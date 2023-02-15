RT Minerals Corp. Acquires Additional Lithium/Cesium Mineral Claims and Prospects in Northeastern Ontario, Canada

Vancouver, February 14, 2023 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV:RTM) (OTC:RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM") announces that it has acquired by map staking (MLAS) 91 claims consisting of approximately 1,927 hectares (4,762 acres) covering the Case Batholith (the "Case Batholith Properties") centered on Heighington Township, 85 km northeast of Cochrane, Ontario.

The Case Batholith Properties are 100% owned and royalty free. The properties occur within the boundaries of the Case Batholith and are specifically located in Heighington, Kenning, Sequin, and Case Townships (Figure 1). Five properties are situated 12 km north of the Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals") Case Lake lithium/cesium discovery in Steel Township, Ontario (Figure 2).



Figure 1: Location of Case Batholith



Figure 2: RT Minerals Corp. claim blocks

The Power Metals discovery contains significant lithium and cesium mineralization within pegmatitic lithologies throughout northeast trending dyke and isolated laccolith (dome) complexes. It is these lithologies of the Case Batholith that RT Minerals now owns and will be subject to future exploration by the Company.

The entire Case Batholith complex is an oval-shaped complex that is approximately 150 km long and 60 km wide. The Case Pegmatite systems, associated with the batholith and its margins, appear to reside within the five largest known lithium-cesium bearing complexes in the geologic region of the Superior Province of Ontario.

The entire Case Batholith complex is virtually unexplored (Figure 3). Excluding the Case Lake discovery of Power Metals, at the extreme southeastern edge of the Case Batholith, only one significant borehole has penetrated the Case Batholith during 2007 exploration for gold. This hole was drilled by Lake Shore Gold Corp., drill hole LA-07-01, located immediately northeast of the Company's Ireland property in Ireland Township. This hole contained anomalously high cesium ("Cs") values within igneous assemblages (samples 135279 to 135281, Cs - 76ppm over 1m, 42ppm over 0.70m, and 56 ppm over 0.50m, all within 90m of surface - MNDM files 20000003914 /20005893).



Figure 3: The entire Case Batholith complex is virtually unexplored

Douglas Andrews, the Company's President and CEO, states: "We are pleased to add lithium and cesium prospects to our portfolio of properties. With the assistance of government initiatives such as the Ontario Government's Critical Minerals Directive and the federal government's new Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit, we have positioned the Company to capitalize on what is now a major exploration and staking rush for rare earth elements in northern Ontario and Quebec, within geologic parameters of the Superior Province. This includes the major and leading Canadian world-class rare earth element discovery by Patriot Battery Metals Inc. in the eastern James Bay region of Quebec. Detailed investigations from existing magnetic signatures, covering the entire Case Batholith, has resulted in the identification of several magnetic responses similar to that which characterize the Power Metals Case Lake, Ontario, discovery. All of the RT Minerals claim blocks have been acquired on the basis of magnetic signatures resembling northeast trending dykes and laccolith structures. The total residual magnetic field response exhibits several magnetic features located near the Power Metals Case Lake discovery (Figures 4 and 5)(MNDM files Map 82815). It is postulated that many of the magnetic responses represent pegmatitic dykes and laccolith (dome) complexes that are contained within the tonalite/granodiorite rock assemblages of the Case Batholith. Several RT Minerals claim blocks cover prominent magnetic features that lie along the outer margins of the Case Batholith, as does the Power Metals discovery".



Figure 4: Seismic signature



Figure 5: Second vertical derivative and drill target

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Garry Clark, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Rare Earth Element mineralization that exists on the Power Metal Corp. Case Batholith properties is not known to exist on the Company's properties in the Case Batholith area. The true widths of the historical drill intercepts in 2007 by Lakeshore Gold are not known.

About RT Minerals Corp.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM". The Company holds a 100% royalty-free interest in a portfolio of rare earth element, gold and base metal properties in Ontario: the Ireland, Case Batholith Group, Milligan, Blakelock, McQuibban and Timmins properties. The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property located 22 km south-southeast of the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Ireland Property (Rare Earth Element - Case Batholith) is a royalty free 52 claim block of 421 Ha (1,040 acres) covering an inferred carbonatite complex (the "Ireland Complex") located in Ireland Township, 45 km northeast of Smooth Rock Falls, Ontario. The Ireland Complex is 100% owned by RTM and is approximately 4.0 km long, 2.8 km wide, oval shaped and is positioned along a southern extensional splay fault contained within the Kapuskasing Structural Trend. The Kapuskasing Structural Trend contains several well documented carbonatite complexes that contain Niobium, Iron, Titanium and Rare Earth Element resources within various assemblages of carbonatite rocks.

Case Batholith Group (Rare Earth Element) consists of 91 claims of approximately 1,927 hectares (4,762 acres) covering the Case Batholith (the "Case Batholith Properties") centered on Heighington Township, 85 km northeast of Cochrane, Ontario. The Case Batholith Properties are 100% owned and royalty free. The properties occur within the boundaries of the Case Batholith and are specifically located in Heighington, Kenning, Sequin, and Case Townships. Five properties are situated 12 km north of the Power Metals Case Lake lithium/cesium discovery in Steel Township.

Link-Catharine RLDZ Property (Gold) is comprised of fifteen unpatented single cell mining claims with a total area of 220 hectares in one claim block. The Link-Catharine property is located 22 km south-southeast of the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. RTM has an option to earn a 100% interest in this property subject to a 2% NSR.

Milligan Property (Gold) is a royalty free 16-claim block (129 Ha) located approximately 75 km northeast of Timmins, Ontario, and is 100% owned by RTM. The Milligan property covers the southeast extension of the volcanic stratigraphy hosting the Eastford Lake gold discovery of 142.2 g/t Au over 3.0 m announced by Explor Resources in 2009.

Blakelock Property (Gold) is a royalty free 9-claim block (73 Ha) located approximately 75 km northeast of Cochrane, Ontario, and is 100% owned by RTM. The property is host to a massive east-west trending magnetic high intrusive complex that was subject to limited drilling in 1967.

Mcquibban Property (Gold) is a royalty free 19-claim block (153 Ha) located approximately 50 km north of Cochrane, Ontario, and is 100% owned by RTM. The property hosts a strong 3.0 km long east-west trending inferred oxide facies banded iron formation, in which one historical drill hole encountered a gold mineralized interval of 5.47 g/t Au over 1.2m.

Timmins Property (Base Metals) is a royalty free 16-claim block (129 Ha) located approximately 50 km southeast of Timmins, Ontario, and is 100% owned by RTM. The property features several mineralized fault systems that suggest proximity to a base metal source.

For more information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website at www.rtmcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

