Skeena Bolsters 21A West Zone Intersecting 18.18 g/t Au, 130.2 g/t Ag over 9.26 metres

07:30 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, February 22, 2023 - Skeena Resources Ltd. (TSX:SKE)(NYSE:SKE) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling results from the 2022 regional and near mine exploration and delineation campaigns at the Eskay Creek gold-silver Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. This release completes the reporting for remaining drill holes from the 2022 program. Analytical results and reference images are detailed in this release as well as on the Company's website.

2022 Near Mine Exploration Drilling Highlights:

  • 18.18 g/t Au, 130.2 g/t Ag over 9.26 m (SK-22-1132) - 21A West Zone
  • 14.90 g/t Au, 2.5 g/t Ag over 5.70 m (SK-22-1177) - 21A West Zone
  • 0.95 g/t Au, 1,003.3 g/t Ag over 6.42 m (SK-22-1187) - 23 Zone
  • 1.11 g/t Au, 19.7 g/t Ag over 26.10 m (SK-22-1187) - 23 Zone
  • 4.96 g/t Au, 14.6 g/t Ag over 25.98 m (SK-22-1171) - 21E Zone
  • 3.39 g/t Au, 34.4 g/t Ag over 23.77 m (SK-22-1160) - 21E Zone
  • 2.78 g/t Au, 59.0 g/t Ag over 20.49 m (SK-22-1173) - 21E Zone

True widths and zone geometries cannot be definitively determined at this time. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted composites. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

New Mineralization Expands 21A West Zone

Situated at a vertical depth of 25 metres below surface, drill hole SK-22-1132 has vertically extended the 21A West Zone to near-surface with an intersection of 18.18 g/t Au, 130.2 g/t Ag over 9.26 m. This new intercept occurs in a portion of the 21A Zone that is devoid of historical drilling and 75 metres vertically up-dip of previously reported Skeena drill hole SK-22-1031, which intersected 2.21 g/t Au, 4.6 g/t Ag over 50.00 m.

An additional extension to the south end of the 21A West Zone just beyond the Feasibility Study pit limits and only 10 metres below surface was completed by drill hole SK-22-1177, averaging 14.90 g/t Au, 2.5 g/t Ag over 5.70 m. This new expansion occurs 100 metres vertically up-dip of previously reported drill hole SK-22-1028, which intersected 1.74 g/t Au, 1.7 g/t Ag over 46.77 m. The space between the two drill holes remains untested.

The 21A West Zone has been defined by 2022 drilling over a 350 metre strike length from surface to 200 metres below surface. Horizontal widths of the zone vary and range from thicknesses of 1 to 50 metres. The 21A West Zone remains open for expansion along strike as well as at depth.

23 Zone Continues to Develop

New rhyolite and dacite hosted mineralization analogous to that observed in the 23 Zone has been discovered south of the 21E Zone. Drill hole SK-22-1187 intersected two noteworthy horizons, the first of which is argentiferous and occurs at surface grading 0.95 g/t Au, 1,003.3 g/t Ag over 6.42 m. The second occurrence, averaging 1.11 g/t Au, 19.7 g/t Ag over 26.10 m, is situated 65 metres vertically below surface in a previously untested northern extension of the 23 Zone.

To date, the mineralized horizons comprising the 23 Zone have been traced by variably spaced exploratory drilling from the 21E Zone south for approximately 800 metres. Drilling has outlined mineralization from surface to more than 300 metres below surface and remains open for expansion.

21E Zone Exploration and Delineation

Exploration and delineation drilling within the area surrounding the 21E Zone was targeted at mineralization analogous to that observed along strike in the 23 Zone. New dacite hosted mineralization was encountered by SK-22-1170, averaging 1.01 g/t Au, 37.9 g/t Ag over 21.21 m, located 35 metres below the Feasibility Study pit shell.

Previously defined 21E Zone resources were corroborated by the 2022 drill holes in this area as they tested mineralization below and along strike of the known resources. Highlights include 4.96 g/t Au, 14.6 g/t Ag over 25.98 m, 3.39 g/t Au, 34.4 g/t Ag over 23.77 m and 2.78 g/t Au, 59.0 g/t Ag over 20.49 m in drill holes SK-22-1171, SK-22-1160 and SK-22-1173, respectively.

Expected Timing of Mineral Resource Estimate

The 21A West Zone and 23 Zones were discovered by Skeena in 2021 and represent rhyolite-dacite hosted synvolcanic feeder style mineralization that has not yet been included in any Mineral Resource Estimates ("MRE") or economic analyses. With all analytical results now received from the 2022 drilling program, the Company will be incorporating all drilling data from after September 2021 into an updated MRE­­ scheduled for completion in H1 2023.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on revitalizing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a Feasibility Study for Eskay Creek in September 2022 which highlights an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.4B, 50% IRR, and a 1-year payback at US$1,700/oz Au and US$19/oz Ag.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Ltd.,

Walter Coles Jr.
Executive Chairman

Randy Reichert
President & CEO

Contact Information
Investor Inquiries: info@skeenaresources.com
Office Phone: +1 604 684 8725
Company Website: www.skeenaresources.com

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, John Tyler, P.Geo., Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and Vice President of Exploration, Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Senior Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Senior Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5 ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained or incorporated by reference in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or our future performance. The use of words such as "anticipates", "believes", "proposes", "contemplates", "generates", "targets", "is projected", "is planned", "considers", "estimates", "expects", "is expected", "potential" and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "might", "will", "could", or "would" be taken, achieved, or occur, may identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the results of the Feasibility Study, processing capacity of the mine, anticipated mine life, probable reserves, estimated project capital and operating costs, sustaining costs, results of test work and studies, planned environmental assessments, the future price of metals, metal concentrate, and future exploration and development. Such forward-looking statements are based on material factors and/or assumptions which include, but are not limited to, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and the assumptions set forth herein and in the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021, its most recently filed interim MD&A, and the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") dated March 31, 2022. Such forward-looking statements represent the Company's management expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances on the date the statements are made, and are necessarily based on several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date hereof, are not guarantees of future performance. Actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein, and are subject to significant operational, business, economic, and regulatory risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that may affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including permitting and other government approvals; changes in economic conditions, including changes in the price of gold and other key variables; changes in mine plans and other factors, including accidents, equipment breakdown, bad weather and other project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of the Company; environmental risks and unanticipated reclamation expenses; and other risk factors identified in the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021, its most recently filed interim MD&A, the AIF dated March 31, 2022, the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated January 31, 2023, and in the Company's other periodic filings with securities and regulatory authorities in Canada and the United States that are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and the Company does not undertake any obligations to update and/or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors Concerning Estimates of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources

