Northern Shield Finds More Visible Gold From Trenching at Root & Cellar Property, Newfoundland

OTTAWA, Feb. 21, 2023 - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) is pleased to announce that more visible gold has been found in the Conquest Zone during recent trenching at its Root & Cellar Property ("Root & Cellar" or the "Property"). Root & Cellar is located on the Burin Peninsula in southeastern Newfoundland. Northern Shield can earn up to a 100% interest in the Project, which is being explored for epithermal gold-silver and porphyry-copper mineralization.

The sample was collected from material excavated from an approximately two-metre-deep trench located near the eastern end of the Conquest Zone in the vicinity of the other recently reported visible gold samples (see Company news releases dated September 7th and December 13th, 2022). Groundwater, which tends to lie on top of the bedrock in the low-lying areas, was encountered in these trenches, and along with a subsequent very heavy snowstorm prevented personnel from accessing the trench for more detailed investigation at the time.

A ground Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey is also underway and is expected to be completed within two weeks. Trenching will resume after initial processing and interpretation of the IP data.

"This is the third time visible gold has been found in the last three successive visits to the Property by our field crew; the fact that gold was identified in less-than-ideal ground and weather conditions during the last visit, bodes well as to how much more gold may be in the ground."

- Ian Bliss, Northern Shield President and CEO

This news release was reviewed by Christine Vaillancourt, P. Geo., the Company's Chief Geologist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

