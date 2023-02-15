Nutrien Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

Delivered record net earnings, advanced strategic initiatives and returned $5.6 billion to shareholders in 2022. Expect strong market fundamentals in 2023 and announced a 10 percent increase in the quarterly dividend.

All amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today its fourth quarter 2022 results, with net earnings of $1.1 billion ($2.15 diluted net earnings per share). Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings per share1 was $2.02 and adjusted EBITDA1 was $2.1 billion.

"Geopolitical events caused an unprecedented level of supply disruption and market volatility across agriculture, energy and fertilizer markets in 2022. Nutrien delivered record net earnings and cash flow in this environment due to the advantages of our world-class production, distribution and retail network. We returned $5.6 billion to shareholders, invested in our global Retail network and advanced a number of long-term strategic initiatives that position our company for future growth and sustainability," commented Ken Seitz, Nutrien's President and CEO.

"The outlook for our business is strong as we expect global supply issues to persist and demand for crop inputs to increase in 2023. We remain disciplined in our capital allocation approach as we position the company to best serve the needs of our customers, while delivering meaningful returns for our shareholders," added Mr. Seitz.

Highlights:

Nutrien generated net earnings of $7.7 billion ($14.18 diluted net earnings per share) and adjusted EBITDA 1 of $12.2 billion in 2022 supported by higher realized fertilizer prices and record Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail") performance, more than offsetting a reduction in fertilizer sales volumes. Cash provided by operating activities increased to $8.1 billion in 2022, more than doubling the prior year's total.

Nutrien repurchased 53 million shares in 2022 and an additional 8 million shares in 2023, completing its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") in early February 2023. Nutrien's Board of Directors approved a 10 percent increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.53 per share and approved the purchase of up to 5 percent of Nutrien's outstanding common shares over a twelve-month period through a NCIB. The NCIB is subject to acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Nutrien allocated $1.2 billion of growth capital 1 (cash used in investing activities of $2.9 billion) in 2022 to advance strategic initiatives across our Retail, Potash and Nitrogen businesses. This included expanding our Retail network by completing 21 acquisitions in Brazil, the US and Australia for a total investment of approximately $400 million.

Retail delivered record adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 billion for the full year of 2022, due to supportive market conditions in key regions where we operate. Retail cash operating coverage ratio 1 as at December 31, 2022 improved to 55 percent compared to 58 percent for the same period in 2021 driven by higher margins.

as at December 31, 2022 improved to 55 percent compared to 58 percent for the same period in 2021 driven by higher margins. Potash adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 billion for the full year of 2022 more than doubled compared to the prior year due to higher net realized selling prices and record offshore sales volumes, more than offsetting lower North American sales volumes.

Nitrogen full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 billion increased 70 percent compared to the prior year due to higher net realized selling prices that more than offset higher natural gas costs and lower sales volumes.

Nutrien issued full-year 2023 adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings per share guidance 1 of $8.4 to $10.0 billion and $8.45 to $10.65 per share, respectively.

of $8.4 to $10.0 billion and $8.45 to $10.65 per share, respectively. Nutrien is adjusting the ramp up timing of its existing low-cost potash capacity to optimize capital expenditures in-line with the pace of expected demand recovery in 2023 and beyond. We will maintain a flexible approach and now expect to reach 18 million tonnes of annual operational capability in 2026. Nutrien continues to believe long-term fundamentals support the need for our low-cost, incremental potash capability and there is significant value in having flexibility to increase production when the market needs it.

1. These (and any related guidance, if applicable) are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section for further information.

Market Outlook and Guidance

Agriculture and Retail

Agricultural fundamentals remain strong and are supported by the lowest global grain stocks-to-use ratio in over 25 years. We expect Ukrainian crop production and exports will continue to be constrained by the impact of the war with Russia and believe it will take more than one growing season to alleviate the supply risk from the market. Spot prices for corn, soybeans, and wheat are up 25 to 50 percent compared to the 10-year average, which supports grower returns and provides an incentive to increase crop production in 2023.

We anticipate US major crop acreage will increase by approximately 4 percent in 2023, assuming a more normal planting window compared to the spring of 2022. We expect corn plantings to increase to 91 to 93 million acres in 2023, which is supportive of crop input demand.

Brazilian grower economics for soybeans and corn are strong, which we expect will support another year of above-trend acreage growth. Safrinha corn planting and crop input purchases have been delayed due to wet weather, but we expect strong demand as the planting season progresses. Australian growers have benefitted from multiple years of above-average yields and historically high crop prices, positioning them very well financially entering 2023. We expect another year of strong crop production and input demand assuming favorable weather conditions.

Crop Nutrient Markets

We believe potash inventories have been drawn down in Brazil and the US following a historic decline in the pace of potash shipments in the second half of 2022. We have seen improved potash demand in early 2023, however buyers continue to take a cautious approach to managing inventories that could lead to a more condensed shipment period as we approach the primary application seasons. Our estimate for global potash shipments in 2023 is 63 to 67 million tonnes, which is still constrained compared to the historical trend demand estimated at around 70 million tonnes.

Belarus potash shipments in 2023 are projected to be down 40 to 60 percent and Russian shipments down 15 to 30 percent compared to 2021. We anticipate the reduction in supply will be most apparent in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, as both Belarusian and Russian exports were heavily weighted to early 2022 before sanctions and export restrictions were imposed.

Global nitrogen prices have declined since the beginning of 2023 due to lower European natural gas prices and buyer deferrals. We expect European natural gas prices to be volatile throughout the year and around 30 percent of the region's nitrogen capacity is currently offline. North American natural gas prices remain highly competitive compared to European and Asian natural gas prices and we expect Henry Hub spot prices between $2.50 to $4.50 per MMBtu in 2023.

We anticipate nitrogen supply constraints will persist in 2023, including lower Russian ammonia exports, reduced European operating rates and continued Chinese urea export restrictions. We expect a tight US supply and demand balance ahead of the 2023 spring season due to higher corn acreage and increased US nitrogen exports over the past six months.

We expect Chinese phosphate export restrictions to be in place until at least April 2023, anticipate improved demand in North America and Brazil, and the continuation of strong demand in India. Phosphate product margins are expected to be supported by lower raw material sulfur prices due to reduced operating rates and demand in China.

Financial Guidance

Based on market factors detailed above, we are issuing full-year 2023 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $8.4 to $10.0 billion and full-year 2023 adjusted net earnings guidance of $8.45 to $10.65 per share.

Retail adjusted EBITDA guidance assumes strong demand for crop inputs in each of the markets we serve. We expect gross margins for crop nutrients and crop protection products will be lower compared to the record levels achieved in 2022.

Potash sales tonnes guidance of 13.8 to 14.6 million tonnes assumes increased demand in our key markets of North America and Brazil and continued global supply constraints in 2023. We have maintained capability to increase sales volumes to our previous expectation of approximately 15 million tonnes if we see stronger demand in the market.

Nitrogen sales tonnes guidance of 10.8 to 11.4 million tonnes assumes higher operating rates at our North American plants and a continuation of gas curtailments in Trinidad in 2023. Nitrogen sales tonnes guidance includes 300,000 to 350,000 tonnes of projected ESN® product sales that prior to 2023 were included in the other product category.

All guidance numbers, including those noted above and related sensitives are outlined in the table below.

2023 Guidance Ranges 1 (billions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Low High Adjusted net earnings per share in US dollars ("Adjusted EPS")2,3 8.45 10.65 Adjusted EBITDA 2 8.4 10.0 Retail adjusted EBITDA 1.85 2.05 Potash adjusted EBITDA 3.7 4.5 Nitrogen adjusted EBITDA 2.5 3.2 Phosphate adjusted EBITDA (in millions of US dollars) 550 750 Potash sales tonnes (millions) 4 13.8 14.6 Nitrogen sales tonnes (millions) 4 10.8 11.4 Depreciation and amortization 2.1 2.2 Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings (%) 23.5 24.5

Impact to 2023 Annual Assumptions & Sensitivities 1 Adjusted Adjusted (millions of US dollars, except EPS amounts or as otherwise noted) EBITDA EPS 3 $1/MMBtu change in NYMEX 5 180 0.27 $25/tonne change in realized potash selling prices 300 0.45 $25/tonne change in realized ammonia selling prices 50 0.07 $25/tonne change in realized urea selling prices 80 0.12 2023 average Canadian to US dollar exchange rate 1.33 2023 NYMEX natural gas (US dollars per MMBtu) ~$3.50 1. See the "Forward-Looking Statements" section. 2. These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section. 3. Assumes 503 million shares outstanding for all EPS guidance and sensitivities. 4. Manufactured products only. Nitrogen sales tonnes guidance includes ESN® products that prior to 2023 were included in the other category. 5. Nitrogen related impact.

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Sales 7,533 7,267 4 37,884 27,712 37 Freight, transportation and distribution 244 198 23 872 851 2 Cost of goods sold 4,383 3,863 13 21,588 17,452 24 Gross margin 2,906 3,206 (9) 15,424 9,409 64 Expenses 1,247 1,379 (10) 4,615 4,628 ? Net earnings 1,118 1,207 (7) 7,687 3,179 142 Adjusted EBITDA 1 2,095 2,463 (15) 12,170 7,126 71 Diluted net earnings per share 2.15 2.11 2 14.18 5.52 157 Adjusted net earnings per share 1 2.02 2.47 (18) 13.19 6.23 112 Cash provided by operating activities 4,736 3,637 30 8,110 3,886 109 1. These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.

