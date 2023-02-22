Coeur Reports Year-End 2022 Mineral Reserves and Resources

Overall year-over-year gold and silver reserve increases of 12% and 3%, respectively

Coeur Mining Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) today reported year-end 2022 proven and probable reserves of 3.4 million ounces of gold and 245.7 million ounces of silver, reflecting year-over-year increases for both metals with reserve growth at each site, net of depletion.

Measured and indicated resources totaled 3.1 million ounces of gold, 181.9 million ounces of silver, 1.4 billion pounds of zinc and 722.2 million pounds of lead.

Inferred resources were 1.7 million ounces of gold, 70.0 million ounces of silver, 378.1 million pounds of zinc and 166.0 million pounds of lead.

Sustained multi-year investment in exploration driving strong reserve and resource growth - Nearly $245 million exploration investment over the past five years has resulted in peer-leading reserve and resource growth and longer mine lives. On a gold equivalent basis, reserves have increased 34% net of depletion, measured and indicated resources have grown by 80%, and inferred resources have expanded by 26% since 2017. Year-over-year, the Company more than replaced mined reserves, with overall gold and silver reserves increasing 12% and 3%, respectively

56% increase in Kensington's gold reserves added 1.5 years of mine life - 2022 results reflect early success from the multi-year drilling and development plan aimed at extending Kensington's mine life beyond 2030 by successfully expanding Zone 30 in the main Kensington deposit and the nearby Elmira deposit

Rochester's total reserves tons increased 11% to 464 million tons; 2022 drilling at Lincoln Hill confirms high grade potential - Pit design optimization and exploration success offset higher operating costs from ongoing inflationary pressures leading to gold and silver reserve increases of 9% and 12%, respectively. Approximately 6,200 feet of drilling at Lincoln Hill validated historic drill holes during 2022

Wharf continues to more than replace depletion - Wharf's year-end 2022 gold reserves totaled 908,000 ounces, representing a 7% year-over-year increase. The Company acquired the Wharf mine eight years ago with a reserve at the time of 712,000 ounces

Reclassified Silvertip's high-grade reserve base to measured and indicated resources - The Company reclassified Silvertip's reserves to measured and indicated resources as it pursues further growth to support a larger future potential expansion and restart. Silver, zinc and lead measured and indicated resources at Silvertip materially increased year-over-year by approximately 128%, 132% and 131%, respectively (73%, 69% and 81%, respectively, excluding the reclassification)

"Solid growth in 2022 gold and silver reserves reflects Coeur's ongoing commitment to investing in higher-return near-mine exploration," said Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Company's large, prospective land positions surrounding its existing assets in stable jurisdictions-including nearly three-quarters of its proven and probable reserves located in the United States-is a key differentiator among precious metals miners as is our five-year track record of material reserve and resource growth. Our exploration investments remain focused on generating attractive returns from near-term priorities, including mine life extensions at Kensington, which we achieved in 2022, medium opportunities for the Company including further resource growth at the high-grade Silvertip project in British Columbia and additional enhancements to Rochester's reserve and resource pipeline."

Coeur's gold and silver prices assumptions for year-end 2022 reserves were $1,600 per ounce and $21.00 per ounce, respectively, compared to $1,400 per ounce and $20.00 per ounce at year-end 2021. The Company's price assumptions for year-end 2022 resources were $1,800 per ounce of gold, $22.00 per ounce of silver, $1.30 per pound of zinc, and $1.00 per pound of lead.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead exploration project in British Columbia and has interests in precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the United States and Canada, including statements regarding mineral reserve and mineral resource estimated, exploration efforts and plans, growth, mine lives, mine expansion and development plans, and resource delineation, expansion, and upgrade or conversion. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Coeur's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risk that anticipated additions or upgrades to reserves and resources are not attained, the risk that planned exploration programs may be curtailed or canceled due to budget constraints or other reasons, the risks and hazards inherent in the mining business (including risks inherent in developing large-scale mining projects, environmental hazards, industrial accidents, weather or geologically related conditions), changes in the market prices of gold, silver, zinc and lead and a sustained lower price environment, the uncertainties inherent in Coeur's production, exploratory and developmental activities, including risks relating to permitting and regulatory delays (including the impact of government shutdowns), ground conditions, grade and recovery variability, any future labor disputes or work stoppages, the uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts to the availability of our workforce, continued access to financing sources, government orders that may require temporary suspension of operations at one or more of our sites and effects on our suppliers or the refiners and smelters to whom the Company markets its production, changes that could result from Coeur's future acquisition of new mining properties or businesses, the loss of any third-party smelter to which Coeur markets its production, the effects of environmental and other governmental regulations, the risks inherent in the ownership or operation of or investment in mining properties or businesses in foreign countries, Coeur's ability to raise additional financing necessary to conduct its business, make payments or refinance its debt, as well as other uncertainties and risk factors set out in filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Canadian securities regulators, including, without limitation, Coeur's most recent report on Form 10-K. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coeur disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Coeur undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Coeur, its financial or operating results or its securities.

