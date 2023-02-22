Kingfisher Reports Final Diamond and RAB Drill Results from Cloud Drifter Trend

VANCOUVER, February 22, 2023 - Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") announces drill results from the 100% owned 511 km2 Goldrange Project. Goldrange is located approximately 25 km south of the town of Tatla Lake in the Chilcotin region of Southwest British Columbia.

Highlights

Diamond drilling at eastern Cloud Drifter Zone intercepted anomalous near surface gold mineralization over 400 m of strike including 1.93 g/t over 25 m from 32 m.

The Cloud Drifter Zone's Pad 400 Area continues to return high grade intercepts that infill previous gaps between diamond drill holes such as 15.17 g/t Au over 1 m and 10.49 g/t Au over 1 m.

Several mineralized shear zones were identified at Langara Zone through diamond drilling including 9.45 g/t Au over 1 m and 7.26 g/t Au over 1 m.

A new style of polymetallic sulfide breccia was intercepted at Langara returning 7.41 g/t Au, 81.90 g/t Ag, 0.23 % Cu, 2.22 % Pb, and 7.63 % Zn over 0.5 m.

The RAB drill at Langara Zone located the historical Langara adit in hole GRR22-033 where the hole graded 1.3 g/t Au over 7.6 m and bottomed in a void.

Deep penetrating IP survey in Cloud Drifter Zone identified two large intense chargeability anomalies at depth.

Dustin Perry, CEO of Kingfisher, states "Drilling in 2022 at the Cloud Drifter Trend identified a large hydrothermal gold system stretching close to 3 km in length. Drilling identified corridors where gold grades are markedly increased and likely represent the tops of feeder zones to the hydrothermal system. The IP survey in the eastern Cloud Drifter Zone shows two large intense chargeability anomalies at depth - one below the area of drilling and another below the historical Standard adit. These anomalies represent high priority drill targets."

The Goldrange Project covers a significant deformation zone with numerous precious metal veins across the project. Mineralization at Goldrange occurs within the orogenic Yalakom Gold Belt, which is host to the Bridge River District that includes the past-producing Bralorne Mine. Several areas of historical hand mining are located within the project that date back to the 1930s.

The 2022 drill program (Figure 1) at the Goldrange Project was designed to follow up on the initial 2021 program as well as test a much broader area across the Cloud Drifter Trend. The 23 diamond drill holes (Tables 1-4) and six RAB drill holes (Tables 5 and 6) of the 2022 program included within this release are located at the Langara Zone of the Cloud Drifter Trend soil anomaly.

Figure 1: Diamond and RAB Drill Hole and Section Locations in the Cloud Drifter Trend

Cloud Drifter Zone Drill Results

Pad 400 Target

Ten drill holes (Figure 2) were completed at the Pad 400 target, with the results from six of those drill holes previously released , and with four included in this release. The four holes included in this release (Table 1 and 2) were completed from a single drill pad and included highlight intercepts from of 15.17 g/t Au over 1 m (Figure 4) and 10.49 g/t Au over 1 m.

Eastern Target

Ten drill holes (Figure 3) were completed at the Eastern Target totalling 1986 m. Drilling was completed from four drill pads covering 400 m in strike length. Drilling consistently intercepted shallow broad zones of low-grade gold mineralization with a highlight intercept returning 1.9 g/t Au over 25 m (Figure 5) from 32 m depth. Drill collar information and intercepts are found within Table 1 and 2.

Table 1: Diamond Drill Collars (NAD 83 - Zone 10), Cloud Drifter Zone

Hole Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Depth (m) Azimuth Dip GR22-021 388953 5705970 1450 200.3 130 55 GR22-022 388944 5705922 1478 145.1 322 56 GR22-028 388944 5705922 1478 202.4 323 71 GR22-029 388944 5705922 1478 297.2 22 56 GR22-031 388858 5705887 1492 246.9 50 55 GR22-032 388858 5705887 1492 237.1 320 65 GR22-034 388858 5705887 1492 223.0 320 85 GR22-036 388709 5705912 1464 146.1 311 56 GR22-038 388709 5705912 1464 150 301 76 GR22-039 388709 5705912 1464 137.5 30 55 GR22-040 388529 5705815 1508 223 234 77 GR22-041 388529 5705815 1508 198 333 86 GR22-042 388529 5705815 1508 202.6 238 85 GR22-043 388529 5705815 1508 250.7 232 70