Net earnings and adjusted EBITDA increased for the full year of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021, due to higher net realized selling prices resulting primarily from global supply uncertainties across our nutrient businesses and strong Retail performance. Net earnings and adjusted EBITDA decreased in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, due to lower sales volumes partially offset by higher net realized selling prices. In 2022, we recorded a non-cash impairment reversal of $780 million related to our Phosphate operations, which positively impacted net earnings. Cost of goods sold increased in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 due to higher input costs, in particular higher cost of inventory, natural gas and sulfur. Cash provided by operating activities increased in the full year of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 primarily due to higher net earnings and increased in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due to a higher release of working capital.

Segment Results

Our discussion of segment results set out on the following pages is a comparison of the results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 to the results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, unless otherwise noted.

Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail")

Three Months Ended December 31 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Gross Margin Gross Margin (%) as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 Sales Crop nutrients 2,320 2,035 14 349 428 (18) 15 21 Crop protection products 981 1,113 (12) 413 414 ? 42 37 Seed 251 189 33 46 57 (19) 18 30 Merchandise 264 270 (2) 41 45 (9) 16 17 Nutrien Financial 62 51 22 62 51 22 100 100 Services and other 1 237 243 (2) 194 201 (3) 82 83 Nutrien Financial elimination 1, 2 (28) (23) 22 (28) (23) 22 100 100 4,087 3,878 5 1,077 1,173 (8) 26 30 Cost of goods sold 3,010 2,705 11 Gross margin 1,077 1,173 (8) Expenses 3 888 911 (3) Earnings before finance costs and taxes ("EBIT") 189 262 (28) Depreciation and amortization 202 178 13 EBITDA 391 440 (11) Adjustments 4 ? 2 (100) Adjusted EBITDA 391 442 (12) 1. Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified for the three months ended December 31, 2021. 2. Represents elimination for the interest and service fees charged by Nutrien Financial to Retail branches. 3. Includes selling expenses of $836 million (2021 - $848 million). 4. See Note 2 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Twelve Months Ended December 31 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Gross Margin Gross Margin (%) as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 Sales Crop nutrients 10,060 7,290 38 1,766 1,597 11 18 22 Crop protection products 7,067 6,333 12 1,936 1,551 25 27 24 Seed 2,112 2,008 5 428 419 2 20 21 Merchandise 1,019 1,033 (1) 174 172 1 17 17 Nutrien Financial 267 189 41 267 189 41 100 100 Services and other 1 966 980 (1) 749 771 (3) 78 79 Nutrien Financial elimination 1 (141) (99) 42 (141) (99) 42 100 100 21,350 17,734 20 5,179 4,600 13 24 26 Cost of goods sold 16,171 13,134 23 Gross margin 5,179 4,600 13 Expenses 2 3,621 3,378 7 EBIT 1,558 1,222 27 Depreciation and amortization 752 706 7 EBITDA 2,310 1,928 20 Adjustments 3 (17) 11 n/m Adjusted EBITDA 2,293 1,939 18 1. Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. 2. Includes selling expenses of $3,392 million (2021 - $3,124 million). 3. See Note 2 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2022 increased due to higher sales and gross margins across nearly all product categories and regions where we operate. This was supported by strong agriculture fundamentals, higher selling prices and growth in proprietary product margins. Adjusted EBITDA decreased in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year's record results as strong sales prices in most product categories were offset by lower volumes and higher cost inventory. Our Retail cash operating coverage ratio 1 improved as at December 31, 2022 to 55 percent from 58 percent in the same period in 2021 due to higher gross margin.

improved as at December 31, 2022 to 55 percent from 58 percent in the same period in 2021 due to higher gross margin. Crop nutrients sales increased in the fourth quarter and the full year of 2022 due to higher selling prices. Gross margin increased for the full year of 2022 compared to the same period last year due to strategic procurement and the timing of inventory purchasing in the first half of 2022, with a decrease in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to higher cost inventory. Sales volumes decreased for the full year 2022 due to reduced application resulting from a delayed planting season in North America and stronger fourth quarter engagement in 2021 in a rising price environment, slightly offset by increased South American volumes attributed to recent acquisitions.

Crop protection products sales and gross margin increased for the full year of 2022, particularly in North America, due to higher selling prices along with increased sales and gross margin in proprietary products. Gross margin was flat in the fourth quarter as higher sales pricing and a favorable sales mix in North America offset a decline in sales volumes compared to a very strong period of demand in the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross margin as a percentage of sales increased for the full year of 2022, supported by the reliability of our supply chain and strategic procurement in a rising price environment.

Seed sales increased in the fourth quarter and the full year of 2022 due to higher pricing along with strong North America corn sales, Latin America soybean sales and Australia canola sales. Gross margin increased for the full year of 2022 due to higher pricing with a decrease in the fourth quarter of 2022 attributed to the timing and mix of seed sales compared to the same period in 2021.

Merchandise gross margin increased for the full year of 2022 due to strong margin performance in Australia animal management, farm services and general merchandise, with a decrease in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to an unfavorable foreign exchange rate impact on Australian dollars.

Nutrien Financial sales increased in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 due to higher utilization and adoption of our programs and a higher interest-bearing trade receivable balance, driven by strong commodity pricing.

Services and other sales and gross margin decreased in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 mainly due to lower livestock volumes in Australia, along with an unfavorable foreign exchange rate impact on Australian dollars. Fourth quarter 2022 sales benefited from improved selling rates on North American custom application services.

1. These (and any related guidance, if applicable) are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section for further information.

Potash

Three Months Ended December 31 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Manufactured product Net sales North America 536 497 8 959 1,002 (4) 560 494 13 Offshore 841 923 (9) 1,659 2,054 (19) 506 450 12 1,377 1,420 (3) 2,618 3,056 (14) 526 465 13 Cost of goods sold 310 305 2 118 100 18 Gross margin - total 1,067 1,115 (4) 408 365 12 Expenses 1 198 179 11 Depreciation and amortization 34 38 (11) EBIT 869 936 (7) Gross margin excluding depreciation Depreciation and amortization 89 117 (24) and amortization - manufactured 2 442 403 10 EBITDA/ Adjusted EBITDA 958 1,053 (9) Potash controllable cash cost of product manufactured 2 65 52 25 1. Includes provincial mining taxes of $190 million (2021 - $173 million). 2. These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.

Twelve Months Ended December 31 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Manufactured product Net sales North America 2,485 1,638 52 3,729 5,159 (28) 667 317 110 Offshore 5,414 2,398 126 8,808 8,466 4 615 283 117 7,899 4,036 96 12,537 13,625 (8) 630 296 113 Cost of goods sold 1,400 1,285 9 112 94 19 Gross margin - total 6,499 2,751 136 518 202 156 Expenses 1 1,173 512 129 Depreciation and amortization 35 36 (1) EBIT 5,326 2,239 138 Gross margin excluding depreciation Depreciation and amortization 443 488 (9) and amortization - manufactured 553 238 133 EBITDA 5,769 2,727 112 Potash controllable cash cost of Adjustments 2 ? 9 (100) product manufactured 58 52 12 Adjusted EBITDA 5,769 2,736 111 1. Includes provincial mining taxes of $1,149 million (2021 - $466 million). 2. See Note 2 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA increased in the full year of 2022 due to higher net realized selling prices and strong offshore sales volumes, which more than offset lower North American sales volumes, higher royalties and provincial mining taxes. Adjusted EBITDA decreased in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year mainly due to lower volumes from cautious purchasing in a declining price environment, partially offset by higher net realized selling prices.

Sales volumes decreased for the full year of 2022 due to a compressed North American spring application season that resulted in high inventory carry-over and cautious purchasing in key markets during the second half of 2022. Offshore sales volumes were the highest of any full year period on record due to reduced supply from Eastern Europe.

Net realized selling price increased in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 due to the impact of reduced supply from Eastern Europe. Net realized selling prices decreased from the third quarter of 2022 due to a decline in benchmark pricing.

Cost of goods sold per tonne in 2022 increased primarily due to higher royalties resulting from increased net realized selling prices. Potash controllable cash cost of product manufactured increased due to lower production volumes and a pull forward of maintenance activities in the second half of 2022.

Canpotex Sales by Market

(percentage of sales volumes, except as Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 otherwise noted) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Latin America 28 37 (9) 34 38 (4) Other Asian markets 1 35 34 1 34 35 (1) China 16 12 4 14 11 3 Other markets 10 11 (1) 10 10 ? India 11 6 5 8 6 2 100 100 100 100 1. All Asian markets except China and India.

Nitrogen

Three Months Ended December 31 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Manufactured product Net sales Ammonia 689 519 33 776 790 (2) 887 656 35 Urea 463 552 (16) 705 824 (14) 657 670 (2) Solutions, nitrates and sulfates 389 385 1 1,056 1,221 (14) 368 316 16 1,541 1,456 6 2,537 2,835 (11) 607 514 18 Cost of goods sold 846 725 17 333 256 30 Gross margin - manufactured 695 731 (5) 274 258 6 Gross margin - other 1 4 23 (83) Depreciation and amortization 61 52 17 Gross margin - total 699 754 (7) Gross margin excluding depreciation Expenses (income) ² 13 (2) n/m and amortization - manufactured 4 335 310 8 EBIT 686 756 (9) Ammonia controllable cash cost of Depreciation and amortization 155 148 5 product manufactured 4 57 45 27 EBITDA 841 904 (7) Adjustments 3 ? 17 (100) Adjusted EBITDA 841 921 (9) 1. Includes other nitrogen (including ESN®) and purchased products and comprises net sales of $251 million (2021 - $193 million) less cost of goods sold of $247 million (2021 - $170 million). 2. Includes earnings from equity-accounted investees of $41 million (2021 - $41 million). 3. See Note 2 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. 4. These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.