The scientific and technical information concerning our mineral projects in this news release have been reviewed and approved by a "qualified person" under Item 1300 of Regulation S-K under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("SK 1300"), namely our Senior Director, Technical Services, Christopher Pascoe. For a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources for Coeur's material properties included in this news release, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing or other relevant factors, please review the Technical Report Summaries for each of the Company's material properties which are available at www.sec.gov.

Notes

The potential quantity and grade for the deposits described herein are conceptual in nature. There is insufficient exploratory work to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the applicable target being delineated as a mineral resource.

2022 reserves and resources were determined in accordance with Item 1300 of SEC Regulation S-K. Reserves and resources for prior periods were determined in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Both sets of reporting standards have similar goals in terms of conveying an appropriate level of confidence in the disclosures being reported, but the standards embody slightly different approaches and definitions. Gold equivalence assumes gold-to-silver, -lead, -zinc ratios of 1:60, 1:1,200 and 1:1,000, respectively.

2022 Year-End Proven and Probable Reserves Grade Contained Gold Silver Gold Silver Short tons (oz/t) (oz/t) (oz) (oz) PROVEN RESERVES Palmarejo 4,081,000 0.059 4.21 241,000 17,172,000 Rochester 425,748,000 0.003 0.39 1,079,000 166,172,000 Kensington 939,000 0.180 - 169,000 - Wharf 6,379,000 0.031 - 199,000 - Total 437,148,000 0.004 0.42 1,688,000 183,343,000 PROBABLE RESERVES Palmarejo 14,119,000 0.050 3.44 712,000 48,565,000 Rochester 38,001,000 0.002 0.36 93,000 13,803,000 Kensington 1,273,000 0.189 - 240,000 - Wharf 27,328,000 0.026 - 709,000 - Total 80,721,000 0.022 0.77 1,754,000 62,367,000 PROVEN AND PROBABLE RESERVES Palmarejo 18,201,000 0.052 3.61 953,000 65,736,000 Rochester 463,749,000 0.003 0.39 1,173,000 179,975,000 Kensington 2,212,000 0.184 - 408,000 - Wharf 33,707,000 0.027 - 908,000 - Total 517,868,000 0.007 0.47 3,443,000 245,711,000

Notes to above Mineral Reserves:

