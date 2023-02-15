GSP Resource Corp. Appoints Allen David V. Heyl, B.Sc., CPG. to Technical Advisory Board

Vancouver, February 15, 2023 - GSP Resource Corp. (TSXV:GSPR) (the "Company") announces the appointment of Allen David V. Heyl, B.Sc., CPG., to the Company's Technical Advisory Board.

Mr. Heyl brings to GSP's Technical Advisory Board more than 40 years of experience in the mining industry, including senior corporate and technical positions with both major mining companies and junior exploration companies, working mostly in the Andean countries of South America and in North America.

Mr. Heyl is currently VP, Exploration for Aztec Minerals Corp. and was previously Exploration Manager for Southern Peru Copper and led in the identifying of resources for their acquisition, exploration, as well as corporate development, evaluations, acquisitions, exploration, and administration. Throughout his career, David developed expertise in all aspects of mineral exploration and resource evaluation, and has worked at operating mines in grade control, mine design, construction supervision and operations oversight.

He has played key roles in the discovery and evaluation of more than 30 million oz gold and 25 million tonnes copper in reserves and resources including Marmato-Echandia in Colombia for Colombia Gold (now Aris Gold); Pierina, Lagunas Norte (now Boroo Pte), and Quicay (now Centauro) for Barrick; Motherlode (now AngloGold) and Reward (now Waterton) in Beatty, Nevada, and Rocky Bar for GEXA; Tantahuatay, Cuajone, and Quelleveco for Southern Peru Copper; Rio Blanco for Monterrico Metals (now Zijin Mining); El Toro, Minaspampa (both now COMARSA), Tres Cruces (now Anacortes Mining) and Nueva Condor/Huampar for OroPeru.

GSP Resource President & CEO, Simon Dyakowski stated: "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Heyl to the GSP Resource team and are honoured to have him as a Technical Advisor. His expertise and experience as an exploration geologist and mining industry executive brings great value to GSP."

The company also announces that is has granted an aggregate of 450,000 stock options (the "Stock Options") to certain consultants of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The Stock Options are exercisable to acquire common shares at an exercise price of $0.12 per common share for a term of 2 years.

About GSP Resource Corp.: GSP Resource Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on projects located in Southwestern British Columbia. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Alwin Mine Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Kamloops Mining Division, as well as an option to acquire 100% interest and title to the Olivine Mountain Property in the Similkameen Mining Division, of which it has granted an option to earn a 60% interest to a third party.

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: (604) 619-7469

Email: simon@gspresource.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward?looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the appointment of a technical advisor to the Technical Advisory Board, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of copper, gold, silver and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward?looking statements or forward?looking information, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.