Twelve Months Ended December 31 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Manufactured product Net sales Ammonia 2,641 1,393 90 2,715 2,919 (7) 973 477 104 Urea 1,920 1,463 31 2,757 3,059 (10) 696 478 46 Solutions, nitrates and sulfates 1,829 1,128 62 4,551 4,747 (4) 402 238 69 6,390 3,984 60 10,023 10,725 (7) 638 371 72 Cost of goods sold 3,197 2,353 36 319 219 46 Gross margin - manufactured 3,193 1,631 96 319 152 110 Gross margin - other 1 88 95 (7) Depreciation and amortization 56 52 7 Gross margin - total 3,281 1,726 90 Gross margin excluding depreciation (Income) expenses ² (92) (3) n/m and amortization - manufactured 375 204 84 EBIT 3,373 1,729 95 Ammonia controllable cash cost of Depreciation and amortization 558 557 ? product manufactured 59 50 18 EBITDA 3,931 2,286 72 Adjustments 3 ? 22 (100) Adjusted EBITDA 3,931 2,308 70 1. Includes other nitrogen (including ESN®) and purchased products and comprises net sales of $1,143 million (2021 - $705 million) less cost of goods sold of $1,055 million (2021 - $610 million). 2. Includes earnings from equity-accounted investees of $233 million (2021 - $76 million). 3. See Note 2 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA increased in the full year of 2022 primarily due to higher net realized selling prices and higher earnings from equity-accounted investees, which more than offset higher natural gas costs and lower sales volumes. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased as lower sales volumes more than offset an increase in net realized selling prices.

Sales volumes decreased in the fourth quarter primarily due to Trinidad gas curtailments, unplanned plant outages that included the impact of extreme cold weather in the quarter and cautious buying activity. Full-year sales volumes were also impacted by a compressed North American spring application season.

Net realized selling price was higher in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 due to strong benchmark prices, in particular for ammonia, resulting from tight global supply and higher energy prices in key nitrogen producing regions.

Cost of goods sold per tonne in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 increased primarily due to higher natural gas, raw material and other input costs. Ammonia controllable cash cost of product manufactured increased in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 due to lower production volumes and higher input costs, mainly electricity costs.

Natural Gas Prices in Cost of Production

Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 (US dollars per MMBtu, except as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Overall gas cost excluding realized derivative impact 7.49 6.43 16 7.82 4.60 70 Realized derivative impact (0.05) (0.03) 67 (0.05) 0.01 n/m Overall gas cost 7.44 6.40 16 7.77 4.61 69 Average NYMEX 6.26 5.83 7 6.64 3.84 73 Average AECO 4.11 3.93 5 4.28 2.84 51

Natural gas prices in our cost of production increased in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 as a result of higher North American gas index prices and increased gas costs in Trinidad, where our gas prices are linked to ammonia benchmark prices.

Phosphate

Three Months Ended December 31 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Manufactured product Net sales Fertilizer 274 377 (27) 391 509 (23) 700 741 (6) Industrial and feed 155 155 ? 140 202 (31) 1,107 766 45 429 532 (19) 531 711 (25) 807 749 8 Cost of goods sold 405 374 8 762 526 45 Gross margin - manufactured 24 158 (85) 45 223 (80) Gross margin - other 1 (8) 5 n/m Depreciation and amortization 109 55 99 Gross margin - total 16 163 (90) Gross margin excluding depreciation Expenses 46 10 360 and amortization - manufactured 3 154 278 (44) EBIT (30) 153 n/m Depreciation and amortization 58 39 49 EBITDA 28 192 (85) Adjustments 2 ? 4 (100) Adjusted EBITDA 28 196 (86) 1. Includes other phosphate and purchased products and comprises net sales of $72 million (2021 - $61 million) less cost of goods sold of $80 million (2021 - $56 million). 2. See Note 2 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. 3. This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.

Twelve Months Ended December 31 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Manufactured product Net sales Fertilizer 1,367 1,108 23 1,696 1,840 (8) 806 602 34 Industrial and feed 706 520 36 682 779 (12) 1,035 667 55 2,073 1,628 27 2,378 2,619 (9) 872 622 40 Cost of goods sold 1,562 1,227 27 657 469 40 Gross margin - manufactured 511 401 27 215 153 41 Gross margin - other 1 (18) 20 n/m Depreciation and amortization 79 58 37 Gross margin - total 493 421 17 Gross margin excluding depreciation (Income) expenses (693) 36 n/m and amortization - manufactured 294 211 40 EBIT 1,186 385 208 Depreciation and amortization 188 151 25 EBITDA 1,374 536 156 Adjustments 2 (780) 4 n/m Adjusted EBITDA 594 540 10 1. Includes other phosphate and purchased products and comprises net sales of $304 million (2021 - $201 million) less cost of goods sold of $322 million (2021 - $181 million). 2. See Note 2 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. Includes reversal of impairment of assets of $780 million (2021 - nil).

Adjusted EBITDA increased for the full year of 2022 mainly due to higher net realized selling prices, which more than offset higher raw material costs and lower sales volumes. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter decreased due to lower sales volumes as a result of unplanned plant outages. Included with expenses for the full year of 2022, we recognized a $780 million non-cash impairment of assets reversal due to a more favorable outlook for phosphate margins, which is deducted from adjusted EBITDA.

Sales volumes decreased in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 due to lower production volumes and a condensed North American spring application season.

Net realized selling price increased for the full year of 2022 aligned with the increase in global benchmark prices. In the fourth quarter of 2022, higher industrial and feed net realized selling prices more than offset the decline in fertilizer net realized selling prices.

Cost of goods sold per tonne increased in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 primarily due to significantly higher sulfur and ammonia input costs, along with lower production volumes.

Corporate and Others

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Selling expenses 5 3 67 (1) (21) (95) General and administrative expenses 99 93 6 326 275 19 Share-based compensation (recovery) expense (59) 73 n/m 63 198 (68) Other expenses 67 112 (40) 227 253 (10) EBIT (112) (281) (60) (615) (705) (13) Depreciation and amortization 16 15 7 71 49 45 EBITDA (96) (266) (64) (544) (656) (17) Adjustments 1 (84) 116 n/m 146 348 (58) Adjusted EBITDA (180) (150) 20 (398) (308) 29 1. See Note 2 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

General and administrative expenses were higher in the full year of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 mainly due to increased depreciation and amortization expense, higher donations and higher information technology-related expenses.

Share-based compensation (recovery) expense was a recovery in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to a decrease in share price and an expense for the comparative period in 2021 due to an increase in share price. We had a lower expense for the full year of 2022 compared to 2021 mainly due to a lower value of share-based awards outstanding.

Other expenses were lower in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 mainly due to net foreign exchange gains in 2022 compared to net foreign exchange losses in 2021 and lower expenses related to asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs for our non-operating sites from the changes in our cost and discount rate estimates. This was partially offset by an employee special recognition award expense in 2022. Other expenses were lower in the full year of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 mainly due to lower COVID-19 related expenses, the absence of cloud computing related expenses from our change in accounting policy in 2021 and lower expenses related to asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs for our non-operating sites from the changes in our cost and discount rate estimates. This was partially offset by higher information technology project feasibility costs and an employee special recognition award expense in 2022.

Eliminations

Eliminations are not part of the Corporate and Others segment. Eliminations of gross margin between operating segments were $(28) million for the full year of 2022 compared to $(89) million in the same period of 2021. We had significant eliminations in 2021 due to higher-margin inventories held by our Retail segment as global commodity benchmark prices increased. The magnitude of the rise in prices was lower in 2022.

Finance Costs, Income Taxes and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Finance costs 188 246 (24) 563 613 (8) Income tax expense 353 374 (6) 2,559 989 159 Other comprehensive income (loss) 119 72 65 (177) 78 n/m

Finance costs were lower in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 mainly due to the absence of a loss of $142 million on early extinguishment of a portion of our long-term debt in the comparative periods. In the full year of 2022 short-term interest was higher due to increased interest rates and a higher average balance compared to 2021, which more than offset a decrease in long-term interest due to a lower average outstanding balance in 2022.

