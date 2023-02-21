Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Bravo Engages Integral Wealth Securities as Market Maker

13:30 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Feb. 21, 2023 - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF) ("Bravo" or the "Company") has retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. Integral will trade common shares of Bravo on the TSXV to maintain an orderly market, improve the liquidity of Bravo's shares and provide Bravo with market intelligence. In consideration for the services provided by Integral, Bravo has agreed to pay Integral a cash fee of $6,000 per month for an initial minimum term of three months, after which the agreement may be terminated by Bravo at any time upon 30 days' written notice.

Bravo and Integral are unrelated entities. To the knowledge of Bravo, Integral has no present, direct or indirect interest in Bravo or its securities. There are no performance factors in the agreement, and Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation. Integral is a member of the New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada (New SRO). Accordingly, Integral can access all Canadian stock exchanges and alternative trading systems.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canada and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil.

The Luanga Project benefits from being in a location close to operating mines, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail and clean and renewable hydro grid power. The project area was previously de-forested for agricultural grazing land. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes replanting trees in the project area, hiring and contracting locally, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

For further information about Bravo, please visit www.bravomining.com or contact:

Alex Penha
EVP Corporate Development
info@bravomining.com

SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo Mining Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3DQ06
CA10566M1068
www.bravomining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap