Green Battery Minerals Samples 9.0m of 17.02% on Surface at Zone 6

Vancouver, February 16, 2023 - Green Battery Minerals Inc. (" Green" or the "Company") (TSXV:GEM) (FSE:BK2P) (WKN:A2QENP) (OTC:GBMIF) is pleased to announce assay results from the surface work conducted at Zone 6 last summer. The program was planned to follow up on a previous prospecting efforts covering a regional EM anomaly, as well as prepare trails for a subsequent drill program which took place last autumn and for which assays are still pending.

A total of 4 areas of graphite outcrop over a strike length of ~600m were exposed and cleaned for the collection of 117 channel samples. An additional 19 grab samples were collected over a total strike length of ~1600m at Zone 6. Surface observations indicate that Zone 6 is a fold with separate limbs extending westwards from a fold nose at Area 4. Graphite encountered on surface during this campaign proved to be much broader than initially discovered during the 2019 prospecting campaign where teams were limited to hand tools (see October 1, 2019 news release), however steep terrain prevented the excavator from reaching core of the fold nose.

Graphite horizons were consistently noted amidst the quartz rich gneisses in the lower section of the highly prospective Mehinek formation and often in association with a hornblende-garnet-amphibole gneiss which marks the base of the graphite rich paragneiss unit.

Notable results from the channel sampling are presented in the table and Figures 1-4 below:

Area 1 9.0m @ 17.02% Cgr Area 2 4.2m @ 18.15% Cgr Area 3 8.2m @ 13.30% Cgr 8.7m @ 9.53% Cgr 7.8m @ 20.70% Cgr Area 4 7.7m @ 7.49% Cgr



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Surace sampling from Area 1.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Surface sampling from Area 2.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Surface sampling from Area 3.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4: Surface sampling from Area 4.

Additional grab sampling along the strike of the EM anomaly to the northwest has confirmed graphite mineralization over a total strike length of ~1600m (Figure 5).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 5: Surface sampling across Zone 6.

All 4 graphite outcrops with channel sampling were drilled with multiple holes during the subsequent drill campaign (see October 6, 2022 news release). Assays are expected sometime in March.

Tom Yingling, President and CEO of Berkwood: "Our systematic exploration of Zone 6 deepened our understanding of the geology and structure and yielded 4 excpetional graphite outcrops as targets for the subsequent drill campaign. We look forward to releasing these results when assays are received in March."

About the Berkwood Graphite Project

The Berkwood Graphite Project is located within the jurisdiction of Quebec, in the Manicouagan Regional County Municipality, three hours driving time from the city of Baie-Comeau. Easy access is provided via a major secondary road and numerous tertiary and forest roads that traverse the property.

The Zone 1 deposit lies 8 km southwest of Mason Graphite's deposit which is the subject of a current feasibility study. The Company believes its Zone 1 deposit and that of Mason share many similar geological characteristics with the Zone 1 deposit being one of the highest-grade graphite deposits in the world.

The current mineral resource at the Berkwood Graphite Project includes in-pit constrained resource totalling 1,755,300 tonnes of indicated resources at 17.00 % Cgr and 1,526,400 tonnes in inferred resources at 16.39 % Cgr.

Table 2: In-pit Resource at Lac Gueret South Project (rounded numbers)



The mineral resource estimates above are described in the technical report entitled, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate on the Lac Gueret South Graphite Property, Quebec, Canada. With an Effective date of June 19th, 2019, dated June 30th, 2019, by Edward Lyons, PGeo., Florent Baril, ing., and Claude Duplessis, ing. Link to Report:

https://greenbatteryminerals.com/wp-content/uploads/ReportFINAL_compressed.pdf

Qualified Person: Mr. Luke van der Meer, P.Geo. is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, and he has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About the Company: Green Battery Minerals is managed by a team with over 150 years collectively with a proven track record of not just finding numerous mines but building and operating them too. The Green Battery Mineral management team's most recent success is discovering the Berkwood graphite resource in Northern Quebec. Green Battery Mineral owns this asset 100 percent, and the Company's shareholders will benefit from this asset as the demand for Graphite for electric vehicles increases significantly.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Green Battery Minerals lnc.

'Thomas Yingling'

President, CEO & Director

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

or 1-604-343-7740

info@greenbatteryminerals.com www.greenbatteryminerals.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.