Income tax expense was higher in the full year of 2022 as a result of higher earnings in 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

Other comprehensive income (loss) is primarily driven by changes in our investment in Sinofert Holdings Ltd ("Sinofert"), the currency translation of our foreign operations and net actuarial gains on defined benefit plans. In the fourth quarter of 2022, we had a fair value gain on our investment in Sinofert due to share price increases, compared to a fair value loss due to share price decreases in 2021. In addition, we had higher gains on foreign currency translation of our Retail foreign operations, mainly in Australia and Brazil, compared to the same period in 2021, as these currencies appreciated relative to the US dollar. These factors were partially offset by a lower net actuarial gain on our defined benefit pension plans in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. For the full year of 2022, we had fair value losses on our investment in Sinofert due to share price decreases, compared to fair value gains due to share price increases for the same period in 2021. In addition, we had higher losses on foreign currency translation of our Retail foreign operations, mainly in Canada, compared to the same period in 2021, as this currency depreciated relative to the US dollar, partially offset by higher gains in Brazil, as this currency appreciated relative to the US dollar.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this document, including within the "Market Outlook and Guidance" section, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws (such statements are often accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "intend" or other similar words). All statements in this document, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Nutrien's business strategies, plans, prospects and opportunities; Nutrien's 2023 full-year guidance, including expectations regarding our adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA (consolidated and by segment); expectations regarding our growth and capital allocation intentions and strategies; our advancement of strategic growth initiatives; capital spending expectations for 2023; expectations regarding performance of our operating segments in 2023; our intention to increase potash production capability to 18 million tonnes by 2026; our operating segment market outlooks and our expectations for market conditions and fundamentals in 2023 and beyond, and the anticipated supply and demand for our products and services, expected market and industry conditions with respect to crop nutrient application rates, planted acres, grower crop investment, crop mix, production expenses, shipments, consumption, prices and the impact of seasonality, import and export volumes, economic sanctions and the conflict between Ukraine and Russia; Nutrien's ability to develop innovative and sustainable solutions; the negotiation of sales contracts; acquisitions and divestitures and the anticipated benefits thereof; and expectations in connection with our ability to deliver long-term returns to shareholders. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

All of the forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions referred to below and elsewhere in this document. Although we believe that these assumptions are reasonable, having regard to our experience and our perception of historical trends, this list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements and the reader should not place undue reliance on these assumptions and such forward-looking statements. Current conditions, economic and otherwise, render assumptions, although reasonable when made, subject to greater uncertainty. The additional key assumptions that have been made include, among other things, assumptions with respect to our ability to successfully complete, integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of our already completed and future acquisitions and divestitures, and that we will be able to implement our standards, controls, procedures and policies in respect of any acquired businesses and to realize the expected synergies on the anticipated timeline or at all; that future business, regulatory and industry conditions will be within the parameters expected by us, including with respect to prices, expenses, margins, demand, supply, product availability, shipments, consumption, supplier agreements, availability and cost of labor and interest, exchange and effective tax rates; assumptions with respect to global economic conditions and the accuracy of our market outlook expectations for 2023 and in the future; assumptions with respect to our intention to complete share repurchases under our share repurchase program, including TSX approval and the funding of such share repurchases, existing and future market conditions, including with respect to the price of our common shares, and compliance with respect to applicable limitations under securities laws and regulations and stock exchange policies; our expectations regarding the impacts, direct and indirect, of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, customers, business partners, employees, supply chain, other stakeholders and the overall global economy; our expectations regarding the impacts, direct and indirect, of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia on, among other things, global supply and demand, energy and commodity prices, global interest rates, supply chains and the global macroeconomic environment, including inflation; the adequacy of our cash generated from operations and our ability to access our credit facilities or capital markets for additional sources of financing; our expectations regarding the impact of certain factors on the carrying amount of goodwill associated with our Retail - North America group of CGUs; our ability to identify suitable candidates for acquisitions and divestitures and negotiate acceptable terms; our ability to maintain investment grade ratings and achieve our performance targets; our ability to successfully negotiate sales contracts; and our ability to successfully implement new initiatives and programs.

Events or circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general global economic, market and business conditions; failure to complete announced and future acquisitions or divestitures at all or on the expected terms and within the expected timeline; seasonality; climate change and weather conditions, including impacts from regional flooding and/or drought conditions; crop planted acreage, yield and prices; the supply and demand and price levels for our products; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy (including tariffs, trade restrictions and climate change initiatives), government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; political risks, including civil unrest, actions by armed groups or conflict and malicious acts including terrorism; the occurrence of a major environmental or safety incident; innovation and cybersecurity risks related to our systems, including our costs of addressing or mitigating such risks; counterparty and sovereign risk; delays in completion of turnarounds at our major facilities; interruptions of or constraints in availability of key inputs, including natural gas and sulfur; any significant impairment of the carrying amount of certain assets; risks related to reputational loss; certain complications that may arise in our mining processes; the ability to attract, engage and retain skilled employees and strikes or other forms of work stoppages; the COVID-19 pandemic, including variants of the COVID-19 virus and the efficiency and distribution of vaccines, and its resulting effects on economic conditions, restrictions imposed by public health authorities or governments, including government-imposed vaccine mandates, fiscal and monetary responses by governments and financial institutions to market conditions and disruptions to global supply chains; the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and its potential impact on, among other things, global market conditions and supply and demand, energy and commodity prices, interest rates, supply chains and the global economy generally; our ability to execute on our strategies related to environmental, social and governance matters, and achieve related expectations, targets and commitments; the risk that rising interest rates and/or deteriorated business operating results may result in the impairment of assets or goodwill attributed to certain of our cash generating units; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in Nutrien reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC in the United States.

The purpose of our adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA (consolidated and by segment) guidance ranges are to assist readers in understanding our expected and targeted financial results, and this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof and Nutrien disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this document as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable Canadian securities legislation or applicable US federal securities laws.

Terms and Definitions

For the definitions of certain financial and non-financial terms used in this document, as well as a list of abbreviated company names and sources, see the "Terms & Definitions" section of our 2021 Annual Report. All references to per share amounts pertain to diluted net earnings (loss) per share, "n/m" indicates information that is not meaningful, and all financial amounts are stated in millions of US dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Appendix A - Selected Additional Financial Data

Selected Retail Measures Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Proprietary products gross margin (millions of US dollars) Crop nutrients 55 49 370 328 Crop protection products 58 58 675 527 Seed (7) 22 166 183 Merchandise 5 4 12 12 All products 111 133 1,223 1,050 Proprietary products margin as a percentage of product line margin (%) Crop nutrients 16 12 21 21 Crop protection products 14 14 35 34 Seed n/m 39 39 44 Merchandise 11 9 7 7 All products 11 11 24 23 Crop nutrients sales volumes (tonnes - thousands) North America 1,819 2,119 8,106 9,848 International 675 702 3,407 3,535 Total 2,494 2,821 11,513 13,383 Crop nutrients selling price per tonne North America 942 725 916 556 International 896 708 774 512 Total 930 721 874 545 Crop nutrients gross margin per tonne North America 151 154 182 133 International 108 144 86 82 Total 139 152 153 119 Financial performance measures 2022 2021 Retail adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 1, 2 11 11 Retail adjusted EBITDA per US selling location (thousands of US dollars) 1, 2, 3 1,923 1,481 Retail adjusted average working capital to sales (%) 1, 4 17 13 Retail adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%) 1, 4 2 ? Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin (%) 1, 4 6.8 6.6 Retail cash operating coverage ratio (%) 1, 4 55 58 Retail normalized comparable store sales (%) 4 (4) 7 1. Rolling four quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. 2. These are supplementary financial measures. See the "Other Financial Measures" section. 3. Excluding acquisitions. 4. These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.

Nutrien Financial As at December 31, 2022 As at

December

31, 2021 (millions of US dollars) Current <31 Days

Past Due 31-90 Days

Past Due >90 Days

Past Due Gross

Receivables Allowance 1 Net

Receivables Net

Receivables North America 1,658 225 75 78 2,036 (29) 2,007 1,488 International 574 53 14 28 669 (7) 662 662 Nutrien Financial receivables 2,232 278 89 106 2,705 (36) 2,669 2,150 1. Bad debt expense on the above receivables for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $10 million (2021 - $10 million) in the Retail segment.

Selected Nitrogen Measures Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales volumes (tonnes - thousands) Fertilizer 1,408 1,578 5,371 6,028 Industrial and feed 1,129 1,257 4,652 4,697 Net sales (millions of US dollars) Fertilizer 854 861 3,512 2,364 Industrial and feed 687 595 2,878 1,620 Net selling price per tonne Fertilizer 607 545 654 392 Industrial and feed 608 473 619 345

Production Measures Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Potash production (Product tonnes - thousands) 2,941 3,641 13,007 13,790 Potash shutdown weeks 1 3 ? 18 14 Ammonia production - total 2 1,400 1,641 5,759 5,996 Ammonia production - adjusted 2, 3 920 1,069 3,935 3,932 Ammonia operating rate (%) 3 83 97 90 90 P 2 O 5 production (P 2 O 5 tonnes - thousands) 288 409 1,351 1,518 P 2 O 5 operating rate (%) 67 95 79 89 1. Represents weeks of full production shutdown, including inventory adjustments and unplanned events, excluding the impact of any periods of reduced operating rates, planned routine annual maintenance shutdowns and announced workforce reductions. 2. All figures are provided on a gross production basis in thousands of product tonnes. 3. Excludes Trinidad and Joffre.

Appendix B - Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We use both IFRS measures and certain non-IFRS financial measures to assess performance. Non-IFRS financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) depict historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) with respect to their composition, exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from, the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the company, (c) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company and (d) are not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation. Non-IFRS ratios are financial measures disclosed by a company that are in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation that has a non-IFRS financial measure as one or more of its components, and that are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company.

These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios provide transparent and useful supplemental information to help investors evaluate our financial performance, financial condition and liquidity using the same measures as management. These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following section outlines our non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios, their compositions, and why management uses each measure. It also includes reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Except as otherwise described herein, our non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are calculated on a consistent basis from period to period and are adjusted for specific items in each period, as applicable. As additional non-recurring or unusual items arise in the future, we generally exclude these items in our calculations.

Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated)

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Net earnings (loss).

Definition: Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation and certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives). We also adjust this measure for the following other income and expenses that are excluded when management evaluates the performance of our day-to-day operations: integration and restructuring related costs, impairment or reversal of impairment of assets, COVID-19 related expenses, gain or loss on disposal of certain businesses and investments, and IFRS adoption transition adjustments.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: It is not impacted by long-term investment and financing decisions, but rather focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations. It provides a measure of our ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, and as a component of employee remuneration calculations.

Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 (millions of US dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings 1,118 1,207 7,687 3,179 Finance costs 188 246 563 613 Income tax expense 353 374 2,559 989 Depreciation and amortization 520 497 2,012 1,951 EBITDA 1 2,179 2,324 12,821 6,732 Share-based compensation (recovery) expense (59) 73 63 198 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net of related derivatives (36) 38 31 39 Integration and restructuring related costs 11 (4) 46 43 Impairment (reversal) of assets ? 21 (780) 33 COVID-19 related expenses 2 ? 11 8 45 Gain on disposal of investment ? ? (19) ? Cloud computing transition adjustment 3 ? ? ? 36 Adjusted EBITDA 2,095 2,463 12,170 7,126 1. EBITDA is calculated as net earnings before finance costs, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. 2. COVID-19 related expenses primarily consist of increased cleaning and sanitization costs, the purchase of personal protective equipment, discretionary supplemental employee costs, and costs related to construction delays from access limitations and other government restrictions. 3. Cloud computing transition adjustment relates to cloud computing costs in prior years that no longer qualify for capitalization based on an agenda decision issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee in April 2021.

Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Net earnings (loss) and net earnings (loss) per share.

Definition: Adjusted net earnings and related per share information are calculated as net earnings (loss) before share-based compensation and certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives), net of tax. We also adjust this measure for the following other income and expenses (net of tax) that are excluded when management evaluates the performance of our day-to-day operations: certain integration and restructuring related costs, impairment or reversal of impairment of assets, COVID-19 related expenses (including those recorded under finance costs), gain or loss on disposal of certain businesses and investments, IFRS adoption transition adjustments, and gain/loss on early extinguishment of debt or on settlement of derivatives due to discontinuance of hedge accounting. In 2022, we amended our calculation of adjusted net earnings to adjust for a gain on settlement of a derivative due to discontinued hedge accounting. There was no similar gain or loss in the comparative period. We generally apply the annual forecasted effective tax rate to our adjustments during the year and, at year-end, we apply the actual effective tax rate. If the effective tax rate is significantly different from our forecasted effective tax rate due to adjustments or discrete tax impacts, we apply a tax rate that excludes those items. For material adjustments, we apply a tax rate specific to the adjustment.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations and is used as a component of employee remuneration calculations.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Per Per (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise Increases Diluted Increases Diluted noted) (Decreases) Post-Tax Share (Decreases) Post-Tax Share Net earnings attributable to equity holders of Nutrien 1,112 2.15 7,660 14.18 Adjustments: Share-based compensation (recovery) expense (59) (45) (0.09) 63 47 0.10 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net of related derivatives (36) (27) (0.05) 31 23 0.05 Integration and restructuring related costs 11 8 0.01 46 35 0.06 Reversal of impairment of assets ? ? ? (780) (619) (1.15) COVID-19 related expenses ? ? ? 8 6 0.01 Gain on disposal of investment ? ? ? (19) (14) (0.03) Gain on settlement of discontinued hedge accounting derivative ? ? ? (18) (14) (0.03) Adjusted net earnings 1,048 2.02 7,124 13.19 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Per Per (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise Increases Diluted Increases Diluted noted) (Decreases) Post-Tax Share (Decreases) Post-Tax Share Net earnings attributable to equity holders of Nutrien 1,201 2.11 3,153 5.52 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 73 56 0.10 198 151 0.27 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives 38 29 0.05 39 30 0.05 Integration and restructuring related (recovery) costs (4) (3) (0.01) 43 33 0.06 Impairment of assets 21 16 0.03 33 25 0.04 COVID-19 related expenses 11 8 0.01 45 34 0.06 Cloud computing transition adjustment ? ? ? 36 27 0.05 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 142 104 0.18 142 104 0.18 Adjusted net earnings 1,411 2.47 3,557 6.23

Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated) and Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share Guidance

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings per share guidance are forward-looking non-IFRS financial measures. We do not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS because a meaningful or accurate calculation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort due to unknown variables, including the timing and amount of certain reconciling items, and the uncertainty related to future results. These unknown variables may include unpredictable transactions of significant value that may be inherently difficult to determine without unreasonable efforts. The probable significance of such unavailable information, which could be material to future results, cannot be addressed. Guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings per share excludes certain items such as, but not limited to, the impacts of share-based compensation, certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives), integration and restructuring related costs, impairment or reversal of impairment of assets, COVID-19 related expenses (including those recorded under finance costs), gain or loss on disposal of certain businesses and investments, IFRS adoption transition adjustments, and gain/loss on early extinguishment of debt or on settlement of derivatives due to discontinuance of hedge accounting.

Growth Capital

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Cash used in investing activities.

Definition: Cash used in investing activities related to growth initiatives consisting of investing capital expenditures, which are a component of capital expenditures, plus business acquisitions, net of cash acquired per the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To demonstrate how we allocate our capital to our various priorities including growth and expansion projects and acquisitions.

(millions of US dollars) 2022 2021 Cash used in investing activities (2,901) (1,807) Sustaining capital expenditures 1,449 1,247 Mine development and pre-stripping capital expenditures 234 156 Borrowing costs on property, plant and equipment (37) (29) Other 1 12 (64) Net changes in non-cash working capital 1 44 (101) Growth capital (1,199) (598) 1. Included in investing activities as per the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows.

Gross Margin Excluding Depreciation and Amortization Per Tonne - Manufactured

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Gross margin.

Definition: Gross margin per tonne less depreciation and amortization per tonne for manufactured products. Reconciliations are provided in the "Segment Results" section.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations, which excludes the effects of items that primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions.

Potash Controllable Cash Cost of Product Manufactured ("COPM") Per Tonne

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Cost of goods sold ("COGS") for the Potash segment.

Definition: Total Potash COGS excluding depreciation and amortization expense included in COPM, royalties, natural gas costs and carbon taxes, change in inventory, and other adjustments, divided by potash production tonnes.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To assess operational performance. In 2022, we replaced Potash cash COPM with this new financial measure. Potash controllable cash COPM excludes the effects of production from other periods and the impacts of our long-term investment decisions. Potash controllable cash COPM also excludes royalties and natural gas costs and carbon taxes, which management does not consider controllable, as they are primarily driven by regulatory and market conditions.

Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total COGS - Potash 310 305 1,400 1,285 Change in inventory 38 64 58 22 Other adjustments 1 (12) 1 (41) (6) COPM 336 370 1,417 1,301 Depreciation and amortization in COPM (89) (115) (406) (430) Royalties in COPM (40) (47) (190) (107) Natural gas costs and carbon taxes in COPM (17) (17) (62) (51) Controllable cash COPM 190 191 759 713 Production tonnes (tonnes - thousands) 2,941 3,641 13,007 13,790 Potash controllable cash COPM per tonne 65 52 58 52 1. Other adjustments include unallocated production overhead that is recognized as part of cost of goods sold but is not included in the measurement of inventory and changes in inventory balances.

Ammonia Controllable Cash COPM Per Tonne

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Total manufactured COGS for the Nitrogen segment.

Definition: Total Nitrogen COGS excluding depreciation and amortization expense included in COGS, cash COGS for products other than ammonia, other adjustments, and natural gas and steam costs, divided by net ammonia production tonnes.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To assess operational performance. Ammonia controllable cash COPM excludes the effects of production from other periods, the costs of natural gas and steam, and long-term investment decisions, supporting a focus on the performance of our day-to-day operations.

Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total Manufactured COGS - Nitrogen 846 725 3,197 2,353 Total Other COGS - Nitrogen 247 170 1,055 610 Total COGS - Nitrogen 1,093 895 4,252 2,963 Depreciation and amortization in COGS (131) (126) (465) (473) Cash COGS for products other than ammonia (648) (519) (2,560) (1,740) Ammonia Total cash COGS before other adjustments 314 250 1,227 750 Other adjustments 1 (65) (30) (210) (96) Total cash COPM 249 220 1,017 654 Natural gas and steam costs in COPM (212) (186) (855) (515) Controllable cash COPM 37 34 162 139 Production tonnes (net tonnes 2 - thousands) 655 758 2,754 2,769 Ammonia controllable cash COPM per tonne 57 45 59 50 1. Other adjustments include unallocated production overhead that is recognized as part of cost of goods sold but is not included in the measurement of inventory and changes in inventory balances. 2. Ammonia tonnes available for sale, as not upgraded to other Nitrogen products.

Retail Adjusted Average Working Capital to Sales and Retail Adjusted Average Working Capital to Sales Excluding Nutrien Financial

Definition: Retail adjusted average working capital divided by Retail adjusted sales for the last four rolling quarters. We exclude in our calculations the sales and working capital of certain acquisitions during the first year following the acquisition. We also look at this metric excluding Nutrien Financial revenue and working capital.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To evaluate operational efficiency. A lower or higher percentage represents increased or decreased efficiency, respectively. The metric excluding Nutrien Financial shows the impact that the working capital of Nutrien Financial has on the ratio.

