Arizona Silver to Drill the Gap Zone on the Philadelphia Gold Project, Roadwork and Drill Pad Construction Underway

Vancouver, February 22, 2023 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to announce the start of 2023 exploration on the Philadelphia gold Project, Arizona. An earthworks contractor is on site building roads and drill pads for the upcoming reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign. A drilling contract has been signed with Alford Drilling and regulatory permits are in hand for 20 RC drill holes on our patented claims. Drilling is expected to start in February.

Mr. Greg Hahn, VP Exploration commented, "We are excited to commence 2023 exploration drilling on the Philadelphia project. To date, due to a lack of access we have been unable to drill the "GAP" between two excellent fences of holes located 300 meters apart. With the completion of the new earthworks we will be in a position to drill this critical segment of the Philadelphia system.

"The fences of drill holes on north and south of the GAP contain thick intervals of stockwork quartz with gold mineralization surrounding a high-grade vein internal to the overall mineralized zone. In addition, the untested area of the GAP is a concavity in the Arabian Fault, a fundamental control of mineralization. Such concavities in the controlling fault system within the nearby Oatman gold mining district host the highest grades and thickest vein intercepts."



Roadwork and drill pad construction is expected to take two weeks. Drilling will comprise three to four fences of holes in the GAP to test the upper 150-200 metres of the gold target. The GAP is on the west end of the newly identified Red Hills target (CSAMT anomaly). Drilling will then test north of the Shark Fin (SF Section).

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property and the subject of this news release.

