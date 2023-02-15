Sidney Resources Corp. Announces Full and Final Patent Application for Revolutionary Laser Mining Technology

COEUR D' ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Sidney Resources Corp., (OTC PINK:SDRC) is very pleased to announce after a huge effort from the entire engineering team, taking nearly a full year to write, a "Non-Provisional Utility Patent Application" has been filed with the USPTO. This application for "Method and Apparatus for using Electro-Magnetic Radiation in Narrow Vein Mining" has been assigned Application Serial No. 18/103,991 with a filing date of 31 January, 2023. The application also claims priority back to an earlier filed "Provisional Patent Application", that is patent pending. This is the full patent application for the laser technology and finalizes the patent process. Furthermore it is an improved and expanded application of the patent Sidney Resources acquired from Merger Mines (OTC:MERG).

In further detail this invention is an improvement to known methods and apparatus relating to narrow vein mining for precious metals and gemstones. A method and apparatus for using Electro-Magnetic Radiation (EMR) to thermally fracture/melt and/or vaporize geologic material in narrow vein mining operations including explosive installation preparation, safety rock bolting operations, drifting, expanding raises and winzes, and stope mining.

A thermal fracturing scanhead directs a beam of predetermined diameter and power across a work surface causing stress fracturing and also to cause the rock to melt and/or vaporize to a predetermined depth. Spalled chips removed from the work surface are collected and transported for further processing. The invention relates to improvements using multi-kilowatt Electro­-Magnetic Radiation generators in thermal stress fracturing and/ or spallation of strata; to facilitate and differentiate between desired minerals and waste material; the retrieval of desired materials; and movement and disposal of waste materials.

Commenting on the Non-Provisional Utility patent application the Sidney Resources Tech Division's Project Manager, Gary Mladjan, said, "we have spent the last twelve years working to bring the premise of thermal fracturing igneous rock, based on preliminary studies done by Argonne National laboratory and others, to develop the spallation process for the hard rock mining industry. We have codified our ideas in this patent and have produced a laboratory test device that will soon be ready for operational verification at Colorado School of Mines using material samples taken from our own Lucky Ben Mine. We are anxious to then begin bringing the devices described in our patent to fruition."

Testing at the Colorado School of Mines is a major step forward Sidney Resources in their pursuit of technology that will provide tremendous value for not just Sidney Resources itself but for the mining industry as a whole and could be deployed across multiple verticals. In commercial applications the unit is easily transportable. Construction uses may include rock bolting, replacement of blasting operations where blasting is prohibitive, trenching for foundations in solid rock structures, trenching and drilling for cables and piping through rock structures, and in construction of by-pass tunnels in dam construction projects. We anticipate uses in rescue and recovery operations where it can be easily deployed to assist in concrete structure collapses that occur in earthquakes and other natural disasters, and tunneling in the case of a mine or cave collapse. Potential military applications for construction and excavation and potential uses for NASA as they strive expand the exploration of mars and the mining of Asteroids.

We are exploring additional transformative and disruptive technologies to expand our impact on the mining industry while reducing the impact on the environment. We are committed to protecting the environment and reduce the impact on the Anthropocene, our human centered planet, as a shared passion for our team, and look forward to building additional partnerships with institutions like the Colorado School of Mines that shares these same values.

About Sidney Resources Corp.

Sidney Resources is conducting exploration and development work to determine the values of ore bodies located on three patented claims, The Lucky Ben, Lucky Ben Extension and Hornet properties totaling 53 acres. Sidney then has an additional fourteen unpatented claims totaling 300 acres directly adjacent all located in the famous Warren Mine District of Idaho. Originally founded in 1896 and incorporated in 1910, Sidney Resources Corp. is more than just a mining and exploration company.