Certain definitions: The term "reserve" means that part of a mineral deposit that can be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time of the reserve determination. The term "proven (measured) reserves" means reserves for which (a) quantity is computed from dimensions revealed in outcrops, trenches, workings or drill holes, grade and/or quality are computed from the results of detailed sampling; and (b) the sites for inspection, sampling and measurements are spaced so closely and the geologic character is sufficiently defined that size, shape, depth and mineral content of reserves are well established. The term "probable (indicated) reserves" means reserves for which quantity and grade and/or quality are computed from information similar to that used for proven (measured) reserves, but the sites for inspection, sampling and measurement are farther apart or are otherwise less adequately spaced. The degree of assurance, although lower than that for proven (measured) reserves, is high enough to assume continuity between points of observation. The term "cutoff grade" means the lowest grade of mineralized material considered economic to process. Cutoff grades vary between deposits depending upon prevailing economic conditions, mineability of the deposit, by-products, amenability of the mineralized material to silver or gold extraction and type of milling or leaching facilities available. The Mineral Reserve estimates are current as of December 31, 2022, and are reported using the definitions in SK 1300 and were prepared by the company's technical staff. Assumed metal prices for 2022 Mineral Reserves were $21.00 per ounce of silver, $1,600 per ounce of gold, $1.15 per pound of zinc, $0.95 per pound of lead, except for Kensington at $1,700 per ounce of gold. Palmarejo Mineral Reserve estimates use the following key input parameters: Assumption of conventional longhole underground mining; reported above a variable gold equivalent cut-off grade that ranges from 2.02-2.07 g/t AuEq and an incremental development cut-off grade of 1.05 g/t AuEq; metallurgical recovery assumption of 90.5% for gold and 82.5% for silver; mining dilution assumes 0.4-1.0 meter of hanging wall waste dilution; mining loss of 20% was applied; variable mining costs that range from US$44.74-US$47.13/tonne, surface haulage costs of US$4.01/tonne, process costs of US$29.17/tonne, general and administrative costs of US$12.56/tonne, and surface/auxiliary support costs of US$3.24/tonne. Excludes the impact of the Franco-Nevada gold stream agreement at Palmarejo in calculation of Mineral Reserves. Rochester Mineral Reserve estimates are tabulated within a confining pit design and use the following input parameters: Rochester oxide variable recovery Au = 77.7-93.7% and Ag = 59.4%; Rochester sulfide variable recovery Au = 15.2-77.7% and Ag = 0.0-59.4%; with a net smelter return cutoff of $3.25/st oxide and US$3.35/st sulfide; Nevada Packard oxide recovery Au = 92.0% and Ag = 61.0%; with a net smelter return cutoff of $4.40/st for oxide, where the NSR is calculated as resource net smelter return (NSR) = silver grade (oz/ton) * silver recovery (%) * (silver price ($/oz) - refining cost ($/oz)) + gold grade (oz/ton) * gold recovery (%) * (gold price ($/oz) - refining cost ($/oz)); variable pit slope angles that approximately average 43º over the life-of-mine. Kensington Mineral Reserve estimates use the following key input parameters: assumption of conventional underground mining; gold price of $1700/oz; reported above a gold cut-off grade of 0.133-0.135 oz/st Au; metallurgical recovery assumption of 94%; gold payability of 97.5%; mining dilution varies from 15-23%; mining loss of 5% was applied; variable mining costs that range from US$87.13-90.00/ton mined; process costs of US$54.38/ton processed; general and administrative costs of US$54.76/ton processed; and concentrate refining and shipping costs of US$88.39/oz sold. Wharf Mineral Reserve estimate uses the following key input parameters: assumption of conventional open pit mining; reported above a gold cut-off grade of 0.010 oz/ton Au; average metallurgical recovery assumption of 79.1%; royalty burden of US$64/oz Au; pit slope angles that vary from 34-50º; mining costs of US$2.39/ton mined, process costs of US$11.91/ton processed (includes general and administrative costs). Rounding of short tons, grades, and troy ounces, as required by reporting guidelines, may result in apparent differences between tons, grades, and contained metal contents.

