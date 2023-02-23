Palladium One Discovers New Mineralized Chonolith North of RJ Zone and Reports Drill Results for the Smoke Lake Zone, Tyko Nickel - Copper Project, Canada

Highlights

Smoke Lake infill drilling at depth returns high grades: 3.5% Ni and 1.2% Cu, and 0.8g/t Total Precious Metals ("TMP") over 3.4 meters in hole TK22-082 Including 5.0% Ni, 1.6% Cu, 1.2g/t TPM over 2.3 meters

New mineralized Chonolith / Feeder Dyke structure discovered 3.5 kilometers northeast of the RJ Zone.

Property wide Chonolith / Feeder Dyke geological model continues to be confirmed.

Wide intercepts of Chonolith type mineralization at RJ Zone: 50 meters grading 0.2% Ni, 0.2% Cu, 0.1g/t Total Precious Metals ("TPM") in hole TK22-080 Including 30 meters grading 0.3% Ni, 0.2% Cu, 0.1g/t TPM Including 1 meter grading 1.7% Ni, 0.7% Cu, 0.4g/t TPM



Toronto, February 23, 2023 - Palladium One Mining Inc. (TSXV: PDM) (OTCQB: NKORF) (FSE: 7N11) (the "Company" or "Palladium One") is pleased to report drill results from the Smoke Lake Zone and reconnaissance drilling in the RJ Area, where the Company has discovered a new mineralized Chonolith / Feeder Dyke on the Tyko Nickel - Copper Project, in Ontario, Canada.

President and CEO, Derrick Weyrauch commented, "These latest results confirm the high-grade nature of the deeper portion of the Smoke Lake Zone. The Smoke Lake area continues to suggest the presence of additional mineralization given the presence of ultramafic rocks that were intersected in several holes and IP anomalies that are still to be fully tested.

"Significantly, reconnaissance drilling north of the RJ Zone discovered a new mineralized Chonolith / Feeder Dyke. Importantly, this drill hole (TK22-093 Figure 2) tested a magnetic high with no ElectroMagnetic ("EM") response. This provides further confirmation of widespread occurrences of Chonolith / Feeder Dyke mineralization on the property, and that these occurrences are not necessarily detectable by airborne EM surveys. Additional drilling at the RJ Zone also returned wide zones (up to 50 meters, Table 1) of at surface disseminated nickel sulphide mineralization similar to historic hole TK16-002 which returned 85.4 meters of 0.5% Ni and 0.2% Cu.

"The 2023 exploration program will continue to focus on these newly identified and interpreted Chonolith / Feeder Dyke structures on the 30,000 hectare Tyko Project (Figure 1)."

The 18 holes which comprise the current release were drilled with two drill rigs, a land-based rig in the Smoke Lake Zone and a helicopter portable rig for reconnaissance holes.

The Smoke Lake Zone drilling focused on testing Induced Polarization ("IP") anomalies (Figure 3) for which Exploration Permits had been received, as well as infill drilling on the deeper part of the Smoke Lake Zone (Figure 4). Ultramafic rocks were intersected (hole TK22-079) in the IP anomaly interpreted to represent the southeast extension of the Smoke Lake Zone (Figure 3). However, further testing is warranted as no sulphide mineralization was intersected and the IP anomaly remains unexplained. The IP anomaly located to the north of Smoke Lake, which also hosts a coincident magnetic anomaly and copper in soils anomaly of up to 195ppm (Figure 3) was tested by hole TK22-095 but also remains unexplained. A yet to be received Exploration Permit is required to fully test this IP anomaly. The presence of several occurrences of ultramafic rocks in drilling, the unexplained IP and soil anomalies suggest that additional mineralization is yet to be found in the larger Smoke Lake area.

The reconnaissance drilling program focused on testing the historic RJ and Tyko zones, a new single line EM anomaly and Interpreted Chonolith Structures (TK22-093). Hole TK22-093 is significant as this target was identified by magnetics alone, with no EM signature and consisted of sheared ultramafic rocks with disseminated nickel sulphide mineralization.