Skeena's mineral reserves and mineral resources included or incorporated by reference herein have been estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. The terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve", "probable mineral reserve", "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") "CIM Definition Standards - For Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" adopted by the CIM Council (as amended, the "CIM Definition Standards"). These standards differ significantly from the mineral property disclosure requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Regulation S-K Subpart 1300 (the "SEC Modernization Rules"). Skeena is not currently subject to the SEC Modernization Rules. Accordingly, Skeena's disclosure of mineralization and other technical information may differ significantly from the information that would be disclosed had Skeena prepared the information under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.

In addition, investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of Skeena's mineral resources constitute or will be converted into reserves. These terms have a great amount of uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any "measured", "indicated", or "inferred" mineral resources that Skeena reports are or will be economically or legally mineable. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an "inferred mineral resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or prefeasibility studies, except in rare cases where permitted under NI 43-101.

For these reasons, the mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and related information presented herein may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the U.S. federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2022 Exploratory Drilling Length-Weighted Drill Hole Composites:

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Sample Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t)
SK-22-1073

13.00

14.50

1.50

1.75

5.8
SK-22-1077

50.00

51.00

1.00

4.93

4.4
SK-22-1077

60.00

64.50

4.50

1.03

1.8
SK-22-1077

103.50

105.00

1.50

0.79

4.5
SK-22-1098

51.15

57.46

6.31

1.32

1.2
SK-22-1098

71.77

73.95

2.18

0.97

10.7
SK-22-1098

81.00

103.00

22.00

1.24

2.3
SK-22-1098

160.00

161.00

1.00

0.38

64.0
SK-22-1099

105.00

109.00

4.00

16.27

0.5
Including

105.00

106.00

1.00

10.55

<0.50
and

106.00

107.50

1.50

26.50

<0.50
SK-22-1099

115.00

116.54

1.54

1.18

1.5
SK-22-1099

192.50

200.50

8.00

1.32

1.0
SK-22-1099

209.50

214.00

4.50

1.01

1.0
SK-22-1100

182.00

182.53

0.53

0.70

33.1
SK-22-1101

97.75

100.50

2.75

1.67

3.1
SK-22-1101

134.50

136.00

1.50

0.65

3.6
SK-22-1101

143.50

145.00

1.50

0.60

10.6
SK-22-1101

152.50

190.00

37.50

0.88

13.4
SK-22-1101

207.00

208.50

1.50

1.10

5.8
SK-22-1102

114.79

116.29

1.50

0.70

3.4
SK-22-1102

159.50

161.00

1.50

1.16

11.8
SK-22-1102

193.50

195.00

1.50

0.64

33.1
SK-22-1105

NSA
SK-22-1106

133.00

134.50

1.50

1.88

2.0
SK-22-1106

172.50

173.50

1.00

0.73

17.2
SK-22-1106

178.34

178.92

0.58

0.14

114.0
SK-22-1106

183.70

191.40

7.70

1.00

9.0
SK-22-1106

210.48

232.00

21.52

1.25

9.2
SK-22-1106

237.75

239.06

1.31

1.01

5.8
SK-22-1106

252.50

263.90

11.40

1.03

9.1
SK-22-1106

270.00

272.00

2.00

0.69

6.0
SK-22-1106

300.00

301.70

1.70

0.59

3.2
SK-22-1107

273.50

278.00

4.50

0.49

11.2
SK-22-1107

288.50

303.00

14.50

2.29

6.1
SK-22-1107

335.92

337.25

1.33

0.19

119.3
SK-22-1107

345.50

350.00

4.50

0.78

14.8
SK-22-1107

389.58

390.50

0.92

0.74

0.7
SK-22-1108

102.00

106.00

4.00

2.68

1.0
SK-22-1108

115.00

118.00

3.00

1.30

1.8
SK-22-1108

192.58

193.90

1.32

0.59

0.9
