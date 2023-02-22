Tinone Expands Land Position At Its Aberfoyle Lithium-tin-tungsten Project, Tasmania, Australia

TSX.V: TORC OTCQB: TORCF

VANCOUVER, Feb. 22, 2023 - TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ("TinOne" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has expanded its land position at its Aberfoyle Project ("Aberfoyle" or the "Project") and now holds tenure comprising a total of 159 square kilometres in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia.

Highlights

Two additional licenses (Castle Carey EL13/2022 and Vickory Creek EL14/2022) with a total area of 27 square kilometres have been acquired adjacent to the Aberfoyle Project EL27/2004 expanding TinOne's land position to 123 square kilometres in the Aberfoyle project area, where zinnwaldite lithium-bearing altered granite was recently discovered with values up to 0.57% Li 2 O

O TinOne now holds licenses in Tasmania comprising 159 square kilometres within the highly prospective lithium, tin and tungsten Northeastern Tasmania granite province with a further 376 square kilometres currently under application.

Exploration programs are underway on the recently identified lithium-bearing granites at Aberfoyle as well as at the Great Pyramid tin-tungsten and Rattler Range tin-tungsten-lithium projects.

"We are extremely pleased to have been able to expand our 100% owned tenement position in the highly prospective Northeastern Tasmania province," commented Chris Donaldson, Executive Chairman. "Our technical team is in the field following up on our exciting initial lithium results and continuing our tin programs at Great Pyramid, Aberfoyle and Rattler Range."

Key Results

EL13/2022 and EL14/2022 were acquired north and south of TinOne's original Aberfoyle exploration license (EL27/2004) in order to provide full access to additional highly prospective areas of granite and adjacent Mathinna Supergroup sedimentary rocks (Figure 2).

The combined 123 square kilometres will be explored as a single project, in conjunction with the geographically separate Royal George area (Figure 2). Together with the Company's Rattler Range and Great Pyramid projects it provides the Company with a commanding position in the tin-tungsten and lithium prospective geological environment of Northeastern Tasmania (Figure 3).

Next Steps

TinOne's technical teams are in the field at the Aberfoyle project undertaking additional rock and soil sampling in conjunction with detailed mapping to further define the extent of the recently discovered lithium-bearing altered granite. This additional geochemical sampling and detailed mapping will be used to define first pass drill targets for lithium.

At the Great Pyramid tin project, a specialist structural geologist and a sedimentologist are undertaking detailed studies to assist in defining controls and geometries of tin zones. These studies will be completed in the coming weeks and are critical in informing future resource estimation and targeting of additional drilling.

Tin-exploration programs are also continuing at the Aberfoyle project with the existing soil sampling, geological mapping and rock sampling being expanded in conjunction with the lithium focussed programs.

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia. The Company is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio while also evaluating additional tin opportunities. TinOne is supported by Inventa Capital Corp.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Stuart Smith., Technical Advisor for TinOne. Dr. Smith is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