Rolling four quarters ended December 31, 2022 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Average/Total Current assets 12,392 12,487 11,262 11,668 Current liabilities (9,223) (9,177) (5,889) (8,708) Working capital 3,169 3,310 5,373 2,960 3,703 Working capital from certain recent acquisitions ? ? ? ? Adjusted working capital 3,169 3,310 5,373 2,960 3,703 Nutrien Financial working capital (2,274) (4,404) (3,898) (2,669) Adjusted working capital excluding Nutrien Financial 895 (1,094) 1,475 291 392 Sales 3,861 9,422 3,980 4,087 Sales from certain recent acquisitions ? ? ? ? Adjusted sales 3,861 9,422 3,980 4,087 21,350 Nutrien Financial revenue (49) (91) (65) (62) Adjusted sales excluding Nutrien Financial 3,812 9,331 3,915 4,025 21,083 Adjusted average working capital to sales (%) 17 Adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%) 2 Rolling four quarters ended December 31, 2021 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Average/Total Current assets 9,160 9,300 8,945 9,924 Current liabilities (7,530) (7,952) (5,062) (7,828) Working capital 1,630 1,348 3,883 2,096 2,239 Working capital from certain recent acquisitions ? ? ? ? Adjusted working capital 1,630 1,348 3,883 2,096 2,239 Nutrien Financial working capital (1,221) (3,072) (2,820) (2,150) Adjusted working capital excluding Nutrien Financial 409 (1,724) 1,063 (54) (77) Sales 2,972 7,537 3,347 3,878 Sales from certain recent acquisitions ? ? ? ? Adjusted sales 2,972 7,537 3,347 3,878 17,734 Nutrien Financial revenue (25) (59) (54) (51) Adjusted sales excluding Nutrien Financial 2,947 7,478 3,293 3,827 17,545 Adjusted average working capital to sales (%) 13 Adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%) ?

Nutrien Financial Adjusted Net Interest Margin

Definition: Nutrien Financial revenue less deemed interest expense divided by average Nutrien Financial receivables outstanding for the last four rolling quarters.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Used by credit rating agencies and other users to evaluate the financial performance of Nutrien Financial.

Rolling four quarters ended December 31, 2022 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Total/Average Nutrien Financial revenue 49 91 65 62 Deemed interest expense 1 (6) (12) (12) (11) Net interest 43 79 53 51 226 Average Nutrien Financial receivables 2,274 4,404 3,898 2,669 3,311 Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin (%) 6.8 Rolling four quarters ended December 31, 2021 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Total/Average Nutrien Financial revenue 25 59 54 51 Deemed interest expense 1 (6) (8) (10) (12) Net interest 19 51 44 39 153 Average Nutrien Financial receivables 1,221 3,072 2,820 2,150 2,316 Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin (%) 6.6 1. Average borrowing rate applied to the notional debt required to fund the portfolio of receivables from customers monitored and serviced by Nutrien Financial.

Retail Cash Operating Coverage Ratio

Definition: Retail selling, general and administrative, and other expenses (income), excluding depreciation and amortization expense, divided by Retail gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization expense in cost of goods sold, for the last four rolling quarters.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To understand the costs and underlying economics of our Retail operations and to assess our Retail operating performance and ability to generate free cash flow.

Rolling four quarters ended December 31, 2022 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Total Selling expenses 722 1,013 821 836 3,392 General and administrative expenses 45 54 50 51 200 Other (income) expenses (12) 21 19 1 29 Operating expenses 755 1,088 890 888 3,621 Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses (167) (171) (204) (198) (740) Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 588 917 686 690 2,881 Gross margin 845 2,340 917 1,077 5,179 Depreciation and amortization in cost of goods sold 2 4 2 4 12 Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 847 2,344 919 1,081 5,191 Cash operating coverage ratio (%) 55 Rolling four quarters ended December 31, 2021 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Total Selling expenses 667 863 746 848 3,124 General and administrative expenses 39 41 45 43 168 Other expenses 15 34 17 20 86 Operating expenses 721 938 808 911 3,378 Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses (175) (166) (180) (173) (694) Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 546 772 628 738 2,684 Gross margin 652 1,858 917 1,173 4,600 Depreciation and amortization in cost of goods sold 2 3 2 5 12 Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 654 1,861 919 1,178 4,612 Cash operating coverage ratio (%) 58

Retail Normalized Comparable Store Sales

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Retail sales from comparable base as a component of total Retail sales.

Definition: Prior year comparable store sales adjusted for average selling price (which generally moves with published potash, nitrogen and phosphate benchmark prices), acquisitions of new stores and foreign exchange rates used in the current year.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To evaluate sales growth by adjusting for fluctuations in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates. Includes locations we have owned for more than 12 months.

Twelve Months Ended December 31 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 Sales from comparable base Prior period 17,734 14,785 Adjustments 1 (64) (476) Revised prior period 17,670 14,309 Current period 21,092 17,511 Comparable store sales (%) 19 22 Prior period normalized for average selling prices and foreign exchange rates 21,867 16,350 Normalized comparable store sales (%) (4) 7 1. Adjustments relate to prior period sales related to closed locations or businesses that no longer exist in the current period in order to provide a comparable base in our calculation.

Appendix C - Other Financial Measures

Supplementary Financial Measures

Supplementary financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) are, or are intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company, (c) are not non-IFRS financial measures, and (d) are not non-IFRS ratios.

The following section provides an explanation of the composition of those supplementary financial measures if not previously provided.

Retail adjusted EBITDA margin: Retail adjusted EBITDA divided by Retail sales for the last four rolling quarters.

Sustaining capital expenditures: Represents capital expenditures that are required to sustain operations at existing levels and include major repairs and maintenance, and plant turnarounds.

Investing capital expenditures: Represents capital expenditures related to significant expansions of current operations or to create cost savings (synergies). Investing capital expenditures excludes capital outlays for business acquisitions and equity-accounted investees.

Retail adjusted EBITDA per US selling location: Calculated as total Retail US adjusted EBITDA for the last four rolling quarters, representing the organic EBITDA component, which excludes acquisitions in those quarters, divided by the number of US locations that have generated sales in the last four rolling quarters, adjusted for acquired locations in those quarters.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Unaudited - In millions of US dollars except as otherwise noted

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 Note 2022 2021 2022 2021 SALES 2 7,533 7,267 37,884 27,712 Freight, transportation and distribution 244 198 872 851 Cost of goods sold 4,383 3,863 21,588 17,452 GROSS MARGIN 2,906 3,206 15,424 9,409 Selling expenses 844 855 3,414 3,142 General and administrative expenses 162 148 565 477 Provincial mining taxes 190 173 1,149 466 Share-based compensation (recovery) expense (59) 73 63 198 Impairment (reversal) of assets ? 21 (780) 33 Other expenses 4 110 109 204 312 EARNINGS BEFORE FINANCE COSTS AND INCOME TAXES 1,659 1,827 10,809 4,781 Finance costs 188 246 563 613 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,471 1,581 10,246 4,168 Income tax expense 353 374 2,559 989 NET EARNINGS 1,118 1,207 7,687 3,179 Attributable to Equity holders of Nutrien 1,112 1,201 7,660 3,153 Non-controlling interest 6 6 27 26 NET EARNINGS 1,118 1,207 7,687 3,179 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF NUTRIEN ("EPS") Basic 2.15 2.11 14.22 5.53 Diluted 2.15 2.11 14.18 5.52 Weighted average shares outstanding for basic EPS 516,810,000 568,027,000 538,475,000 569,664,000 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted EPS 517,964,000 569,653,000 540,010,000 571,289,000

