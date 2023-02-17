Royal Gold Presenting at the BMO 32nd Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company," "we" or "our") announced today that management will present at the BMO 32nd Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida. Bill Heissenbuttel, President and Chief Executive Officer, will address conference participants on Tuesday, February 28, at 9:00 a.m. EST (7:00 a.m. MST) in a presentation lasting 30 minutes. The presentation will be webcast live and will be available for on-demand viewing for three months on the Investors/Events and Presentations page on our website.

Webcast Link:

https://app.webinar.net/7NOwmZwoBM9

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned interests on 182 properties on five continents, including interests on 40 producing mines and 19 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD." The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.

Contact

Alistair Baker

Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development

(720) 554-6995