SK-22-1108

246.50

252.50

6.00

0.64

8.2
SK-22-1108

268.58

274.50

5.92

1.36

5.2
SK-22-1108

298.00

299.50

1.50

0.82

0.5
SK-22-1109

80.50

83.50

3.00

1.32

48.8
SK-22-1109

168.76

173.50

4.74

1.47

52.2
SK-22-1110

137.00

141.50

4.50

2.02

8.3
SK-22-1110

188.00

196.50

8.50

0.67

2.2
SK-22-1111

36.50

37.50

1.00

0.64

7.4
SK-22-1111

52.50

54.00

1.50

1.30

24.1
SK-22-1111

70.50

74.00

3.50

1.32

34.7
SK-22-1111

78.00

80.00

2.00

0.34

192.2
SK-22-1111

110.00

112.50

2.50

1.11

11.7
SK-22-1111

117.00

118.12

1.12

0.75

2.6
SK-22-1111

130.00

131.50

1.50

0.85

0.7
SK-22-1114

25.50

29.20

3.70

2.29

113.4
SK-22-1114

80.50

86.00

5.50

0.50

8.3
SK-22-1114

185.00

186.00

1.00

0.73

7.5
SK-22-1114

205.50

218.00

12.50

0.83

7.4
SK-22-1114

271.19

272.50

1.31

0.67

2.5
SK-22-1115

16.50

21.00

4.50

1.11

65.7
SK-22-1115

39.00

42.00

3.00

1.32

12.6
SK-22-1115

49.10

51.50

2.40

0.72

12.7
SK-22-1115

64.50

66.00

1.50

0.39

21.2
SK-22-1115

162.60

163.20

0.60

0.76

43.0
SK-22-1115

171.00

175.05

4.05

0.59

4.8
SK-22-1115

203.50

205.00

1.50

0.52

7.4
SK-22-1116

NSA
SK-22-1117

49.96

72.27

22.31

0.68

3.6
SK-22-1117

97.00

97.95

0.95

0.79

1.4
SK-22-1117

140.00

153.50

13.50

0.57

14.7
SK-22-1117

161.00

162.50

1.50

0.55

14.0
SK-22-1117

173.00

174.50

1.50

1.68

2.6
SK-22-1117

188.00

194.00

6.00

2.55

1.8
SK-22-1117

198.50

200.00

1.50

0.76

1.1
SK-22-1118

259.50

266.50

7.00

6.46

12.5
Including

263.65

265.12

1.47

14.50

17.5
and

265.12

266.50

1.38

11.70

4.0
SK-22-1118

280.83

285.00

4.17

0.85

9.9
SK-22-1118

314.55

319.00

4.45

0.74

25.6
SK-22-1119

43.02

48.50

5.48

0.84

93.0
SK-22-1120

42.50

47.00

4.50

0.80

39.1
SK-22-1120

52.90

64.90

12.00

0.28

62.9
SK-22-1120

120.00

130.50

10.50

3.14

40.6
SK-22-1120

135.65

136.15

0.50

0.90

5.5
SK-22-1121

NSA
SK-22-1123

81.00

91.71

10.71

0.83

2.8
SK-22-1123

124.50

126.00

1.50

1.45

2.8
SK-22-1123

168.30

184.00

15.70

0.82

34.6
SK-22-1123

203.00

206.00

3.00

0.63

5.0
SK-22-1124

71.50

73.00

1.50

0.98

6.2
SK-22-1124

87.50

89.00

1.50

1.44

13.6
SK-22-1124

143.00

172.00

29.00

1.09

4.5
SK-22-1125

NSA
SK-22-1126

NSA
SK-22-1127

NSA
SK-22-1128

113.00

117.00

4.00

0.57

19.0
SK-22-1129

72.50

74.00

1.50

0.81

45.0
SK-22-1130

NSA
SK-22-1132

46.35

55.61

9.26

18.18

130.2
Including

48.25

49.16

0.91

20.30

665.0
and

49.16

50.50

1.34

25.60

60.3
and

50.50

51.80

1.30

27.20

45.8
and

53.12

54.40

1.28

44.80

58.3
SK-22-1133

123.50

126.50

3.00

1.01

2.7
SK-22-1133

140.00

155.50

15.50

0.87

8.4
SK-22-1133

161.50

163.00

1.50

0.75

2.0
SK-22-1133

169.00

183.50

14.50

0.66

11.3
SK-22-1134

55.60

58.56

2.96

0.89

5.1
SK-22-1134

67.50

87.00

19.50

1.31

11.3
SK-22-1134

94.50

97.50

3.00

0.24

154.2
SK-22-1134

115.50

118.50

3.00

0.71

10.1
SK-22-1134

130.50

138.71

8.21

2.06

6.2
SK-22-1134

147.50

153.50

6.00

0.56

91.7
SK-22-1135

48.28

52.00

3.72

4.13

0.5
SK-22-1135

105.00

108.00

3.00

1.03

577.2
Including

106.00

107.00

1.00

1.22

969.0
SK-22-1135

113.32

117.00

3.68

0.79

1.2
SK-22-1135

126.00

127.50

1.50

0.20

45.4
SK-22-1136

112.50

114.00

1.50

0.71

2.9
SK-22-1136

167.50

173.50

6.00

0.62

6.6
SK-22-1137

129.60

131.38

1.78

0.83

9.7
SK-22-1137

137.84

138.34

0.50

0.50

10.9
SK-22-1137

159.92

161.00

1.08

1.28

26.7
SK-22-1137

169.40

170.62

1.22

0.96

0.7
SK-22-1138

80.00

81.50

1.50

0.19

40.8
SK-22-1138

115.50

117.00

1.50

0.62

0.8
SK-22-1138

129.20

133.50

4.30

0.69

3.9
SK-22-1138

162.50

171.50

9.00

0.76

2.5
SK-22-1138

176.00

177.50

1.50

0.59

1.7
SK-22-1139

104.55

106.00

1.45

0.40

27.7
SK-22-1139

151.50

152.20

0.70

0.47

12.8
SK-22-1139

160.50

186.50

26.00

1.56

4.6
SK-22-1139

194.50

199.21

4.71

0.20

15.5
SK-22-1139

203.49

205.65

2.16

1.16

6.2
SK-22-1140

95.10

96.69

1.59

2.29

9.8
SK-22-1140

119.28

136.20

16.92

0.97

37.6
SK-22-1141

88.32

89.70

1.38

0.37

20.9
SK-22-1141

102.98

106.70

3.72

0.66

10.8
SK-22-1141

112.50

114.00

1.50

0.23

39.3
SK-22-1141

145.90

148.25

2.35

0.82

89.9
SK-22-1141

158.50

164.50

6.00

0.32

16.1
SK-22-1141

180.50

182.00

1.50

0.47

11.7
SK-22-1141

187.75

195.27

7.52

0.38

30.0
SK-22-1142

1.00

7.54

6.54

0.71

9.5
SK-22-1142

30.00

32.00

2.00

0.78

11.9
SK-22-1142

38.00

42.04

4.04

0.33

69.3
SK-22-1142

66.63

67.15

0.52

0.23

41.7
SK-22-1142

91.00

92.50

1.50

1.25

1.3
SK-22-1143

2.50

5.50

3.00

0.68

25.9
SK-22-1143

11.50

13.50

2.00

0.69

14.2
SK-22-1143

18.53

36.00

17.47

0.67

25.9
SK-22-1143

50.00

51.00

1.00

0.52

31.0
SK-22-1143

80.00

84.00

4.00

0.55

5.2
SK-22-1143

87.50

89.00

1.50

0.60

4.6
SK-22-1144

4.50

14.51

10.01

0.83

16.1
SK-22-1144

26.93

39.66

12.73

2.41

24.0
Including

29.28

29.78

0.50

44.00

50.6
SK-22-1144

51.00

57.50

6.50

0.72

30.5
SK-22-1144

61.50

72.00

10.50

0.44

26.3
SK-22-1144

76.50

80.00

3.50

0.80

50.8
SK-22-1144

86.00

87.50

1.50

0.66

24.7
SK-22-1144

105.50

108.50

3.00

0.47

13.5
SK-22-1145

38.00

38.50

0.50

0.40

53.0
SK-22-1145

46.00

47.50

1.50

0.68

1.4
SK-22-1145

55.60

57.30

1.70

0.72

21.1
SK-22-1145

66.00

67.50

1.50

1.82

9.3
SK-22-1145

98.90

100.70

1.80

1.24

5.7
SK-22-1145

104.50

110.50

6.00

0.73

1.0
SK-22-1145

122.50

127.00

4.50

1.64

0.8
SK-22-1145

144.00

145.50

1.50

0.84

0.5
SK-22-1146

14.18

17.00

2.82

0.48

7.6
SK-22-1146

21.50

40.75

19.25

0.96

11.5
SK-22-1146

45.00

49.50

4.50

1.99

12.9
SK-22-1146

118.58

119.50

0.92

0.55

7.6
SK-22-1147

78.74

90.00

11.26

0.88

3.4
SK-22-1147

97.50

100.50

3.00

1.15

4.7
SK-22-1147

109.50

112.50

3.00

0.63

0.6
SK-22-1147

117.00

123.00

6.00

0.59

0.6
SK-22-1147

129.00

130.50

1.50

0.82

0.8
SK-22-1147

138.83

141.50

2.67

0.94

1.8
SK-22-1148

43.50

75.00

31.50

1.44

34.8
SK-22-1148

97.50

98.30

0.80

0.44

20.2
SK-22-1148

124.00

131.50

7.50

0.69

1.3
SK-22-1148

139.00

147.50

8.50

0.84

0.9
SK-22-1148

156.50

159.50

3.00

1.02

0.5
SK-22-1149

15.50

23.00

7.50

0.52

18.7
SK-22-1149

32.00

36.50

4.50

0.75

5.3
SK-22-1149

150.50

151.50

1.00

0.92

11.0
SK-22-1149

180.24

187.20

6.96

0.98

2.9
SK-22-1149

197.40

200.28

2.88

0.97

49.1
SK-22-1149

209.00

210.50

1.50

0.82

7.5
SK-22-1149

220.00

221.12

1.12

0.72

10.7
SK-22-1150

36.00

37.00

1.00

0.70

2.9
SK-22-1150

56.29

57.00

0.71

1.88

42.4
SK-22-1150

62.06

78.87

15.49

0.99

16.7
SK-22-1150

82.42

88.13

5.71

0.79

9.1
SK-22-1150

94.50

95.72

1.22

1.01

1.4
SK-22-1150

100.97

104.00

3.03

1.78

4.0
SK-22-1150

117.04

119.34

2.30

0.67

0.6
SK-22-1150

123.30

136.88

13.58

0.60

5.1
SK-22-1150

144.19

145.00

0.81

0.83

4.9
SK-22-1150

157.93

163.05

5.12

0.56

0.5
SK-22-1151

11.02

12.50

1.48

0.67

1.8
SK-22-1151

18.75

19.75

1.00

0.60

57.4
SK-22-1151

24.42

25.25

0.83

0.62

35.0
SK-22-1151

31.00

32.22

1.22

0.42

28.2
SK-22-1151

51.50

52.24

0.74

1.10

7.9
SK-22-1151

65.40

68.00

2.60

0.68

13.6
SK-22-1151

71.51

79.00

7.49

0.54

7.9
SK-22-1151

175.00

178.15

3.15

0.52

2.6
SK-22-1151

194.00

195.00

1.00

0.84

3.2
SK-22-1151

204.00

208.93

4.93

1.59

8.7
SK-22-1151

247.03

247.60

0.57

0.51

18.1
SK-22-1152

20.50

22.00

1.50

0.64

1.7
SK-22-1152

36.77

42.08

5.31

0.56

6.1
SK-22-1152

45.19

47.00

1.81

0.75

183.0
SK-22-1152

