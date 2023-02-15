Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

TriStar Gold Inc. Announces Investor Relations Partnership with Adelaide Capital

14:30 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Scottsdale, February 15, 2023 - TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQX: TSGZF) ("TriStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Adelaide Capital ("Adelaide"), a leading investor relations and capital markets advisory firm, to provide investor relations and consulting services to the Company.

Adelaide is a full-service investor relations firm that brings a unique and powerful perspective and a re-engineered investor relations business model. Adelaide will work closely with TriStar Gold to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets program, which includes assisting with non-deal roadshows, virtual campaigns, social media, conferences and assisting with investor communication. In exchange for Adelaide's services, the Company has agreed to pay a monthly fee of C$10,000 for a one-year term, in addition to 300,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.16 per share and a five-year term, subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of the Company.

"We are excited to collaborate with Adelaide Capital, who will offer us access to a wider investor network in Canada and the US. Broadening our investor network is a key objective in 2023 as we continue to advance the permitting process for the exciting Castelo de Sonhos project in Pará State, Brazil," stated Nick Appleyard, CEO of TriStar Gold Inc.

About TriStar Gold Inc.

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQX under the symbol TSGZF.

Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

Contacts
TriStar Gold Investor Contact
Deborah Honig
647-203-8793
Deborah@adcap.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154846


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

TriStar Gold Inc.

TriStar Gold Inc.
Bergbau
USA
A1C2N1
CA89678B1094
www.tristargold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap