NorthWest Copper Files Kwanika-Stardust Preliminary Economic Assessment Report on Sedar

VANCOUVER, Feb. 21, 2023 - Northwest Copper Corp. ("NorthWest" or "the Company") (TSX-V: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF) is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of its Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") report for its Kwanika-Stardust project, located approximately 140km northwest of Fort St. James, BC. The PEA was prepared principally by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc, an independent engineering consulting firm and is titled "Kwanika-Stardust Project NI 43-101 Technical Report on Preliminary Economic Assessment" dated February 17, 2023 with an effective date of January 4, 2023 (the "Technical Report"). The PEA results were previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated January 5, 2023.



The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and available on the Company's website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

Qualified Persons

The following individuals are independent qualified persons in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 and were authors of the Technical Report:

Brian Hartman, P.Geo., Ridge Geosciences;

Cale DuBois, P.Eng., Mining Plus;

Jason Blais, P.Eng., Mining Plus;

John Caldbick, P.Eng, Mining Plus;

Jonathan Cooper, P.Eng., Ausenco;

Kevin Murray, P.Eng., Ausenco;

Peter Mehrfert, P.Eng., Ausenco;

Ronald G. Simpson, P.Geo., GeoSim Services Inc;

Scott Elfen, P.Eng., Ausenco;

Scott Weston, P.Geo., Ausenco

About NorthWest Copper