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 (Net of related income taxes) 2022 2021 2022 2021 NET EARNINGS 1,118 1,207 7,687 3,179 Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings: Net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans 22 95 83 95 Net fair value gain (loss) on investments 17 (35) (44) 81 Items that have been or may be subsequently reclassified to net earnings: Gain (loss) on currency translation of foreign operations 73 14 (199) (115) Other 7 (2) (17) 17 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 119 72 (177) 78 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1,237 1,279 7,510 3,257 Attributable to Equity holders of Nutrien 1,230 1,273 7,484 3,232 Non-controlling interest 7 6 26 25 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1,237 1,279 7,510 3,257 (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 Note 2022 2021 2022 2021 Note 1 Note 1 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings 1,118 1,207 7,687 3,179 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 520 497 2,012 1,951 Share-based compensation (recovery) expense (59) 73 63 198 Impairment (reversal) of assets ? 21 (780) 33 Gain on disposal of investment ? ? (19) ? Loss on early extinguishment of debt ? 142 ? 142 Cloud computing transition adjustment ? ? ? 36 Provision for (recovery of) deferred income tax 30 66 182 (31) Long-term income tax receivables 72 ? 273 ? Net undistributed earnings of equity-accounted investees (42) (43) (181) (44) Other long-term assets, liabilities and miscellaneous (29) 40 21 83 Cash from operations before working capital changes 1,610 2,003 9,258 5,547 Changes in non-cash operating working capital: Receivables 2,683 1,432 (919) (1,669) Inventories (937) (1,652) (1,281) (1,459) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (904) (1,092) 114 (227) Payables and accrued charges 2,284 2,946 938 1,694 CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 4,736 3,637 8,110 3,886 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures 1 (974) (646) (2,438) (1,884) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (329) (18) (407) (88) Other 48 121 (12) 64 Net changes in non-cash working capital 33 78 (44) 101 CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (1,222) (465) (2,901) (1,807) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Transaction costs related to debt (6) ? (9) (7) (Repayment of) proceeds from short-term debt, net (2,338) 307 529 1,344 Proceeds from long-term debt 5 1,004 (3) 1,045 86 Repayment of long-term debt 5 (511) (2,207) (561) (2,212) Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities (85) (78) (341) (320) Dividends paid to Nutrien's shareholders (251) (266) (1,031) (1,045) Repurchase of common shares 6 (1,214) (885) (4,520) (1,035) Issuance of common shares ? 12 168 200 Other (11) ? (11) (14) CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (3,412) (3,120) (4,731) (3,003) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (24) 4 (76) (31) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 78 56 402 (955) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 823 443 499 1,454 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD 901 499 901 499 Cash and cash equivalents is composed of: Cash 775 428 775 428 Short-term investments 126 71 126 71 901 499 901 499 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Interest paid 202 172 482 491 Income taxes paid 379 79 1,882 435 Total cash outflow for leases 120 94 459 393 1. Includes additions to property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets for the three months ended December 31, 2022 of $910 and $64 (2021 - $606 and $40), respectively, and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 of $2,227 and $211 (2021 - $1,777 and $107), respectively. (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income ("AOCI") Loss on Currency Equity Number of Translation Holders Non- Common Share Contributed of Foreign Total Retained of Controlling Total Shares Capital Surplus Operations Other AOCI Earnings Nutrien Interest Equity BALANCE - DECEMBER 31, 2020 569,260,406 15,673 205 (62) (57) (119) 6,606 22,365 38 22,403 Net earnings ? ? ? ? ? ? 3,153 3,153 26 3,179 Other comprehensive (loss) income ? ? ? (114) 193 79 ? 79 (1) 78 Shares repurchased (Note 6) (15,982,154) (442) (47) ? ? ? (616) (1,105) ? (1,105) Dividends declared ? ? ? ? ? ? (1,046) (1,046) ? (1,046) Non-controlling interest transactions ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? (16) (16) Effect of share-based compensation including issuance of common shares 4,424,437 226 (9) ? ? ? ? 217 ? 217 Transfer of net gain on cash flow hedges ? ? ? ? (11) (11) ? (11) ? (11) Transfer of net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans ? ? ? ? (95) (95) 95 ? ? ? Share cancellation (210,173) ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? BALANCE - DECEMBER 31, 2021 557,492,516 15,457 149 (176) 30 (146) 8,192 23,652 47 23,699 Net earnings ? ? ? ? ? ? 7,660 7,660 27 7,687 Other comprehensive (loss) income ? ? ? (198) 22 (176) ? (176) (1) (177) Shares repurchased (Note 6) (53,312,559) (1,487) (22) ? ? ? (2,987) (4,496) ? (4,496) Dividends declared ? ? ? ? ? ? (1,019) (1,019) ? (1,019) Non-controlling interest transactions ? ? ? ? ? ? (1) (1) (28) (29) Effect of share-based compensation including issuance of common shares 3,066,148 202 (18) ? ? ? ? 184 ? 184 Transfer of net loss on cash flow hedges ? ? ? ? 14 14 ? 14 ? 14 Transfer of net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans ? ? ? ? (83) (83) 83 ? ? ? BALANCE - DECEMBER 31, 2022 507,246,105 14,172 109 (374) (17) (391) 11,928 25,818 45 25,863 (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31 December 31 As at Note 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 901 499 Receivables 6,194 5,366 Inventories 7,632 6,328 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,615 1,653 16,342 13,846 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 21,767 20,016 Goodwill 12,368 12,220 Intangible assets 2,297 2,340 Investments 843 703 Other assets 969 829 TOTAL ASSETS 54,586 49,954 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term debt 2,142 1,560 Current portion of long-term debt 542 545 Current portion of lease liabilities 305 286 Payables and accrued charges 11,291 10,052 14,280 12,443 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 5 8,040 7,521 Lease liabilities 899 934 Deferred income tax liabilities 3,547 3,165 Pension and other post-retirement benefit liabilities 319 419 Asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs 1,403 1,566 Other non-current liabilities 235 207 TOTAL LIABILITIES 28,723 26,255 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 6 14,172 15,457 Contributed surplus 109 149 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (391) (146) Retained earnings 11,928 8,192 Equity holders of Nutrien 25,818 23,652 Non-controlling interest 45 47 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 25,863 23,699 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 54,586 49,954 (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

As at and for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

NOTE 1 BASIS OF PRESENTATION

Nutrien Ltd. (collectively with its subsidiaries, "Nutrien", "we", "us", "our" or "the Company") is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services. Nutrien plays a critical role in helping growers around the globe increase food production in a sustainable manner.

Our accounting policies are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The accounting policies and methods of computation used in preparing these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are materially consistent with those used in the preparation of our 2021 annual consolidated financial statements. These unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Nutrien and its subsidiaries; however, they do not include all disclosures normally provided in annual consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with our 2021 annual consolidated financial statements. Our 2022 annual consolidated financial statements, which are expected to be issued in February 2023, will include additional information under IFRS.

Certain immaterial 2021 figures have been reclassified in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

In management's opinion, the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements include all adjustments necessary to fairly present such information in all material respects.

NOTE 2 SEGMENT INFORMATION

The Company has four reportable operating segments: Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail"), Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed and merchandise, and it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America and Australia. The Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate segments are differentiated by the chemical nutrient contained in the products that each produces.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Corporate Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales - third party 4,089 1,255 1,677 512 ? ? 7,533 - intersegment (2) 203 272 54 ? (527) ? Sales - total 4,087 1,458 1,949 566 ? (527) 7,533 Freight, transportation and distribution ? 81 157 65 ? (59) 244 Net sales 4,087 1,377 1,792 501 ? (468) 7,289 Cost of goods sold 3,010 310 1,093 485 ? (515) 4,383 Gross margin 1,077 1,067 699 16 ? 47 2,906 Selling expenses 836 1 6 2 5 (6) 844 General and administrative expenses 51 3 5 4 99 ? 162 Provincial mining taxes ? 190 ? ? ? ? 190 Share-based compensation recovery ? ? ? ? (59) ? (59) Other expenses (income) 1 4 2 40 67 (4) 110 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 189 869 686 (30) (112) 57 1,659 Depreciation and amortization 202 89 155 58 16 ? 520 EBITDA 1 391 958 841 28 (96) 57 2,179 Integration and restructuring related costs ? ? ? ? 11 ? 11 Share-based compensation recovery ? ? ? ? (59) ? (59) Foreign exchange gain, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? (36) ? (36) Adjusted EBITDA 391 958 841 28 (180) 57 2,095 Assets - at December 31, 2022 24,451 13,921 11,807 2,661 2,622 (876) 54,586 1. EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Corporate Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales - third party 3,847 1,358 1,476 586 ? ? 7,267 - intersegment 31 128 292 65 ? (516) ? Sales - total 3,878 1,486 1,768 651 ? (516) 7,267 Freight, transportation and distribution ? 66 119 58 ? (45) 198 Net sales 3,878 1,420 1,649 593 ? (471) 7,069 Cost of goods sold 2,705 305 895 430 ? (472) 3,863 Gross margin 1,173 1,115 754 163 ? 1 3,206 Selling expenses 848 1 2 1 3 ? 855 General and administrative expenses 43 2 7 3 93 ? 148 Provincial mining taxes ? 173 ? ? ? ? 173 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 73 ? 73 Impairment of assets ? ? 17 4 ? ? 21 Other expenses (income) 20 3 (28) 2 112 ? 109 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 262 936 756 153 (281) 1 1,827 Depreciation and amortization 178 117 148 39 15 ? 497 EBITDA 440 1,053 904 192 (266) 1 2,324 Integration and restructuring related costs (recovery) 2 ? ? ? (6) ? (4) Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 73 ? 73 Impairment of assets ? ? 17 4 ? ? 21 COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19") related expenses ? ? ? ? 11 ? 11 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? 38 ? 38 Adjusted EBITDA 442 1,053 921 196 (150) 1 2,463 Assets - at December 31, 2021 22,387 13,148 11,093 1,699 2,266 (639) 49,954

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Corporate Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales - third party 21,266 7,600 6,755 2,263 ? ? 37,884 - intersegment 84 599 1,293 357 ? (2,333) ? Sales - total 21,350 8,199 8,048 2,620 ? (2,333) 37,884 Freight, transportation and distribution ? 300 515 243 ? (186) 872 Net sales 21,350 7,899 7,533 2,377 ? (2,147) 37,012 Cost of goods sold 16,171 1,400 4,252 1,884 ? (2,119) 21,588 Gross margin 5,179 6,499 3,281 493 ? (28) 15,424 Selling expenses 3,392 10 28 7 (1) (22) 3,414 General and administrative expenses 200 9 17 13 326 ? 565 Provincial mining taxes ? 1,149 ? ? ? ? 1,149 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 63 ? 63 Reversal of impairment of assets ? ? ? (780) ? ? (780) Other expenses (income) 29 5 (137) 67 227 13 204 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 1,558 5,326 3,373 1,186 (615) (19) 10,809 Depreciation and amortization 752 443 558 188 71 ? 2,012 EBITDA 2,310 5,769 3,931 1,374 (544) (19) 12,821 Integration and restructuring related costs 2 ? ? ? 44 ? 46 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 63 ? 63 Reversal of impairment of assets ? ? ? (780) ? ? (780) COVID-19 related expenses ? ? ? ? 8 ? 8 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? 31 ? 31 Gain on disposal of investment (19) ? ? ? ? ? (19) Adjusted EBITDA 2,293 5,769 3,931 594 (398) (19) 12,170 Assets - at December 31, 2022 24,451 13,921 11,807 2,661 2,622 (876) 54,586

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Corporate Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales - third party 17,665 4,021 4,216 1,810 ? ? 27,712 - intersegment 69 386 921 236 ? (1,612) ? Sales - total 17,734 4,407 5,137 2,046 ? (1,612) 27,712 Freight, transportation and distribution ? 371 448 217 ? (185) 851 Net sales 17,734 4,036 4,689 1,829 ? (1,427) 26,861 Cost of goods sold 13,134 1,285 2,963 1,408 ? (1,338) 17,452 Gross margin 4,600 2,751 1,726 421 ? (89) 9,409 Selling expenses 3,124 9 24 6 (21) ? 3,142 General and administrative expenses 168 8 15 11 275 ? 477 Provincial mining taxes ? 466 ? ? ? ? 466 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 198 ? 198 Impairment of assets ? 7 22 4 ? ? 33 Other expenses (income) 86 22 (64) 15 253 ? 312 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 1,222 2,239 1,729 385 (705) (89) 4,781 Depreciation and amortization 706 488 557 151 49 ? 1,951 EBITDA 1,928 2,727 2,286 536 (656) (89) 6,732 Integration and restructuring related costs 10 ? ? ? 33 ? 43 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 198 ? 198 Impairment of assets ? 7 22 4 ? ? 33 COVID-19 related expenses ? ? ? ? 45 ? 45 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? 39 ? 39 Cloud computing transition adjustment 1 2 ? ? 33 ? 36 Adjusted EBITDA 1,939 2,736 2,308 540 (308) (89) 7,126 Assets - at December 31, 2021 22,387 13,148 11,093 1,699 2,266 (639) 49,954

NOTE 3 GOODWILL

Goodwill Impairment Testing

Goodwill by cash-generating unit or group of cash-generating units 2022 2021 Retail - North America 6,898 6,898 Retail - International 927 779 Potash 154 154 Nitrogen 4,389 4,389 12,368 12,220

We performed our annual impairment test on goodwill and did not identify any impairment.

In 2022, North American central banks increased their benchmark borrowing rates, which are a component of our discount rate for impairment testing. As a result of these increases, we revised our discount rates throughout 2022, which triggered impairment testing for our Retail - North America group of Cash Generating Units ("CGUs") as at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022. No impairment was recognized during these interim testing periods. There was no trigger for an impairment test to be performed in the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Goodwill is more susceptible to impairment risk if there is an increase in the discount rate, or a deterioration in business operating results or economic conditions and actual results do not meet our forecasts. As at September 30, 2022, the Retail - North America group of CGUs carrying amount approximated its recoverable amount. A 25 basis point increase in the discount rate would have resulted in an impairment of the carrying amount of goodwill of approximately $500. A decrease in forecasted EBITDA and cash flows or a reduction in the terminal growth rate could result in impairment in the future.

As at As at Retail - North America - Key Assumptions September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Terminal growth rate (%) 2.5 2.5 Forecasted EBITDA over forecast period (billions) 7.6 7.5 Discount rate (%) 8.5 8.0

In testing for impairment of goodwill, we calculate the recoverable amount for a CGU or groups of CGUs containing goodwill. We used the fair value less cost of disposal ("FVLCD") methodology based on after-tax discounted cash flows (five-year projections plus a terminal value) and incorporated assumptions an independent market participant would apply, including considerations related to climate-change initiatives. We adjusted discount rates for each CGU or group of CGUs for the risk associated with achieving our forecasts and for the country risk premium in which we expect to generate cash flows. FVLCD is a Level 3 measurement. We use our market capitalization and comparative market multiples to ensure discounted cash flow results are reasonable.

The key assumptions with the greatest influence on the calculation of the recoverable amounts are the discount rates, terminal growth rates and cash flow forecasts. The key forecast assumptions were based on historical data and our estimates of future results from internal sources considering industry and market trends.

The remaining CGUs were tested as part of our annual impairment test and the following table indicates the key assumptions used:

Terminal Growth Rate (%) Discount Rate (%) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Retail - International 1 2.0 - 6.0 2.0 - 6.2 8.9 - 16.0 8.0 - 15.5 Potash 2.5 2.5 8.3 7.7 Nitrogen 2.0 2.0 9.3 7.8 1. The discount rates reflect the country risk premium and size for our international groups of CGUs.

NOTE 4 OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Integration and restructuring related costs (recovery) 11 (4) 46 43 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net of related derivatives (36) 38 31 42 Earnings of equity-accounted investees (47) (46) (247) (89) Bad debt (recovery) expense (6) 4 12 26 COVID-19 related expenses ? 11 8 45 Gain on disposal of investment ? ? (19) ? Project feasibility costs 22 20 79 50 Customer prepayment costs 7 8 42 45 Legal expenses 8 4 21 6 Consulting expenses 15 2 29 4 Employee special recognition award 61 ? 61 ? Cloud computing transition adjustment ? ? ? 36 Other expenses 75 72 141 104 110 109 204 312

NOTE 5 LONG-TERM DEBT

In March 2022, we filed a base shelf prospectus in Canada and the US qualifying the issuance of up to $5,000 of common shares, debt and other securities during a period of 25 months from March 11, 2022. Issuance of securities requires us to file a prospectus supplement and is subject to availability of funding in capital markets. On November 7, 2022, we issued $1,000 of notes, as described below, pursuant to the base shelf prospectus and a prospectus supplement.

Repayments and issuances in the fourth quarter Rate of interest (%) Maturity Amount Notes repaid 2022 3.150 October 1, 2022 500 Notes issued Notes issued 2022 5.900 November 7, 2024 500 Notes issued 2022 5.950 November 7, 2025 500 1,000

The notes issued in the fourth quarter of 2022 are unsecured, rank equally with our existing unsecured notes and debentures, and have no sinking fund requirements prior to maturity. Each series of notes is redeemable and provides for redemption prior to maturity, at our option, at specified prices.

NOTE 6 SHARE CAPITAL

Share Repurchase Programs

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Number of common shares repurchased for cancellation 14,924,590 13,522,057 53,312,559 15,982,154 Average price per share (US dollars) 77.91 70.64 84.34 69.17 Total cost 1,162 955 4,496 1,105

The original expiry date for the 2022 normal course issuer bid was February 28, 2023, but we acquired the maximum number of common shares allowable on February 7, 2023. As of February 7, 2023, an additional 8,002,792 common shares were repurchased for cancellation at a cost of $625 and an average price per share of $78.07.

On February 15, 2023, our Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program for up to five percent of our outstanding common shares. The 2023 normal course issuer bid, which is subject to the acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange, will expire after a one-year period, if we acquire the maximum number of common shares allowable or otherwise decide not to make any further repurchases.

Dividends Declared

On February 15, 2023, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share payable on April 13, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023. The total estimated dividend to be paid is $265.

NOTE 7 BUSINESS COMBINATIONS

Casa do Adubo S.A. ("Casa do Adubo") Other Acquisitions Acquisition date October 1, 2022 Various Purchase price, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired, and amounts held in escrow $231 (preliminary) On the acquisition date, we acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding Casa do Adubo stock. $176 (preliminary) (2021 - $88) Goodwill and expected benefits of acquisitions $145 (preliminary) $55 (preliminary) (2021 - $77) The expected benefits of the acquisitions resulting in goodwill include: synergies from expected reduction in operating costs

wider distribution channel for selling products of acquired businesses

a larger assembled workforce

potential increase in customer base

enhanced ability to innovate Description An agriculture retailer in Brazil with 39 retail locations and 10 distribution centers. This acquisition is aligned with our disciplined approach to capital allocation and sustainability commitments, as we continue to expand our presence in Brazil. 2022 - 43 Retail locations related to various agricultural services and 1 wholesale warehouse location (2021 - 36 Retail locations)

We have engaged independent valuation experts to assist in determining the fair value of certain assets acquired and liabilities assumed and related deferred income tax impacts. As at December 31, 2022, the total consideration and purchase price allocation for Casa do Adubo and certain other acquisitions are not final as we are continuing to obtain and verify information required to determine the fair value of certain assets acquired and liabilities assumed and the amount of deferred income taxes arising on their recognition, as part of the due diligence process. We expect to finalize the amounts recognized as we obtain the information necessary to complete the analysis within one year from the date of acquisition.

We allocated the following values to the acquired assets and assumed liabilities based upon fair values at their respective acquisition date. The information below represents preliminary fair values.

For certain other acquisitions, we finalized the purchase price with no material change to the fair values disclosed in prior periods. The valuation technique and judgments applied are consistent with those methods presented in Note 30 of the 2021 annual consolidated financial statements.

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Casa do Adubo

(Preliminary) Other

Acquisitions

(Preliminary) Other

Acquisitions Receivables 174 1 11 43 Inventories 107 92 24 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3 13 ? Property, plant and equipment 24 116 10 Goodwill 145 2 55 77 Intangible assets 95 9 16 Investments ? 2 ? Other non-current assets 6 4 4 Total assets 554 302 174 Short-term debt 14 3 11 11 Payables and accrued charges 159 74 50 Long-term debt, including current portion 91 14 7 Lease liabilities, including current portion 10 3 1 Other non-current liabilities 1 14 17 Total liabilities 275 116 86 Total consideration 279 186 88 Amounts held in escrow (48) (10) ? Total consideration, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired, and amounts held in escrow 231 176 88 1. Includes receivables from customers with gross contractual amounts of $169, of which $3 is considered to be uncollectible. 2. Goodwill was calculated as the excess of the fair value of consideration transferred over the recognized amount of net identifiable assets acquired. The portion of goodwill deductible for income tax purposes will be determined when the purchase allocation is finalized. 3. Outstanding amount on the Casa do Adubo credit facilities assumed as part of the acquisition.

Financial information related to the Casa do Adubo acquisition is as follows:

2022 Proforma (estimated as if acquisitions occurred at the beginning of the year) Sales 440 Earnings before finance costs and income taxes1 42 1. Net earnings is not available.

Three and Twelve Months Ended From date of acquisition December 31, 2022 Sales 130 Earnings before finance costs and income taxes 7

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005388/en/