2022 Year-End Measured and Indicated Resources Grade Contained Gold Silver Zinc Lead Gold Silver Zinc Lead Short tons (oz/t) (oz/t) (%) (%) (oz) (oz) (lbs) (lbs) MEASURED RESOURCES Palmarejo 4,030,000 0.066 4.39 - - 267,000 17,689,000 - - Rochester 94,296,000 0.002 0.33 - - 187,000 31,452,000 - - Kensington 2,412,000 0.276 - - - 665,000 - - - Wharf 1,166,000 0.022 - - - 26,000 - - - Silvertip 680,000 - 11.47 9.88% 7.71% - 7,798,000 134,462,000 104,870,000 Lincoln Hill 4,642,000 0.012 0.34 - - 58,000 1,592,000 - - Total 107,226,000 0.011 0.55 1,203,000 58,531,000 134,462,000 104,870,000 INDICATED RESOURCES Palmarejo 16,704,000 0.054 3.42 - - 907,000 57,062,000 - - Rochester 15,507,000 0.002 0.34 - - 27,000 5,332,000 - - Kensington 1,309,000 0.293 - - - 384,000 - - - Wharf 13,303,000 0.020 - - - 267,000 - - - Silvertip 6,375,000 - 8.21 9.65% 4.84% - 52,317,000 1,230,898,000 617,279,000 Lincoln Hill 27,668,000 0.011 0.31 - - 306,000 8,655,000 - - Total 80,866,000 0.023 1.53 1,891,000 123,367,000 1,230,898,000 617,279,000 MEASURED AND INDICATED RESOURCES Palmarejo 20,734,000 0.057 3.61 - - 1,174,000 74,751,000 - - Rochester 109,803,000 0.002 0.33 - - 214,000 36,784,000 - - Kensington 3,722,000 0.282 - - - 1,049,000 - - - Wharf 14,468,000 0.020 - - - 293,000 - - - Silvertip 7,056,000 - 8.52 9.68% 5.12% - 60,115,000 1,365,360,000 722,150,000 Lincoln Hill 32,310,000 0.011 0.32 - - 364,000 10,247,000 - - Total 188,092,000 0.016 0.97 3,094,000 181,897,000 1,365,360,000 722,150,000

2022 Year-End Inferred Resources Grade Contained Gold Silver Zinc Lead Gold Silver Zinc Lead Short tons (oz/t) (oz/t) (%) (%) (oz) (oz) (lbs) (lbs) INFERRED RESOURCES Palmarejo 5,633,000 0.067 3.19 - - 380,000 17,948,000 - - Rochester 77,001,000 0.002 0.34 - - 148,000 26,151,000 - - Kensington 1,246,000 0.282 - - - 351,000 - - - Wharf 3,149,000 0.020 - - - 63,000 - - - Silvertip 1,873,000 - 7.70 10.09% 4.43% - 14,414,000 378,088,000 165,985,000 Lincoln Hill 22,952,000 0.011 0.36 - - 255,000 8,163,000 - - Wilco 25,736,000 0.021 0.13 - - 531,000 3,346,000 - - Total 137,590,000 0.013 0.51 1,728,000 70,021,000 378,088,000 165,985,000

Notes to above Mineral Resources:

