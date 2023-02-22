Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, February 22, 2023 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company") (TSXV:PHD) (OTC:PRRVF) (GR-FRANKFURT:7RH1) announces the following corporate changes. The Company is very pleased to announce that effective immediately that Richard T. "Dick" Todd, EM, PLS. has become a director.

Mr. Richard T. "Dick" Todd graduated with the professional degree of Engineer of Mines (EM) and immediately emigrated to Australia to the position of Assistant Officer in Charge for B.H.P. Co. Ltd at their Iron Knob property in South Australia. He was promoted to Officer in Charge of a neighbouring mine at Iron Baron where he took charge of the mine. During his time at Iron Baron Dick earned the State of South Australia's Quarry Manager's Certification. After 3 1/2 years in Australia, he returned to the U.S. in mid-1968 where he took on the position of Quarry Superintendent for Kaiser Cement and Gypsum Corporation near Lucerne Valley, California After many years with Kaiser Cement,

Mr. Todd then became a licensed Land Surveyor and started Todd Land Surveying in Big Bear Lake, California. He was commissioned to complete a mining claim survey for the Oro gold property laying out and mapping the entire 6,000 ft centerline of the La Dama de Oro Claim Group.

In 2008, Dick was commissioned by a mining company to file a Plan of Operations with the BLM in 2009 to January of 2011, Dick assisted in the Exploration and Development Programs for the La Dama de Oro, In October 2012, after all, biological and archaeological requirements were satisfied, the BLM granted the decision to allow the Plan of Operations.

Since then, Mr. Todd has resided in Sonora California actively surveying. Providence Gold first had the pleasure being introduced to Mr. Todd in late 2017 at the Land Survey Branch in Sonora CA. Since that time Mr Todd has demonstrated an outstanding knowledge of the motherlode belt. The Company is very delighted having Mr. Todd become a director.

Other Announcements:

It is with deep regret and condolences we announce the passing away of Dr. Alen Alper he was founder of Metal News and an advisor and good friend of the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce that his son Al Alper junior and cofounder of Metal News has agreed to continue in his dad's footsteps to act as an advisor to the Company.

Additionally, we announce that director Mr. Kevin Nishi CA. is retiring, and as such, is resigning from the board effective immediately. The Company thanks Mr. Nishi for all his dedication, and we wish Kevin and his family a very long prosperous retirement.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ronald Coombes"

Ronald A. Coombes, President & CEO

