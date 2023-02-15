TriStar Gold Inc. Announces Investor Relations Partnership with Adelaide Capital

Scottsdale, February 15, 2023 - TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQX: TSGZF) ("TriStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Adelaide Capital ("Adelaide"), a leading investor relations and capital markets advisory firm, to provide investor relations and consulting services to the Company.

Adelaide is a full-service investor relations firm that brings a unique and powerful perspective and a re-engineered investor relations business model. Adelaide will work closely with TriStar Gold to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets program, which includes assisting with non-deal roadshows, virtual campaigns, social media, conferences and assisting with investor communication. In exchange for Adelaide's services, the Company has agreed to pay a monthly fee of C$10,000 for a one-year term, in addition to 300,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.16 per share and a five-year term, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of the Company.

"We are excited to collaborate with Adelaide Capital, who will offer us access to a wider investor network in Canada and the US. Broadening our investor network is a key objective in 2023 as we continue to advance the permitting process for the exciting Castelo de Sonhos project in Pará State, Brazil," stated Nick Appleyard, CEO of TriStar Gold Inc.

About TriStar Gold Inc.

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQX under the symbol TSGZF.

Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

Contacts

TriStar Gold Investor Contact

Deborah Honig

647-203-8793

Deborah@adcap.ca

