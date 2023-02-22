Steppe Gold Announces Plans to Pursue Dual Listing of Common Shares in Hong Kong

Ulaanbaatar, February 22, 2023 - Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to pursue a dual primary listing of its common shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEx"), the premier listing venue for Asia-based companies, anticipated to occur later in 2023.

The Company believes that a listing of its common shares on the HKEx will assist with historical liquidity and valuation issues and will also serve as a better venue for trading for its Asian based shareholders, as Hong Kong and Mongolia are in the same time zone.

Bataa Tumur-Ochir, President and CEO of Steppe Gold, commented, "With approximately 40% of Steppe Gold's shareholders now based in Asian time zones, the Company has decided to pursue a dual primary listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2023. With listings on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and HKEx, Steppe Gold will have a wider reach, offering greater accessibility and exposure to a broader pool of investors from both Asia and North America. As one of only a few companies in the mining and precious metals sector listed on the HKEx upon successful listing, Steppe Gold will be further differentiated, with increased visibility, making it an attractive opportunity for investors seeking investment opportunities in this sector."

