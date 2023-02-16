Precious and Base Metal Assay Results Received from Harry Property, Golden Triangle, BC

Vancouver, - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") (TSXV:TUO) (Frankfurt:TFE) has received a report from its optionee Optimum Ventures Inc. ("Optimum") outlining results of backpack drilling to 1.0 meter depths on the Company's Harry property located in the Golden Triangle region of northwestern British Columbia. The Harry property lies within a 50km long north-northwesterly trending corridor which hosts several gold occurrences including the producing Valley of the Kings gold mine (Newcrest Mining) and former gold producer, the Premier (Ascot Resources), as well as such high-grade prospects as the Blueberry vein (Scottie Resources) and the Electrum (Goldstorm Resources).

A "Shaw" backpack drill capable of providing core to 1m depths was used in the sampling program. This type of drill is especially useful in glacially polished areas where obtaining a representative sample from conventional surface sampling can prove difficult. Results from 97 one-meter Shaw drill holes have been received. The Shaw backpack drilling program was followed up by standard diamond drilling from which 2,218 meters was obtained before the end of the field season. Assay results for this latter phase are presently awaited and will be released upon receipt.

Dino Cremonese, P. Eng, President of Teuton, commented as follows: "Optimum Ventures is to be commended for using the Shaw backpack drill to test a variety of surface exposures on the Harry property. The results obtained show strong base metal values and, in respect to certain exposures within the Sheeted Vein zone, very encouraging silver values. The Shaw drill is an excellent tool for determining viable targets for conventional diamond drilling. I understand that Optimum Ventures drilled substantial meterage during the 2022 season, assay results for which are still to be reported."

Sheeted Vein Zone - Highlights from Shaw Drilling

Drill Hole # From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 22-SVS-3 0 1.0 1.0 0.23 2.64 8.65 0.099 208 22-SVS-4 0 1.0 1.0 0.37 39.74 22.95 0.477 970 22-SVS-6 0 1.0 1.0 0.37 4.33 4.41 0.092 308 22-SVS-9 0 1.0 1.0 1.70 5.78 2.72 0.401 1,511 22-SVS-10 0 1,0 1.0 0.64 7.29 3.09 0.201 522 22-SVS-11 0 1.0 1.0 0.62 8.34 11.36 0.230 442

The above highlights from the Sheeted Vein zone represent 6 out of 15 test holes to 1m depth. The Sheeted Vein zone consists of northwest-striking parallel quartz-sulfide veins that dip to the east, with widths of at least 7 m. The veins host semi-massive to massive galena, green sphalerite, and tetrahedrite masses along a quartz stockwork. The zone is exposed over 15 m of strike length and drilling was conducted to test the various parallel veins.

Assay values for the entire Sheeted Vein zone range from <0.005 to 0.477 g/t gold, 1.2 to 1511g/t silver, 51 ppm to 1.7 % copper, 122 ppm to 39.74% and 335 ppm to 22.95%zinc.

Saw Cut Zone - Highlights from Shaw Drill

Drill Hole # From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Zn (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 22-SCS-31 0 1.0 1.0 1.15 0.242 4.9 22-SCS-34 0 1.0 1.0 5.02 0.696 6.8 22-SCS-35 0 1.0 1.0 1.73 0.161 9.0 22-SCS-40 0 1,0 1.0 1.96 2.117 20 22-SCS-42 0 1.0 1.0 4.49 2.886 132 22-SCS-53 0 1.0 1.0 4.01 1.446 9.5 22-SCS-54 0 1.0 1.0 5.73 1.307 11.6 22-SCS-55 0 1.0 1.0 1.75 0.367 7.8 22-SCS-58 0 1.0 1.0 3.08 0.324 9.1 22-SCS-60 0 1,0 1.0 2.67 1.155 12.8 22-SCS-61 0 1.0 1.0 3.13 0.418 7.2 22-SCS-62 0 1.0 1.0 1.11 0.222 7.3

The above highlights from the Saw Cut zone represent 12 out of 82 holes to 1 m depth. The Saw Cut zone has been exposed over a 40 m strike length, with shallow Shaw drill core samples showing sulphide mineralization consisting of pyrrhotite, galena, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, and pyrite in semi-massive to massive veins, stringers, and interstitials within brecciated zones and/or disseminated throughout the core. The zone is hosted in mudstone, dacite tuff, and mudstone-supported dacite lapilli-tuff containing 1 to 30% pyrite, trace to 8% sphalerite, and trace to minor galena. The Saw Cut zone is believed to belong to a gold-silver enriched VMS (volcanogenic massive sulfide) class of mineralization similar in nature to parts of the Eskay Creek deposit.

Assay values for the entire Saw Cut zone range from 0.006 to 2.886 g/t gold, <0.05 to 132 g/t silver, 33 ppm to 112 ppm copper, 316 ppm to 0.715% and 44 ppm to 5.02% zinc.

Assays have been completed by MSA Labs in Langley BC, an accredited facility.

The Harry Property hosts several 500 metre ("m") wide zones of intense alteration that trend northwest along the claim length with several different mineralization types, as follows:

Quartz and quartz breccias with sphalerite (zinc sulphide), galena (lead sulphide), chalcopyrite (copper-iron sulphide), tetrahedrite (copper-antimony sulphosalts), pyrite (iron sulphide) and occasionally fine visible gold.

Gold-silver enriched volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) type of mineralization like that of the famous Eskay Creek deposit.

Enhanced gold associated with arsenopyrite (iron-arsenic sulphide) in sericite altered rocks.

Details of Option on Harry Property

Option terms allow Optimum to earn up to an 80% interest in the Harry property by carrying out $9 million of work over five years. Optimum must also pay Teuton $1.5 million in cash and issue 4,000,000 shares to Teuton over the option period. Teuton will retain a 2.0% Net Smelter Royalty and a 20% interest after the option is exercised.

Qualified Persons: Mr. Edward Kruchkowski, P.Geo., a member of Optimum's Board of Directors, is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained herein. D. Cremonese, P. Eng., is the Qualified Person for Teuton Resources and although he has not reviewed the technical information firsthand, he has no reason to doubt its reliability. As the CEO and President of Teuton, Mr. Cremonese is not independent of the Company.

Quality assurance -- quality control

Optimum Ventures inserted blanks and standards within the sample stream to improve quality control. MSALabs, the accredited laboratory which performed the analyses, also ran internal standards and blanks as a check on their results. Pulps and rejects are retained for future analyses, if needed.

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. This model minimizes share equity dilution while at the same time maximizing opportunity. Earnings provided from option payments, received both in cash and in shares of the optionee companies, has provided Teuton with substantial income.

Teuton acquired the Harry property many years ago by staking. Interested parties can access information about Teuton at the Company's website, www.teuton.com.

