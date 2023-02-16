Opawica Announces Share Consolidation

Vancouver, February 15, 2023 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or Opawica") announces that by a resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company passed as effective February 15th, 2023, the Directors have authorized the consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a basis of one (1) new common share for every ten (10) existing common shares (the "Share Consolidation"). Currently, there are 51,781,041 common shares issued and outstanding and following the Share Consolidation, 5,178,104 common shares will be issued and outstanding. It is anticipated that the Share Consolidation will be implemented as soon as practicable.

The Board of Directors is proceeding with the Share Consolidation on the basis that it will provide the Company with increased flexibility to seek additional financing opportunities and strategic acquisitions. The Share Consolidation is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged following the Share Consolidation.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT

Blake Morgan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