53.08

68.82

15.74

0.86

35.5
SK-22-1152

72.64

97.00

24.36

0.91

2.2
SK-22-1152

103.00

129.00

26.00

0.89

9.6
SK-22-1152

135.82

138.86

3.04

2.29

16.8
SK-22-1152

154.50

176.31

21.18

0.61

30.6
SK-22-1152

190.22

190.97

0.75

0.60

7.4
SK-22-1152

197.10

199.04

1.94

0.54

19.3
SK-22-1152

210.33

213.98

3.65

0.56

8.8
SK-22-1153

196.40

199.00

2.60

0.66

1.0
SK-22-1154

84.00

86.00

2.00

0.61

121.4
SK-22-1154

139.45

140.43

0.98

0.31

34.4
SK-22-1154

145.50

147.00

1.50

0.63

2.2
SK-22-1154

177.90

179.55

1.65

1.39

3.6
SK-22-1154

187.00

188.50

1.50

0.74

1.4
SK-22-1155

82.58

93.50

10.92

0.31

189.8
SK-22-1155

98.00

99.50

1.50

0.54

68.4
SK-22-1155

108.50

110.00

1.50

0.12

64.7
SK-22-1155

189.80

196.66

6.86

0.83

7.0
SK-22-1155

200.35

201.50

1.15

0.60

2.0
SK-22-1155

228.50

230.00

1.50

0.91

1.4
SK-22-1156

7.00

9.50

2.50

3.05

795.4
Including

7.00

8.35

1.35

5.08

1390.0
SK-22-1156

96.00

108.50

12.50

0.95

2.2
SK-22-1157

5.00

11.00

6.00

0.62

96.0
SK-22-1157

93.50

95.00

1.50

0.90

1.8
SK-22-1157

101.00

111.50

10.50

0.88

26.3
SK-22-1157

144.00

155.61

11.61

0.52

36.6
SK-22-1158

6.50

12.00

5.50

0.34

70.2
SK-22-1158

95.50

100.00

4.50

0.57

27.9
SK-22-1158

152.00

152.70

0.70

0.45

13.2
SK-22-1158

181.00

184.00

3.00

0.62

3.6
SK-22-1158

196.00

197.00

1.00

0.55

4.4
SK-22-1159

15.68

20.69

5.01

0.94

13.8
SK-22-1159

29.00

32.00

3.00

0.79

7.9
SK-22-1159

109.04

115.50

6.46

3.12

59.0
SK-22-1159

160.00

164.00

4.00

0.93

2.3
SK-22-1160

2.50

8.30

5.80

0.74

39.7
SK-22-1160

20.05

43.82

23.77

3.39

34.4
INCLUDING

35.00

36.50

1.50

9.96

32.3
SK-22-1160

50.77

66.00

15.23

0.73

11.5
SK-22-1160

70.50

84.79

14.29

0.79

31.1
SK-22-1160

88.50

104.80

16.30

1.45

17.6
INCLUDING

94.46

95.40

0.94

8.92

100.0
SK-22-1160

114.60

119.17

4.57

0.74

11.4
SK-22-1160

123.00

124.00

1.00

0.52

7.5
SK-22-1160

179.50

184.41

4.91

0.53

8.5
SK-22-1160

189.12

205.00

15.88

0.58

11.4
SK-22-1160

215.00

230.65

15.65

0.99

7.5
SK-22-1161

5.24

33.15

27.91

1.54

40.4
SK-22-1161

38.72

47.43

8.71

0.97

19.1
SK-22-1161

51.67

53.15

1.48

0.68

15.6
SK-22-1161

158.50

160.00

1.50

0.54

10.1
SK-22-1161

170.50

207.50

37.00

0.56

22.0
SK-22-1161

222.76

223.50

0.74

0.43

17.8
SK-22-1161

235.00

247.24

12.24

0.76

9.9
SK-22-1161

256.15

257.64

1.49

0.68

31.8
SK-22-1162

12.00

35.50

23.50

1.91

19.4
Including

31.91

33.00

1.09

21.10

42.4
SK-22-1162

96.61

99.00

2.39

0.76

3.4
SK-22-1162

106.50

113.00

6.50

0.52

5.8
SK-22-1162

125.00

126.47

1.47

0.35

34.4
SK-22-1162

140.58

143.83

3.25

1.46

9.3
SK-22-1162

152.00

157.50

5.50

0.86

6.3
SK-22-1162

170.50

172.00

1.50

0.52

7.0
SK-22-1162

190.00

196.00

6.00

0.81

4.0
SK-22-1162

230.00

231.43

1.43

0.59

13.3
SK-22-1163

9.00

10.50

1.50

0.76

1.3
SK-22-1163

15.00

16.42

1.42

0.62

21.5
SK-22-1163

31.50

42.25

10.75

0.29

26.2
SK-22-1163

52.50

54.00

1.50

0.42

72.9
SK-22-1163

62.60

73.00

10.40

0.82

8.4
SK-22-1163

98.50

105.50

7.00

0.54

23.4
SK-22-1163

120.33

121.00

0.67

1.37

31.3
SK-22-1163

132.00

133.50

1.50

0.36

173.0
SK-22-1163

182.50

183.35

0.85

0.62

6.2
SK-22-1164

22.00

25.00

3.00

0.41

32.6
SK-22-1164

38.50

39.90

1.40

0.36

47.8
SK-22-1164

43.80

55.00

11.20

0.84

19.4
SK-22-1164

87.67

106.45

18.78

0.56

28.4
SK-22-1165

17.00

19.75

2.75

0.57

15.4
SK-22-1165

32.00

42.35

10.35

0.93

7.6
SK-22-1165

47.10

48.50

1.40

0.40

18.2
SK-22-1165

53.00

54.50

1.50

0.54

22.7
SK-22-1165

72.11

76.50

4.39

1.56

13.5
SK-22-1166

4.00

8.00

4.00

0.48

9.2
SK-22-1166

37.71

44.00

6.29

0.69

7.7
