
Over 80 companies in various sectors have already registered for the March conference, including:
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
Sector
|
Market Cap
|
AAON, Inc.
|
AAON
|
Industrials
|
4.1 Billion
|
ABM Industries
|
ABM
|
Services
|
3 Billion
|
Acutus Medical
|
AFIB
|
Healthcare
|
45 Million
|
Alamo Group Inc
|
ALG
|
Industrials
|
1.8 Billion
|
AGI
|
Materials
|
6 Billion
|
ALLETE, Inc.
|
ALE
|
Utilities
|
3.6 Billion
|
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|
ANEB
|
Healthcare
|
80 Million
|
Appreciate Holdings, Inc.
|
SFR
|
Real Estate
|
75 Million
|
ARCOSA, Inc.
|
ACA
|
Industrials
|
2.6 Billion
|
Ashford Hospitality Trust
|
AHT
|
Real Estate
|
234 Million
|
Assertio Holdings, Inc.
|
ASRT
|
Healthcare
|
195 Million
|
Benchmark
|
BHE
|
Technology
|
1 Billion
|
Bitfarms
|
BITF
|
Technology
|
330 Million
|
Blue Sky Uranium
|
TSXV:BSK
|
Energy
|
20 Million
|
Brady Corporation
|
BRC
|
Industrials
|
2.6 Billion
|
Braemar Hotels & Resorts
|
BHR
|
Real Estate
|
423 Million
|
Charles River Associates
|
CRAI
|
Services
|
845 Million
|
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
|
CPK
|
Utilities
|
2.2 Billion
|
Columbus McKinnon Corporation
|
CMCO
|
Industrials
|
1 Billion
|
Commercial Vehicles Group
|
CVGI
|
Consumer
|
237 Million
|
Comtech
|
CMTL
|
Technology
|
500 Million
|
CoreCard
|
CCRD
|
Technology
|
282 Million
|
CPSI
|
CPSI
|
Healthcare
|
450 Million
|
CSG
|
CSGS
|
Technology
|
2 Billion
|
CTG
|
CTG
|
Technology
|
115 Million
|
Dave Inc.
|
DAVE
|
Financial Services
|
110 Million
|
Deluxe
|
DLX
|
Technology
|
900 Million
|
Douglas Dynamics
|
PLOW
|
Industrials
|
900 Million
|
EnPro Industries, Inc.
|
NPO
|
Industrials
|
2 Billion
|
ePlus inc.
|
PLUS
|
Technology
|
1.3 Billion
|
Gibraltar Industries, Inc.
|
ROCK
|
Industrials
|
1.4 Billion
|
GigaCloud Technology Inc.
|
GCT
|
Technology
|
238 Million
|
Global Industrial Company
|
GIC
|
Industrials
|
952 Million
|
Graham Corporation
|
GHM
|
Industrials
|
104 Million
|
Granite Construction Inc.
|
GVA
|
Industrials
|
1.8 Billion
|
Harvard Bioscience
|
HBIO
|
Industrials
|
123 Million
|
Hillenbrand
|
HI
|
Industrials
|
470 Million
|
ICF
|
ICFI
|
Industrials
|
1.9 Billion
|
Inmed Pharmaceuticals
|
INM
|
Healthcare
|
10 Million
|
Insteel Industries, Inc.
|
IIIN
|
Industrials
|
600 Million
|
inTest Corporation
|
INTT
|
Industrials
|
150 Million
|
Kforce Inc
|
KFRC
|
Technology
|
1.1 Billion
|
Kimball Electronics Inc
|
KE
|
Industrials
|
566 Million
|
La-Z-Boy Incorporated
|
LZB
|
Consumer
|
1.2 Billion
|
LSI Industries
|
LYTS
|
Industrials
|
385 Million
|
McGrath RentCorp
|
MGRC
|
Industrials
|
1.4 Billion
|
MDU Resources Group, Inc.
|
MDU
|
Industrials
|
6.3 Billion
|
Methode Electronics, Inc.
|
MEI
|
Industrials
|
1.6 Billion
|
Minerals Technologies Inc.
|
MTX
|
Industrials
|
2.2 Billion
|
MYR Group Inc.
|
MYRG
|
Industrials
|
1.6 Billion
|
OneSpan Inc.
|
OSPN
|
Technology
|
550 Million
|
Oportun Financial Corp.
|
OPRT
|
Financial Services
|
200 Million
|
PFSweb, Inc.
|
PFSW
|
Services
|
159 Million
|
Plexus Corp.
|
PLXS
|
Technology
|
3 Billion
|
Quanex Building Products
|
NX
|
Industrials
|
800 Million
|
Quipt Home Medical
|
QIPT
|
Healthcare
|
200 Million
|
Resources Connection
|
RGP
|
Services
|
569 Million
|
Sanmina Corporation
|
SANM
|
Technology
|
3.6 Billion
|
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.
|
STRL
|
Industrials
|
1.1 Billion
|
Superior Group of Companies, Inc.
|
SGC
|
Consumer
|
143 Million
|
Tactile Medical
|
TCMD
|
Healthcare
|
262 Million
|
Tecnoglass
|
TGLS
|
Materials
|
1.6 Billion
|
Terran Orbital
|
LLAP
|
Industrials
|
275 Million
|
The Gorman-Rupp Company
|
GRC
|
Industrials
|
900 Million
|
Tonix Pharmaceuticals
|
TNXP
|
Healthcare
|
70 Million
|
Turning Point Brands
|
TPB
|
Consumer
|
400 Million
|
UFP Industries
|
UFPI
|
Industrials
|
5.5 Billion
|
UNIFI
|
UFI
|
Consumer
|
300 Million
|
VolitionRx Ltd
|
VNRX
|
Healthcare
|
150 Million
|
VSE Corporation
|
VSEC
|
Industrials
|
708 Million
About Sidoti & Company, LLC
For over two decades, Sidoti & Company, LLC has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort and broad access to corporate management teams. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America.