Table 2: Diamond Drill Highlights, Cloud Drifter Zone

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % GR22-021 no significant intercepts GR22-022 28.0 67.0 39.0 0.36 - - incl. 28.0 51.0 23.0 0.45 - - GR22-028 34.4 39.4 5.0 0.45 - - GR22-028 44.4 49.4 5.0 0.31 - - GR22-028 119.4 121.4 2.0 0.41 - - GR22-029 24.2 34.2 10.0 0.28 - - GR22-031 27.0 41.0 14.0 0.26 - - GR22-031 94.0 109.0 15.0 0.21 - - GR22-031 129.0 130.0 1.0 2.67 - - GR22-032 32.0 57.0 25.0 1.93 - - incl. 34.0 43.0 9.0 4.18 - 0.13 incl. 40.0 41.0 1.0 24.57 23.27 0.65 and 54.0 56.0 2.0 3.77 - - GR22-032 90.0 111.0 21.0 0.31 - - incl. 99.0 100.0 1.0 3.52 - - GR22-034 27.0 45.0 18.0 0.33 - - incl. 37.0 42.0 5.0 0.85 - - GR22-034 50.0 51.0 1.0 0.58 - - GR22-034 92.0 94.0 2.0 1.94 - - GR22-034 98.0 113.0 15.0 0.61 - - GR22-034 104.0 105.0 1.0 6.99 14.20 0.13 GR22-034 132.0 142.0 10.0 0.24 - - GR22-034 156.0 157.0 1.0 0.81 - - GR22-036 41.0 84.0 43.0 0.32 - - incl. 53.0 60.0 7.0 0.89 - - GR22-038 46.0 65.0 19.0 0.54 - - incl. 56.6 65.0 8.4 0.97 - - GR22-039 41.0 56.0 15.0 0.17 - - GR22-040 169.0 171.0 2.0 3.63 - - Incl. 169.0 170.0 1.0 6.42 - - GR22-041 152.0 157.0 5.0 3.75 - 0.11 incl. 155.0 156.0 1.0 15.17 15.17 0.37 GR22-042 172.0 176.0 4.0 2.68 - - incl. 172.0 173.0 1.0 10.49 - - GR22-042 182.0 192.0 10.0 0.71 - 0.12 incl. 187.0 188.0 1.0 4.43 14.61 0.78 GR22-043 129.0 135.0 6.0 0.35 - - GR22-043 230.0 232.0 2.0 0.85 - -

­*True widths are not known at this time. All widths reported are drilled widths. Values <10 g/t Ag, <0.1% Cu, Pb and Zn not displayed

Figure 2: Cross section view of Pad 400 Target Area, View North

Figure 3: Cross section view of Eastern Target Area, View North

Figure 4: Photograph of Drillhole GR22-041, Pad 400 Target Area (15.2 g/t Au over 1 m from 155.0 m)

Figure 5: Photograph of Drillhole GR22-032, Eastern Target Area (24.6 g/t Au over 1 m from 40.0 m)

Langara Zone Diamond Drill Results

Diamond drilling at the Langara Zone was completed from one pad location near the top of the ridgeline. Four holes were completed over 1594 m. Drill hole GR22-030 was aimed towards the location of the historical adit and failed to hit similar mineralization with a highlight of 3.96 g/t Au, 60.22 g/t Ag and 0.63% Cu over 1 m.

GR22-033, -035, and -037 were completed to test for down dip extensions of a vein outcrop at surface on the eastern slopes of the Langara Zone. Sulfide breccia (Figure 8), narrow veins, as well as a 12 m wide deformation zone (Figure 9) were intersected. Collar information and highlight intercepts are found within Table 3 and 4 below. Highlight intercepts are displayed on Figure 6 and 7.

­­ Table 3: Diamond Drill Collars (NAD 83 - Zone 10), Langara Zone

Hole Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Depth (m) Azimuth Dip GR22-030 390266 5705334 1891 505.0 307 58 GR22-033 390266 5705334 1891 362.0 25 45 GR22-035 390266 5705334 1891 353.0 25 53 GR22-037 390266 5705334 1891 374.0 25 62

Table 4: Diamond Drill Highlights, Langara Zone

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % GR22-030 207.0 208.0 1.0 3.96 60.22 0.63 - - GR22-033 157.0 158.0 1.0 3.74 17.99 0.10 0.18 - GR22-033 202.0 205.0 3.0 3.28 - - - - incl. 204.0 205.0 1.0 9.45 25.17 0.10 - - GR22-033 321.3 321.8 0.5 7.41 81.90 0.23 2.22 7.63 GR22-035 154.0 156.1 2.1 1.22 - - - - GR22-035 195.0 197.0 2.0 3.71 - - - - Incl. 196.0 197.0 1.0 7.26 - - - - GR22-035 322.0 330.0 8.0 0.93 - - - 0.12 Incl. 322.0 326.0 4.0 1.80 11.94 - 0.11 0.24 GR22-037 360.9 363.0 2.0 0.59 - - - 0.26

*True widths are not known at this time. All widths reported are drilled widths. Values <10 g/t Ag, <0.1% Cu, Pb and Zn not displayed

Figure 6: Section from Langara Zone

Figure 7: Section from Langara Zone with both RAB and diamond drill holes

Figure 8: Drill Core Photo Langara Zone, Hole GR23-033 (7.4 g/t Au over 0.5 m from 321.5 m

Figure 9: Drill Core Photo Langara Zone, Hole GR23-035 (1.2 g/t Au over 2.1 m from 154.0 m)

Langara Zone RAB Drill Results

Six RAB drill holes were completed from one drill pad with the goal of intercepting the historical Langara adit as well as testing sheeted sulfide veins in the area of the pad. GR22-033 intersected the adit at 9.14 m and was unable to advance any further.

