Alianza Minerals Receives Lease Extension for Klondike Property, Colorado; Clarifies Warrant Expiry Dates

Vancouver, February 14, 2023 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ) (OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that the Colorado State Board of Land Commissioners has approved the extension of a State Lease at the Klondike Property, for an additional four (4) years. The term of this Lease will expire on February 1, 2027. This Lease provides for the exclusive right to conduct mineral exploration on the 6,400-acre (2,590 Ha) parcel included within the existing Klondike Property.

"We are very happy to have this extension to continue exploration on this part of the Klondike Property," stated Jason Weber, President and CEO of Alianza. "The next phase of drilling will likely include targets on the State Land Board leased ground, so it was important for us to secure this extension."

Alianza will pay a yearly fee of $5 per acre (total $3,200) per year to maintain the lease.

Clarifying Warrant Expiry Date

Alianza would like to clarify that the warrant amendment announced on February 13, 2023 also includes an extension to the expiry date from February 25, 2023 to March 15, 2023 in order to accommodate the warrant incentive program.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Alianza employs a discovery-focused business model of joint venture funding and self-funded projects to maximize opportunity for exploration success. The Company's primary asset is the Haldane silver project and also currently has gold, silver and base metal projects in Yukon Territory, Colorado, Nevada and Peru. Alianza has one project (Tim, Yukon Territory) optioned out to Coeur Mining, Inc. and one optioned to Allied Copper within an alliance with Cloudbreak Discovery PLC. Alianza is actively seeking partners on other projects. Alianza also holds certain royalties on projects in North and South America.

Alianza is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ANZ" and trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF".

Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Alianza Minerals Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.

