Metallic Minerals to Display at Yukon Mining Alliance's Invest Yukon Core Shack During PDAC

VANCOUVER, February 21, 2023 - Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSXV:MMG)(OTCQB:MMNGF) ("Metallic Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be participating in the inaugural Yukon Mining Alliance ("YMA") Invest Yukon Core Shack to be held in the main Investors Exchange exhibit hall at the Prospectors and Developers Annual Convention ("PDAC") in Toronto. The Invest Yukon Core Shack will be located at Booth #3314, adjacent to the main PDAC Core Shack and Metallic will be presenting core on March 5 and 6th from both of its key projects, the Keno Silver project in Yukon and the La Plata Copper-Silver project in Colorado. The Company will also have a presence in the main Investors Exchange from March 5-8 and investors are invited to visit booth # IE3024 to meet the team in person.

In addition, President Scott Petsel will be providing a corporate presentation at a Forum for Investors on March 6th in the silver-focused session, Room 803, between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm at the Metro Toronto Convention Center. For more information, visit here.

The Metallic Group of Companies is proud to be a sponsor of the 2023 Invest Canada North reception to be held March 6 in MTCC North Room 106 from 4pm - 7pm EST. Leaders from its members, Metallic Minerals, Granite Creek Copper and Stillwater Critical Minerals will be in attendance and the Group will have a display table where guests are invited to meet the team. For more information, visit here.

Yukon Mining Alliance - the globally recognized Invest Yukon brand - is a strategic alliance of Yukon's leaders in exploration and mining who, in partnership with the Government of Yukon, connect investors with Yukon's competitive advantages through innovative capital attraction initiatives. For more information visit InvestYukon.ca.

Invest Canada North connects global investors with the competitive advantages and opportunities in Canada's North, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut, at one of the world's biggest annual mining conferences, the PDAC Convention. Our unique initiatives showcase each region, through keynote presentations, panels and special sessions, highlighting the leaders in exploration, development and production, as well as the mining ecosystem that is supported by significant geological potential, strong geopolitical stability and progressive Indigenous and community partnerships. Through our Invest Canada North mining portal catch up on the latest news in the north or dive into each region to discover your next great opportunity. To learn more visit https://investcanadanorth.ca.

Metallic Minerals Corp. is a leading exploration and development stage company, The Company is focused on silver and gold in the high-grade Keno Hill and Klondike districts of the Yukon, and copper, silver and other critical minerals in the La Plata mining district in Colorado. Our objective is to create shareholder value through a systematic, entrepreneurial approach to making exploration discoveries, growing resources and advancing projects toward development. Metallic Minerals has consolidated the second-largest land position in the historic Keno Hill silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory, directly adjacent to Hecla Mining's operations, with more than 300 million ounces of high-grade silver in past production and current M&I resources. Hecla Mining Company, the largest primary silver producer in the USA and third largest in the world, completed the acquisition of Alexco Resources and their Keno Hill operations in September 2022.

Metallic Minerals is also one of the largest holders of alluvial gold claims in the Yukon and is building a production royalty business by partnering with experienced mining operators, including Parker Schnabel of Little Flake Mining from the hit television show Gold Rush on the Discovery Channel. At the Company's La Plata project in southwestern Colorado an inaugural NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate in April 2022 outlined a significant porphyry copper-silver resource with results from the 2022 expansion drill program pending.

All of the districts in which Metallic Minerals operates have seen significant mineral production and have existing infrastructure, including power and road access. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration success on several major precious and base metal deposits in the region, as well as having large-scale development, permitting and project financing expertise. The Metallic Minerals team has been recognized for its environmental stewardship practices and is committed to responsible and sustainable resource development.

Website: www.mmgsilver.com Phone: 604-629-7800 Email: cackerman@mmgsilver.com Toll Free: 1-888-570-4420

