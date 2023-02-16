Bullion Gold Announces Resignation of Director

MONTREAL, Feb. 16, 2023 - Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSX-V: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or "the Company") announces that Mr. Bernard Lapointe has resigned from the board of directors effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Lapointe for his contribution and wishes him well in his future endeavors.



Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces that incentive stock options have been granted to directors, officers, and consultants to purchase up to 1,750,000 common shares at a price of $0.045 per share for five years, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan.

The Company currently has 52,408,188 shares issued and outstanding, along with 4,450,000 options (including the options described above) and 12,761,754 warrants.

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold is involved in the identification, exploration, and development of viable mineral properties in the Province Quebec and British Columbia. For more information on the Corporation, visit www.bulliongold.ca

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Hamel

President and CEO

jhamel@bulliongold.ca

514-317-7956

