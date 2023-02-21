Blackrock Silver Announces Commencement of Drilling by Tearlach Resources on Its Tonopah North Lithium Project; Bulk Sample Planned in Q2

Vancouver, February 21, 2023 - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to announce that drilling by Tearlach Resources Ltd. has commenced on our Tonopah North lithium project. The Tonopah North Lithium project ("Gabriel") is situated in West Central Nevada along the emerging Tonopah lithium belt, bordering American Lithium's TLC deposit.

On January 10, 2023, the Company announced it had entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Tearlach Resources Ltd. and its wholly-owned Nevada subsidiary, Pan Am Lithium (Nevada) Corp. (together, "Tearlach"). Tearlach has been granted the option to acquire, in two stages, up to a 70% interest in the lithium minerals in certain unpatented mining claims forming a portion of the Company's Tonopah North project (the "Tonopah North Project") in Esmeralda County and Nye County, Nevada. Upon incurring exploration expenditures of US$5,000,000 within three years, Tearlach will have earned a 51% interest in the Tonopah North Lithium Project, and upon incurring cumulative exploration expenditures of US$15,000,000 and completion of a Feasibility study within 5 years, Tearlach will have earned a 70% interest.

Tearlach has the exploration rights from surface to 200 metres (650 feet) below the topographic surface to explore for lithium. Blackrock retains the rights to all other minerals including gold and silver within the joint venture.

This phase-1 core drill program has been designed by Tearlach to confirm lithium mineralization discovered by Blackrock (see October 25, 2022, news release) in addition to significant step-out drillholes targeting prospective locations throughout the property. A one to two ton bulk sample is planned by Tearlach for Q2, 2023, with the aim of fast tracking pilot plant design. Material from mineralized intervals will also be concurrently utilized for initial metallurgical testing.

Tearlach reports the following project highlights:

Core drilling 3,000 metres across 19 planned drillholes;

Concurrent bulk sampling and metallurgical testing;

Mapping and targeting for an expanded phase 2 drill program;

Establishing the scale and order of magnitude of the lithium bearing formation;

Following up on Blackrock's lithium values of up to 1,217 ppm within broad zones of mineralization up to 56.4 metres thick, coming within 8 metres of the surface; and

Bordering American Lithium's TLC deposit (maiden PEA outlined a positive investment base case after-tax NPV(8%) US$3.26 Billion & After-tax IRR of 27.5%)1, the Tonopah North (Gabriel project) shows similar lithium-bearing lithologic horizons and similar potential to host a significant lithium deposit immediately adjacent to a major highway, US95, and just outside of the town of Tonopah. There is no assurance that mineralization comparable in size or scale to that on adjacent properties will be discovered on Blackrock's Tonopah North Project.

Andrew Pollard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blackrock, commented: "Tonopah is widely recognized as one of the great North American silver camps, though it's quickly gaining prominence as a global player within the lithium space following the delivery of American Lithium's maiden PEA on their TLC project which outlines a very robust, low-cost operation and the announcement of our recent, adjacent, lithium discovery. Our strategic landholdings in Tonopah represent the crossroads where the Tonopah silver district intersects with the Tonopah lithium belt, highlighting the potential for our portfolio to one day emerge as a silver, gold, and lithium mining complex right in the heart of west-central Nevada."

Pollard continued, "We are very excited at the prospects for this round of exploration, picking up right from where our discovery drilling left off. This program is fully funded by Tearlach, who are executing on a very aggressive strategy that will see lithium exploration advance in lockstep with metallurgical and engineering studies. With our new lithium discovery in very capable hands, our geologic team and capital are laser focused towards executing our plans on our bonanza-grade discoveries with drill campaigns at our Tonopah West and Silver Cloud projects ready to go."

Blackrock's exploration activities at the Silver Cloud, Tonopah North and Tonopah West projects are conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration company driven to add shareholder value via the drill bit. With 2.97 million tonnes grading 446 g/t silver equivalent at its Tonopah West project, and a new bonanza-grade gold discovery at Silver Cloud, the Company has a proven track record of exploration success. In addition to its gold and silver project portfolio, the Company is credited with a lithium discovery, the Tonopah North project, which is under option to a major lithium exploration group. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

1 See American Lithium's press release titled: American Lithium Files Updated Mineral Resource Technical Report on TLC Supporting Large Increase in Lithium Resources and Technical Report TLC Property Nye County, Nevada, USA (on SEDAR) for full details. There is no assurance that mineralization comparable in size or scale to that on adjacent properties will be discovered on Blackrock's Tonopah North Project