SK-22-1166

47.50

57.70

10.20

0.54

14.9
SK-22-1166

81.98

84.00

2.02

9.19

24.5
Including

83.00

83.50

0.50

34.90

9.3
SK-22-1166

88.50

93.00

4.50

0.62

2.5
SK-22-1166

108.00

109.50

1.50

0.91

0.8
SK-22-1167

11.00

17.54

6.54

0.61

7.9
SK-22-1167

27.50

28.50

1.00

1.47

13.8
SK-22-1167

110.50

112.00

1.50

0.73

7.7
SK-22-1167

116.25

121.82

5.57

1.11

9.1
SK-22-1167

131.40

134.00

2.60

0.66

5.2
SK-22-1168

NSA
SK-22-1169

NSA
SK-22-1170

2.34

17.00

14.66

0.56

20.4
SK-22-1170

25.04

33.50

8.46

1.89

112.8
SK-22-1170

59.75

74.50

14.75

3.22

98.4
INCLUDING

62.50

64.00

1.50

3.60

761.0
SK-22-1170

108.50

110.00

1.50

0.22

69.6
SK-22-1170

133.79

155.00

21.21

1.01

37.9
SK-22-1170

159.50

164.00

4.50

0.63

11.3
SK-22-1170

185.11

188.50

3.39

0.52

33.6
SK-22-1170

192.49

200.00

7.51

0.82

3.6
SK-22-1171

2.10

15.55

13.45

0.60

18.5
SK-22-1171

21.96

29.00

7.04

0.80

39.1
SK-22-1171

54.50

80.48

25.98

4.96

14.6
Including

73.31

74.50

1.19

24.40

26.1
SK-22-1171

83.89

93.00

9.11

3.60

11.0
Including

83.89

85.00

1.11

11.90

5.0
and

85.00

85.68

0.68

15.65

15.2
SK-22-1171

124.50

126.00

1.50

0.98

1.2
SK-22-1171

137.15

141.00

3.85

0.81

7.5
SK-22-1171

184.00

185.14

1.14

0.70

0.5
SK-22-1172

3.93

5.00

1.07

0.93

3.7
SK-22-1172

13.00

14.50

1.50

0.56

44.3
SK-22-1172

40.66

52.00

11.34

0.50

26.7
SK-22-1172

57.08

61.55

4.47

2.57

71.9
SK-22-1172

77.00

90.18

13.18

1.82

54.2
SK-22-1172

139.54

167.00

27.46

1.18

12.4
SK-22-1172

174.50

194.00

19.50

0.90

21.0
SK-22-1172

238.00

239.10

1.10

0.68

0.5
SK-22-1173

27.57

52.00

24.43

1.68

113.8
SK-22-1173

74.00

94.49

20.49

2.78

59.0
SK-22-1173

111.00

112.50

1.50

0.60

1.7
SK-22-1173

123.00

124.50

1.50

0.53

9.7
SK-22-1173

128.72

152.50

23.78

0.60

15.5
SK-22-1173

160.00

161.50

1.50

0.54

8.0
SK-22-1173

180.50

182.00

1.50

0.62

3.8
SK-22-1173

189.83

198.00

8.17

0.82

8.5
SK-22-1173

202.50

218.00

15.50

0.58

9.2
SK-22-1173

226.00

238.52

12.52

0.93

10.9
SK-22-1173

245.50

249.53

4.03

0.89

14.9
SK-22-1174

14.34

15.87

1.53

5.98

100.0
SK-22-1174

23.00

36.50

13.50

0.81

64.9
SK-22-1174

54.00

70.47

16.47

3.17

41.9
Including

68.50

69.50

1.00

10.40

53.0
SK-22-1174

115.50

117.00

1.50

0.63

0.9
SK-22-1174

138.71

141.00

2.29

0.97

2.4
SK-22-1174

148.50

150.00

1.50

0.86

1.8
SK-22-1174

159.50

161.00

1.50

0.60

0.5
SK-22-1175

13.70

16.00

2.30

4.79

135.9
INCLUDING

13.70

15.07

1.37

7.76

215.0
SK-22-1175

22.50

34.50

12.00

0.69

66.8
SK-22-1175

54.20

57.50

3.30

0.99

1.1
SK-22-1175

63.00

78.50

15.50

1.62

167.8
Including

65.50

66.75

1.25

6.50

1465.0
SK-22-1175

86.00

89.00

3.00

1.01

0.9
SK-22-1175

99.15

112.08

12.93

2.10

18.8
SK-22-1175

135.00

143.00

8.00

0.64

8.0
SK-22-1175

154.00

166.35

12.35

1.68

18.6
SK-22-1175

171.00

172.50

1.50

0.97

2.7
SK-22-1176

7.12

8.00

0.88

0.75

9.6
SK-22-1176

19.50

23.84

4.34

2.35

48.0
SK-22-1176

32.50

55.50

23.00

0.85

40.2
SK-22-1176

60.50

70.00

9.50

0.63

5.5
SK-22-1177

22.30

28.00

5.70

14.90

2.5
Including

23.28

24.70

1.42

44.20

5.4
and

24.70

25.80

1.10

12.00

2.1
SK-22-1177

63.00

64.00

1.00

0.97

1.4
SK-22-1177

69.00

70.50

1.50

0.63

1.3
SK-22-1178

24.62

25.45

0.83

0.73

3.0
SK-22-1178

48.50

50.00

1.50

1.20

1.3
SK-22-1178

173.90

185.60

11.70

3.78

16.0
Including

176.10

177.42

1.32

11.75

52.3
SK-22-1178

210.33

219.50

9.17

1.14

2.8
SK-22-1178

229.00

233.50

4.50

0.65

1.4
SK-22-1179

16.70

18.00

1.30

0.65

1.9
SK-22-1179

118.00

119.00

1.00

0.94

3.6
SK-22-1179

166.78

179.97

13.19

1.90

13.3
SK-22-1180

4.35

7.35

3.00