Table 5: RAB Drill Collars (NAD 83 - Zone 10), Langara Zone

Hole Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Depth (m) Azimuth Dip GRR22-033 390144 5705445 1767 9.1 240 55 GRR22-034 390144 5705445 1767 89.9 240 65 GRR22-035 390144 5705445 1767 88.4 197 57 GRR22-036 390144 5705445 1767 77.7 55 60 GRR22-037 390144 5705445 1767 71.6 30 60 GRR22-038 390144 5705445 1767 62.5 330 60

Table 6: RAB Drill Highlights, Langara Zone

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % GRR22-033 0 7.6 7.6 1.30 29.39 0.26 - - GRR22-034 No significant intercepts GRR22-035 0 4.6 4.6 0.28 - - - - GRR22-036 No significant intercepts GRR22-037 No significant intercepts GRR22-038 No significant intercepts

*True widths are not known at this time. All widths reported are drilled widths. Values <10 g/t Ag, <0.1% Cu, Pb and Zn not displayed

Cloud Drifter Geophysical Survey Results

Seven line-km of IP-resistivity surveying was completed on the eastern portion of the Cloud Drifter Zone over five separate lines. Two of the five lines were surveyed at wider spacings to allow for deeper penetration. Line 1450, presented in Figure 10, is one of the deeper penetrating lines, and delineates two significant IP anomalies. One of the IP anomalies is centered at depth below the GR22-036, -038, and -039. The other IP anomaly lies under the Standard Zone, which was hand mined historically, and is where Kingfisher backpack drilled 6.9 m of 10.84 g/t Au during their 2020 exploration program.

Figure 10: Chargeability along section 1450, view to east

About RAB Drilling

Kingfisher is using RAB drills as a cost effective and efficient first pass exploration tool. The RAB is a heli-portable, track mounted drill that can drill a wide range of dips (50-90°) to depths of up to 100 meters. Rock cuttings from the drill hammer are returned to surface between the outside of the rods and the open hole. Under certain conditions, cross contamination between samples is a concern. The assay results from the RAB drill provide a strong indication of the grade and thickness of gold intercepted in a given hole. Kingfisher intends to follow up encouraging RAB assay results with a diamond drill to fully quantify the grade and thickness of these mineralized intercepts.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QAQC)

All diamond drillholes in this release are NQ sized (47.6 mm diameter). A continuous series of one-metre-long half-split core samples was taken down the entire length of each drill hole. Sample lengths were reduced to a minimum of half a meter to avoid crossing lithologic contacts or other features deemed important by Kingfisher geologists.

Unlabelled certified reference materials (CRM) were inserted systematically throughout the sample sequence along with blanks and duplicate samples. In addition to the systematic insertion of duplicates, duplicates were also collected from conspicuously mineralized samples. Half-split core samples for duplicates were further split into quarter core samples before submission for analysis. Upon receipt of duplicate analyses, the results from each of the quarter cores were averaged before integration into the assay database. The total number of blanks, duplicates and CRM samples equals approximately 5% of the total samples taken.

RAB drill holes at the Goldrange Project are NWJ sized (2 5/8"). Samples are collected continuously from surface from each 5 ft (1.52 m) rod length. Collected sample material is put through a 1:8 riffle splitter, with the smaller portion of the sample bagged to be sent to the lab for Au Chrysos PhotonAssay TM and Au Fire Assay checks. Certified reference materials and blanks are inserted into the sample sequence every 20 th sample. Duplicates were collected from every 40 th sample by running the 7:8 reject material through the riffle splitter again, and collecting the 1:8 split for submission to the lab. The total number of blanks, duplicates and CRM samples equals approximately 5% of the samples submitted to the lab for analysis.

Core samples were shipped to MSALABS, located in Langley, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. MSALABS is an ISO17025 and ISO9001 accredited laboratory and is independent of Kingfisher Metals and its Qualified Person. Drill core and RAB samples were prepped using the SPL430, CRU-220 and analyzed for 48 major and trace elements with ICP-MS after a four-acid digestion (method code IMS-230). Following sample preparation, a 500 g split from each sample was sent to MSALABS Val-D'Or location for Au analysis using Chrysos PhotonAssay TM (method code CPA-Au1). Selected samples were also subjected to Au fire assay and gravimetric check assays. A 30 g split from each check assay sample was analyzed for Au using a lead collection fire assay fusion that was digested and analyzed using AA (method code FAS-111). A 30g split from the check assay samples that assayed >10 ppm Au was analyzed using a lead collection fire assay fusion with a gravimetric finish (method code FAS-415).

Qualified Person

Dustin Perry, P.Geo., Kingfisher's CEO, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , and has prepared the technical information presented in this release.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. ( https://kingfishermetals.com/ ) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on underexplored district-scale projects in British Columbia. Kingfisher has three 100% owned district-scale projects that offer potential exposure to high-grade gold, copper, silver, and zinc. The Company currently has 103,057,272 shares outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Dustin Perry, P.Geo.

CEO and Director

Phone: +1 778 606 2507

E-Mail: info@kingfishermetals.com

