Indigo Exploration Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, February 15, 2023 - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (FSE: INE) (the "Company") announces that pursuant to its 10% rolling incentive stock option plan it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 2,800,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $ 0.0825 (the "Options") for a five year term expiring February 14, 2028. The Options vested on the date of grant and are subject to TSX V approval.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Paul Cowley", President and CEO
For further information, please contact: Paul Cowley: (604) 340-7711 Website: www.indigoexploration.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