0.56

8.2
SK-22-1180

53.50

55.00

1.50

0.88

2.0
SK-22-1180

87.68

92.00

4.32

0.68

0.9
SK-22-1180

185.35

187.90

2.55

2.22

10.4
SK-22-1180

193.50

194.64

1.14

1.07

6.6
SK-22-1180

206.00

210.50

4.50

0.52

2.4
SK-22-1180

228.25

229.50

1.25

0.91

0.5
SK-22-1180

242.00

251.25

9.25

0.68

0.9
SK-22-1180

265.81

266.96

1.15

0.78

3.7
SK-22-1180

275.00

276.16

1.16

0.65

0.5
SK-22-1181

11.50

32.50

21.00

0.95

85.4
SK-22-1181

80.23

81.23

1.00

0.56

6.2
SK-22-1181

124.46

129.00

4.54

1.16

0.8
SK-22-1183

9.00

15.50

6.50

1.40

65.0
SK-22-1183

20.00

21.50

1.50

0.66

34.3
SK-22-1183

35.00

38.00

3.00

0.75

1.5
SK-22-1183

48.50

50.00

1.50

0.83

0.9
SK-22-1183

54.50

56.00

1.50

0.70

3.7
SK-22-1183

80.00

82.04

2.04

0.86

2.6
SK-22-1183

89.19

90.50

1.31

0.69

5.1
SK-22-1183

110.00

111.29

1.29

0.67

1.6
SK-22-1183

114.50

119.00

4.50

0.54

2.9
SK-22-1183

122.85

147.50

24.65

1.13

7.0
SK-22-1184

13.00

23.50

10.50

0.76

16.3
SK-22-1184

28.00

29.50

1.50

0.57

27.6
SK-22-1184

83.60

87.06

3.46

1.74

17.0
SK-22-1184

100.50

134.10

33.60

1.17

14.2
SK-22-1184

148.25

152.20

3.95

0.53

13.6
SK-22-1184

155.50

158.50

3.00

1.03

7.0
SK-22-1184

163.00

166.00

3.00

1.10

4.9
SK-22-1184

171.60

176.50

4.90

0.51

2.5
SK-22-1185

26.00

48.50

22.50

1.37

1.6
SK-22-1185

94.85

95.90

1.05

1.04

52.1
SK-22-1185

121.00

122.50

1.50

0.49

13.8
SK-22-1185

171.00

180.00

9.00

0.78

4.2
SK-22-1185

183.20

197.00

13.80

1.04

9.3
SK-22-1185

245.50

246.00

0.50

1.14

17.3
SK-22-1186

5.20

6.00

0.80

0.51

451.0
SK-22-1186

25.00

29.00

4.00

0.58

10.3
SK-22-1186

32.93

38.50

5.57

0.57

2.4
SK-22-1186

91.50

96.00

4.50

0.37

18.9
SK-22-1187

1.45

7.87

6.42

0.95

1003.3
Including

2.00

4.20

2.20

1.27

2180.0
and

4.20

5.50

1.30

0.75

1245.0
SK-22-1187

15.57

17.00

1.43

0.63

5.9
SK-22-1187

26.50

28.00

1.50

1.16

0.7
SK-22-1187

32.00

33.00

1.00

0.56

5.2
SK-22-1187

37.00

38.00

1.00

0.50

11.8
SK-22-1187

43.00

44.50

1.50

0.54

5.4
SK-22-1187

48.97

50.45

1.48

0.94

9.4
SK-22-1187

54.94

57.50

2.56

0.40

129.1
SK-22-1187

61.40

87.50

26.10

1.11

19.7
SK-22-1187

106.40

107.50

1.10

0.65

1.9
SK-22-1187

135.50

137.00

1.50

1.02

0.5
SK-22-1188

57.00

60.00

3.00

0.75

2.3
SK-22-1188

87.40

99.00

11.60

1.00

4.6
SK-22-1188

106.50

127.11

20.61

0.66

7.6
SK-22-1188

176.00

177.40

1.40

0.67

1.3
SK-22-1189

32.50

43.00

10.50

0.74

1.4
SK-22-1189

47.50

50.50

3.00

0.82

1.4
SK-22-1189

167.46

168.46

1.00

0.55

13.6
SK-22-1190

94.10

95.50

1.40

0.15

105.0
SK-22-1190

133.50

135.00

1.50

0.47

21.3
SK-22-1190

165.00

165.69

0.69

0.54

7.8
SK-22-1190

177.50

179.00

1.50

0.93

6.2
SK-22-1191

14.00

15.00

1.00

0.49

10.0
SK-22-1191

71.50

74.03

2.53

0.54

28.8
SK-22-1191

83.00

90.00

7.00

0.44

2.3
SK-22-1191

107.50

115.00

7.50

0.67

2.9
SK-22-1191

123.50

133.90

10.40

1.26

5.0
SK-22-1191

139.15

149.82

10.67

0.79

1.3
SK-22-1192

16.00

19.34

3.34

0.60

7.6
SK-22-1192

101.27

102.50

1.23

0.42

32.8
SK-22-1193

12.00

13.50

1.50

0.72

5.5
SK-22-1193

18.50

25.27

6.77

1.48

12.8
SK-22-1193

58.00

59.50

1.50

0.67

1.9
SK-22-1193

87.00

91.50

4.50

0.94

0.5
SK-22-1193

111.50

112.60

1.10

0.87

0.5

True widths and zone geometries cannot be definitively determined at this time. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted composites. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero. NSA - No Significant Assays.

Table 2: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations:

Hole-ID

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Elevation (m)

Length (m)

Azimuth (°)

Dip (°)

