Sidoti & Company, LLC Announces Registration Now Open for March Small-Cap and May Micro-Cap Conferences

NEW YORK, February 14, 2023 - Sidoti & Company, LLC announces that its two spring conferences are now open for registration. The March Virtual Small-Cap Conference will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, March 22-23, 2023, and the May Virtual Micro-Cap Conference will be on Wednesday and Thursday, May 10-11, 2023.



Sidoti hosts eight virtual investor conferences a year, alternating between small- and micro-cap targeted companies. Companies can host both group presentations and private one-on-one meetings with investors. Over 100 companies and 1,000 investors are expected to attend the March conference.

As a registered broker-dealer, Sidoti's in-house sales team regularly interfaces with its client base of over 500 institutional investors. Standing apart from others in the industry, Sidoti provides all presenters the opportunity to present their stories to Sidoti's sales force through proprietary "teach-ins" before each conference. This increasingly popular offering positions Sidoti's salespeople to fully engage in each presenter's unique story and to then arrange the highest-quality investor meetings at each conference. Companies are encouraged to participate in these teach-ins, though availability is limited.

The company presentation fee is $6,000. Registration is free for all investors and extends beyond Sidoti's institutional client base. To register for the March or May conferences, or to view dates for all 2023 Sidoti conferences, please visit www.sidoti.com/events . To inquire about a teach-in, please email conference@sidoti.com or call (212) 453-7031.

Over 80 companies in various sectors have already registered for the March conference, including:

Company Name Ticker Sector Market Cap AAON, Inc. AAON Industrials 4.1 Billion ABM Industries ABM Services 3 Billion Acutus Medical AFIB Healthcare 45 Million Alamo Group Inc ALG Industrials 1.8 Billion Alamos Gold Inc. AGI Materials 6 Billion ALLETE, Inc. ALE Utilities 3.6 Billion Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc. ANEB Healthcare 80 Million Appreciate Holdings, Inc. SFR Real Estate 75 Million ARCOSA, Inc. ACA Industrials 2.6 Billion Ashford Hospitality Trust AHT Real Estate 234 Million Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT Healthcare 195 Million Benchmark BHE Technology 1 Billion Bitfarms BITF Technology 330 Million Blue Sky Uranium TSXV:BSK Energy 20 Million Brady Corporation BRC Industrials 2.6 Billion Braemar Hotels & Resorts BHR Real Estate 423 Million Charles River Associates CRAI Services 845 Million Chesapeake Utilities Corporation CPK Utilities 2.2 Billion Columbus McKinnon Corporation CMCO Industrials 1 Billion Commercial Vehicles Group CVGI Consumer 237 Million Comtech CMTL Technology 500 Million CoreCard CCRD Technology 282 Million CPSI CPSI Healthcare 450 Million CSG CSGS Technology 2 Billion CTG CTG Technology 115 Million Dave Inc. DAVE Financial Services 110 Million Deluxe DLX Technology 900 Million Douglas Dynamics PLOW Industrials 900 Million EnPro Industries, Inc. NPO Industrials 2 Billion ePlus inc. PLUS Technology 1.3 Billion Gibraltar Industries, Inc. ROCK Industrials 1.4 Billion GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT Technology 238 Million Global Industrial Company GIC Industrials 952 Million Graham Corporation GHM Industrials 104 Million Granite Construction Inc. GVA Industrials 1.8 Billion Harvard Bioscience HBIO Industrials 123 Million Hillenbrand HI Industrials 470 Million ICF ICFI Industrials 1.9 Billion Inmed Pharmaceuticals INM Healthcare 10 Million Insteel Industries, Inc. IIIN Industrials 600 Million inTest Corporation INTT Industrials 150 Million Kforce Inc KFRC Technology 1.1 Billion Kimball Electronics Inc KE Industrials 566 Million La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB Consumer 1.2 Billion LSI Industries LYTS Industrials 385 Million McGrath RentCorp MGRC Industrials 1.4 Billion MDU Resources Group, Inc. MDU Industrials 6.3 Billion Methode Electronics, Inc. MEI Industrials 1.6 Billion Minerals Technologies Inc. MTX Industrials 2.2 Billion MYR Group Inc. MYRG Industrials 1.6 Billion OneSpan Inc. OSPN Technology 550 Million Oportun Financial Corp. OPRT Financial Services 200 Million PFSweb, Inc. PFSW Services 159 Million Plexus Corp. PLXS Technology 3 Billion Quanex Building Products NX Industrials 800 Million Quipt Home Medical QIPT Healthcare 200 Million Resources Connection RGP Services 569 Million Sanmina Corporation SANM Technology 3.6 Billion Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL Industrials 1.1 Billion Superior Group of Companies, Inc. SGC Consumer 143 Million Tactile Medical TCMD Healthcare 262 Million Tecnoglass TGLS Materials 1.6 Billion Terran Orbital LLAP Industrials 275 Million The Gorman-Rupp Company GRC Industrials 900 Million Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP Healthcare 70 Million Turning Point Brands TPB Consumer 400 Million UFP Industries UFPI Industrials 5.5 Billion UNIFI UFI Consumer 300 Million VolitionRx Ltd VNRX Healthcare 150 Million VSE Corporation VSEC Industrials 708 Million

About Sidoti & Company, LLC

For over two decades, Sidoti & Company, LLC has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort and broad access to corporate management teams. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America.

