The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Chatham Rock Phosphate, EV Nickel, Fury Gold Mines and Nextech AR Solutions Discussing Their Latest News

Chatham Rock (TSXV:NZP) receives OK for Se project work program

The Queensland Department of Resources has approved Chatham's exploration permit at Gunnerside in North Queensland. The exploration program will commence with soil sampling to identify drill sites. Executive Director Colin Randall met with Coreena Robertson to discuss the upcoming exploration program.

EV Nickel (TSXV:EVNI) intersects sulphide mineralization at high-grade W4 Zone

EV Nickel (EVNI) has begun Phase 4 drilling at the high-grade W4 Zone of its Shaw Dome Project near Timmins, Ontario. The first two holes on Section 497550mE intersected sulphide mineralization consistent with Phase 2 drilling. CEO Sean Samson met with Coreena Robertson to discuss the news.

Fury Gold (TSX:FURY) defines targets along Cannard Deformation Zone at Lac Clarkie

Fury Gold Mines (FURY) has eight gold targets in its sights at its Lac Clarkie Project. Six of the targets lie along the Cannard Deformation Zone, which hosts numerous gold occurrences, and the company wants to get several to the drill-ready stage. Tim Clark, CEO of Fury Gold Mines, met with Coreena Robertson to highlight the company's accomplishments.

Nextech AR's (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQX:NEXCF) Toggle3D launches major tech upgrade

Nextech AR (NTAR) has launched its new Quad Typology Converter Upgrade. The upgrade enables Toggle3D users to produce quad tessellations, which increases CAD file functionality and the overall quality of 3D models. Chief Product Officer Dasha Vdovina joined Coreena Robertson to shed light on the news.