SK-22-1073

9966.8

9094.6

965.6

130.0

66.9

-50.1

SK-22-1077

9979.1

8837.4

998.4

127.5

316.8

-50.1

SK-22-1098

9976.5

9445.7

1020.7

161.0

302.1

-50.0

SK-22-1099

9683.5

10155.3

1009.0

226.0

97.0

-55.0

SK-22-1100

9766.6

9344.1

1099.5

291.0

56.9

-50.1

SK-22-1101

9767.5

9342.8

1099.4

291.0

97.3

-50.4

SK-22-1102

9768.5

9340.8

1099.3

300.0

137.1

-49.9

SK-22-1105

9670.5

9485.1

1133.7

199.0

66.7

-49.7

SK-22-1106

9670.4

9484.4

1133.7

331.0

77.2

-70.0

SK-22-1107

9539.4

10238.3

965.5

399.4

67.0

-50.0

SK-22-1108

9683.6

10155.5

1009.0

316.0

116.5

-55.3

SK-22-1109

9685.6

9749.9

1071.7

249.0

36.9

-69.9

SK-22-1110

9684.4

9753.7

1071.0

250.9

137.5

-55.2

SK-22-1111

9801.9

9693.3

1057.2

181.9

265.0

-82.1

SK-22-1114

9541.3

8535.6

1100.8

291.1

86.9

-65.0

SK-22-1115

9543.8

8534.3

1099.9

259.1

100.0

-50.0

SK-22-1116

9612.2

10614.2

880.2

398.0

95.1

-71.1

SK-22-1117

9638.7

8487.5

1051.2

241.0

72.1

-50.0

SK-22-1118

9539.4

10237.3

965.6

452.0

82.0

-50.0

SK-22-1119

9634.7

10014.3

1008.5

200.2

77.2

-65.2

SK-22-1120

9634.2

10013.0

1008.5

200.2

127.0

-55.2

SK-22-1121

9631.0

10018.7

1007.1

151.0

327.4

-60.3

SK-22-1123

9704.6

9953.1

1036.7

225.9

51.0

-72.0

SK-22-1124

9705.7

9949.0

1037.6

183.8

112.0

-52.0

SK-22-1125

9733.0

9989.5

1056.3

41.4

77.0

-45.0

SK-22-1126

9729.8

9987.3

1056.0

82.1

147.0

-56.0

SK-22-1127

9727.6

9987.5

1056.2

147.1

237.0

-60.0

SK-22-1128

9726.5

9989.0

1056.2

131.7

267.0

-56.0

SK-22-1129

9763.8

9916.8

1066.5

82.0

337.0

-45.4

SK-22-1130

9763.4

9916.1

1066.7

138.0

310.0

-45.0

SK-22-1132

9761.1

9876.9

1066.8

120.0

312.2

-45.0

SK-22-1133

9688.1

9816.1

1068.6

205.1

92.0

-69.0

SK-22-1134

9741.8

9762.5

1067.8

193.2

70.0

-77.0

SK-22-1135

9734.3

9676.5

1085.8

136.1

65.0

-44.8

SK-22-1136

9733.1

9673.6

1085.4

231.7

71.9

-75.9

SK-22-1137

9733.7

9674.8

1085.7

201.6

77.0

-73.0

SK-22-1138

9733.8

9673.7

1085.7

201.0

85.0

-66.0

SK-22-1139

9735.3

9674.0

1086.3

225.0

87.2

-51.0

SK-22-1140

9962.2

9910.1

980.5

189.5

2.2

-67.2

SK-22-1141

9963.4

9911.1

980.4

210.0

36.7

-59.9

SK-22-1142

10072.9

9941.8

969.2

144.4

167.1

-62.1

SK-22-1143

10071.8

9941.4

969.4

150.6

215.0

-72.0

SK-22-1144

10070.3

9943.4

969.1

144.0

278.9

-68.0

SK-22-1145

10105.8

10088.6

972.4

163.3

67.6

-75.1

SK-22-1146

10108.4

10087.5

972.5

150.5

101.7

-45.5

SK-22-1147

10107.1

10083.7

972.0

171.0

147.1

-45.0

SK-22-1148

10103.2

10083.8

971.9

187.2

206.9

-70.4

SK-22-1149

10099.2

10087.1

970.7

234.5

261.3

-45.1

SK-22-1150

10101.9

10086.2

971.5

177.3

276.6

-87.0

SK-22-1151

10100.7

10087.1

971.2

256.0

291.9

-57.1

SK-22-1152

10101.8

10087.1

971.5

223.4

307.1

-68.1

SK-22-1153

9699.3

9633.6

1092.7

241.3

79.2

-67.2

SK-22-1154

9699.5

9633.3

1092.8

239.0

95.1

-58.8

SK-22-1155

9700.8

9633.7

1093.4

239.0

96.0

-47.3

SK-22-1156

9742.2

9597.2

1093.8

150.0

58.0

-45.0

SK-22-1157

9742.5

9591.6

1095.6

181.8

89.2

-45.2

SK-22-1158

9739.8

9588.2

1097.0

221.4

97.3

-55.9

SK-22-1159

10137.2

10380.3

970.9

211.0

93.0

-79.0

SK-22-1160

10133.0

10381.4

970.6

279.0

275.1

-52.1

SK-22-1161

10133.6

10382.6

970.8

265.0

275.9

-67.2

SK-22-1162

10134.4

10381.0

970.7

250.0

294.1

-82.7

SK-22-1163

10055.8

9996.9

959.9

189.0

337.0

-59.9

SK-22-1164

10056.0

9995.9

960.3

142.3

307.1

-64.9

SK-22-1165

10081.1

10000.7

960.5

140.1

152.0

-82.1

SK-22-1166

10080.1

10000.3

960.3

157.5

186.0

-54.1

SK-22-1167

10079.0

10002.5

959.8

155.5

297.1

-77.3

SK-22-1168

9777.8

9593.9

1101.2

114.9

35.4

-45.1

SK-22-1169

9776.8

9595.3

1100.9

102.4

96.7

-45.3

SK-22-1170

10100.8

10332.3

973.9

245.3

57.1

-89.0

SK-22-1171

10101.4

10330.7

973.3

242.1

97.2

-76.0

SK-22-1172

10097.7

10331.8

974.7

286.6

267.7

-59.0

SK-22-1173

10103.4

10333.9

973.4

280.9

282.0

-75.2

SK-22-1174

10081.8

10293.1

971.7

220.3

107.0

-56.9

SK-22-1175

10081.3

10293.7

971.7

229.7

107.1

-75.0

SK-22-1176

10077.6

10294.8

971.5

169.6

286.9

-84.9

SK-22-1177

9762.5

9651.6

1074.1

75.0

71.7

-45.4

SK-22-1178

10078.9

10127.4

964.0

282.2

271.1

-45.0

SK-22-1179

10079.2

10127.9

964.0

240.7

280.3

-54.1

SK-22-1180

10079.6

10128.2

964.0

282.3

283.1

-45.0

SK-22-1181

10107.0

10220.8

959.6

150.5

112.2

-61.0

SK-22-1183

10106.4

10220.5

959.5

170.0

132.0

-79.6

SK-22-1184

10103.8

10222.4

958.5

201.6

292.3

-77.9

SK-22-1185

10103.7

10222.7

958.4

266.9

294.8

-60.1

SK-22-1186

10114.0

10159.3

967.9

161.9

114.0

-52.0

SK-22-1187

10112.7

10160.9

968.0

163.4

117.1

-72.0

SK-22-1188

10109.3

10160.2

969.1

205.7

282.1

-75.3

SK-22-1189

10087.5

10176.0

962.9

255.7

288.1

-58.0

SK-22-1190

10088.3

10176.4

962.9

198.5

282.2

-70.0

SK-22-1191

10110.8

10161.3

968.5

181.9

292.0

-88.0

SK-22-1192

10150.9

10044.9

985.4

118.1

125.0

-45.1

SK-22-1193

10151.4

10045.2

985.5

112.6

124.9

-72.2

SOURCE: Skeena Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740284/Skeena-Bolsters-21A-West-Zone-Intersecting-1818-gt-Au-1302-gt-Ag-over-926-metres


