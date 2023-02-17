Silver Sands Resources Corp. Terminates Option to Acquire Virginia Property

Vancouver, February 17, 2023 - Silver Sands Resources Corp. (CSE: SAND) (OTCQB: SSRSF) ("Silver Sands" or the "Company") announces that it has decided not to pursue the acquisition of the Virginia Silver project, located in Santa Cruz province, Argentina (the "Virginia Property"). Accordingly, Silver Sands has terminated its option agreement with Mirasol Resources Ltd., pursuant to which Silver Sands had the right to acquire 100% of the Virginia Property, effective March 17, 2023 (being 30 days after the date Silver Sands provided notice of termination to Optionor).
About Silver Sands Resources Corp.
Silver Sands is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Keith Anderson Chief Executive Officer, Director
For further information, please contact:
Keith Anderson, Chief Executive Officer, Director (604) 786-7774
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!