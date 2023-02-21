Global Energy Metals Reminds Warrant Holders of the Previously Announced Early Exercise Incentive Program and Notice of Early Expiry of All Remaining Warrants

Vancouver, February 21, 2023 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) (OTC:GBLEF) (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a company involved in the investment exposure to the battery metals supply chain, would like to provide a reminder of the notice provided on February 7, 2022 ("February Press Release") of the accelerated expiry of the Company's share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"). As announced in the February Press Release, the expiry of the Warrants is being accelerated to 4:00pm (Pacific Time) on March 15, 2023.

Please note, any Warrants that remain unexercised by 4:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on the Accelerated Expiry Date will expire and be cancelled.

The Company wishes to also remind holders of eligible warrants of its early warrant exercise incentive program (the "Program") intended to encourage the early exercise of up to 13,506,500 share purchase warrants (the "Eligible Warrants") that were issued pursuant to three non-brokered private placements that closed in September 2020, May 2021 and March 2022.

The Program commenced on January 27, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. PST and will expire on February 27, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. PST (the "Early Exercise Expiry Date").

Under the Program, holders of Eligible Warrants who elect to exercise their Eligible Warrants at the price of $0.08 per Eligible Warrant before the Early Exercise Expiry Date will receive:

common shares in the capital of the Company to which they are otherwise entitled under the terms of the Eligible Warrants; and

one additional common share purchase warrant of the Company (each, an "Incentive Warrant") entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of twelve (12) months from the date of issuance of such Incentive Warrant, subject to acceleration as noted below.

Please note, Eligible Warrants that remain unexercised by 4:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on the Early Exercise Expiry Date will not be eligible for the Program.

Additional details of the Program, including the documentation required to be delivered by holders to the Company on or before the Early Exercise Expiry Date, are available in the Company's news release dated January 16, 2023.

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals Corp. offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Global Energy Metals recognizes that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades is underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy has taken a 'consolidate, partner and invest' approach and in doing so have assembled and are advancing a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources.

As demonstrated with our current copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, we're investing-in, exploring and developing prospective, scaleable assets in established mining and processing jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets. We're targeting projects with low logistics and processing risks, so that they can be fast tracked to enter the supply chain in this cycle. We're also collaborating with industry peers to strengthen our exposure to these critical commodities and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future.

Securing exposure to these critical minerals powering the eMobility revolution is a generational investment opportunity. We believe the the time to be part of this electrification movement.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corp.

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219

www.globalenergymetals.com

Twitter: @EnergyMetals | @USBatteryMetals | @ElementMinerals

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

GEMC's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.