Certain definitions: The term "resource" means that it is a concentration or occurrence of material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade or quantity that there are reasonable prospects for economic extraction. Inferred, Indicated, and Measured resources are in order of increasing confidence based on level of underlying geological evidence. The term 'inferred resource' is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. The term "limited geological evidence" means evidence that is only sufficient to establish that geological and grade or quality continuity is more likely than not. The level of geological uncertainty associated an inferred mineral resource is too high to apply relevant technical and economic factors likely to influence the prospects of economic extraction in a manner useful for evaluation of economic viability and must have a reasonable expectation that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated or measured mineral resources with continued exploration. Mineral Resource estimates are reported exclusive of mineral reserves, are current as of December 31, 2022, and are reported using definitions in SK 1300 and were prepared by the company's technical staff. Assumed metal prices for 2022 estimated Mineral Resources were $25.00 per ounce of silver, $1,800 per ounce of gold, $1.30 per pound of zinc, $1.00 per pound of lead, unless otherwise noted. Palmarejo Mineral Resource estimates use the following key input parameters: Assumption of conventional longhole underground mining; reported above a variable gold equivalent cut-off grade that ranges from 1.75-1.84 g/t AuEq; metallurgical recovery assumption of 90.5% for gold and 82.5% for silver; variable mining costs that range from US$42.50-US$47.13/tonne, surface haulage costs of US$4.01/tonne, process costs of US$29.17/tonne, general and administrative costs of US$12.56/tonne, and surface/auxiliary support costs of US$3.24/tonne. Excludes the impact of the Franco-Nevada gold stream agreement at Palmarejo in calculation of Mineral Resources. Kensington Mineral Resource estimates use the following key input parameters: assumption of conventional longhole underground mining; reported above a variable gold cut-off grade that ranges from 0.125-0.191 oz/ton Au; metallurgical recovery assumption of 94%; gold payability of 97.5%, variable mining costs that range from US$87.13-175.48/ton mined; process costs of US$54.38/ton processed; general and administrative costs of US$54.76/ton processed; and concentrate refining and shipping costs of US$88.39/oz sold. Wharf Mineral Resource estimate uses the following key input parameters: assumption of conventional open pit mining; reported above a gold cut-off grade of 0.010 oz/ton Au; average metallurgical recovery assumption of 78.7% across all rock types; royalty burden of US$64/oz Au; pit slope angles that vary from 34-50º; mining costs of $2.39/ton mined, process costs of US$11.91/ton processed (includes general and administrative costs). Rochester Mineral Resource estimates are tabulated within a confining pit shell and use the following input parameters: Rochester oxide variable recovery Au = 77.7-93.7% and Ag = 59.4%; Rochester sulfide variable recovery Au = 15.2-77.7% and Ag = 0.0-59.4%; with a net smelter return cutoff of $3.25/st oxide and US$3.35/st sulfide; Nevada Packard oxide recovery Au = 92.0% and Ag = 61.0%; with a net smelter return cutoff of $4.40/st for oxide, where the NSR is calculated as resource net smelter return (NSR) = silver grade (oz/ton) * silver recovery (%) * (silver price ($/oz) - refining cost ($/oz)) + gold grade (oz/ton) * gold recovery (%) * (gold price ($/oz) - refining cost ($/oz)); variable pit slope angles that approximately average 43º over the life-of-mine. Silvertip Underground Mineral Resource estimates are reported using a net smelter return ("NSR") cutoff of US$130/tonne. Mineral Resources are reported insitu using the following assumptions: The estimate use the following key input parameters: lead recovery of 89-90%, zinc recovery of 82-83% and silver recovery of 83-84%. Lead concentrate grade of 53-54%; zinc concentrate grade of 56-57%; mining costs of US$68.77/tonne; processing costs of US$58.20/tonne and US$46.49/tonne, where the NSR ($/tonne) = tonnes x grade x metal prices x metallurgical recoveries - royalties - TCRCs - transport costs over the life of the mine. Lincoln Hill Open Pit Mineral Resource estimate is reported in-situ and are contained within a confining pit shell and use the following key input parameters: reported above an oxide gold equivalent cutoff of 0.15 ounces per ton and 0.20 oz ounces per ton assuming a silver to gold ratio of 60:1; gold recoveries of 64%; silver recoveries of 59%; mining costs of US$3.10/ton; process costs of US$3.60/ton; general and administrative costs of $1.50/ton processed; average pit slope angles of 45º over the life-of-mine. The technical and economic parameters are those that were used in the 2018 Resource Estimation. Based on the QPs review of the estimate, there would be no material change to the Mineral Resource if a gold price of US$1,700/oz, a silver price of US$22/oz or economic parameters were updated. Therefore the 2018 Mineral Resource is considered current and is presented unchanged. Wilco Open Pit Mineral Resource estimates are reported using an equivalent gold cutoff of 0.20 ounces per ton assuming a silver to gold ratio of 60:1. Resources are reported in-situ and contained withed a conceptual measured, indicated and inferred optimized pit shell. Silver price of US$20/oz, gold price of US$1,400/oz. Average oxide and sulfide gold recovery is 70%, average carbonaceous gold recovery is 50%. Average oxide and sulfide gold recovery is 60%. Average carbonaceous silver recovery is 50%. Open pit mining cost is US$1.50/ton, processing and processing and G&A cost is US$5.46/ton; average pit slope angles of 50º. The technical and economic parameters are those that were used in the 2017 Resource Estimation. Based on the QPs review of the estimate, there would be no material change to the mineral resources if a gold price of US$1,700/oz, a silver price of US$22/oz or economic parameters were updated. Therefore the 2018 Mineral Resource report is considered current and is presented unchanged. Rounding of short tons, grades, and troy ounces, as required by reporting guidelines, may result in apparent differences between tons, grades, and contained metal contents

Conversion Table 1 short ton = 0.907185 metric tons 1 troy ounce = 31.10348 grams