The drilling on the RJ and Tyko zones assisted in establishing the geometry of the mineralization, with the RJ zone confirmed to be dipping steeply to the north, similar to the West Pickle Zone located 3 kilometers to the west. Two 400 meter Borehole ElectroMagnetic ("BHEM") platform holes (TK22-083 and 085) were also drilled at RJ and Tyko to test for massive sulphide mineralization at depth. Within the typical 200-meter observation radius of the holes, no conductors were identified. Hole TK22-083 at RJ intersect several local zones of scattered disseminated nickel mineralization, locally to 0.6% Ni and 0.26% Cu (Table 1.) indicating that the zone does continue to depth.

The 2022 drill program consisted of 70 holes totaling 13,038 meters, of which 27 holes are pending assay results. The 2023 field season is currently underway, with a high-resolution magnetic survey having been completed. The survey was designed to refine the geometry of the interpreted feeder dykes / chonoliths across the Tyko project's 30-kilometer strike length prior to additional drill testing.





Figure 1. Tyko Property map showing various mineralized zones and multi-line VTEM anomalies, background is Calculated Vertical Gradient Magnetics ("CVG").

Figure 2. Plan and stylized long section looking north perpendicular to the interpreted chonolith structures linking the West Pickle, RJ and Tyko zones showing potential for massive sulphide mineralization beyond the depth detectable by the 2021 VTEM airborne survey. Note, hole TK22-093, in the top right corner of the plan map intersected nickel mineralization in a new chonolith structure.

Figure 3. Smoke Lake area showing all drilling to date, along with IP chargeability anomalies, VTEMax EM trends (dashed white line), Copper in soil anomalies, and ultramafic rock intersects. Background is total field magnetics.

Figure 4. Plan map of Smoke Lake Zone showing all drilling to date, (red collars are 2022 drill holes, black collars are 2020-2021 drill holes) background is 1st vertical magnetics.

Table 1: Assay Results: Tyko 2022 Drill Results Smoke Lake, RJ and Tyko Zones

Hole Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Ni

% Cu

% Co

% TPM

g/t Pd

g/t Pt

g/t Au

g/t TK22-078 Smoke Lake No Significant Values









TK22-079 Smoke Lake Ultramafic Rocks, No Significant Values









TK22-080 RJ 4.0 54.0 50.0 0.21 0.16 0.01 0.09 0.04 0.04 0.01

RJ 19.0 49.0 30.0 0.31 0.19 0.01 0.13 0.06 0.06 0.01



29.0 42.0 13.0 0.45 0.22 0.01 0.16 0.08 0.07 0.01



30.0 31.0 1.0 1.67 0.68 0.03 0.44 0.22 0.21 0.01 TK22-081 RJ 8.0 33.4 25.4 0.22 0.14 0.01 0.07 0.03 0.03 0.00



24.0 33.4 9.4 0.30 0.20 0.01 0.11 0.05 0.05 0.01



29.3 32.0 2.7 0.41 0.28 0.01 0.10 0.05 0.04 0.01 TK22-082 Smoke Lake 96.1 99.5 3.4 3.51 1.17 0.05 0.82 0.45 0.35 0.02



96.1 98.4 2.3 4.98 1.57 0.07 1.15 0.63 0.49 0.03 TK22-083 RJ 261.5 262.4 0.9 0.27 0.19 0.02 0.05 0.02 0.03 0.00



303.4 304.6 1.2 0.61 0.26 0.02 0.16 0.06 0.10 0.01 TK22-084 Smoke Lake 92.0 93.7 1.7 2.17 1.93 0.02 0.68 0.31 0.35 0.02



92.7 93.0 0.3 5.63 1.57 0.07 1.59 0.79 0.77 0.04 TK22-085 Tyko 70.5 70.8 0.3 0.40 0.48 0.01 0.66 0.29 0.22 0.15 TK22-086 Smoke Lake No Significant Values









TK22-087 Tyko 38.7 43.5 4.8 0.36 0.34 0.01 0.52 0.26 0.20 0.06



43.1 43.5 0.4 1.29 0.52 0.02 1.43 0.81 0.57 0.05 TK22-088 Smoke Lake 77.7 83.9 6.1 1.13 0.92 0.02 0.30 0.14 0.14 0.02



77.7 79.4 1.6 2.20 1.36 0.03 0.57 0.28 0.27 0.02 TK22-089 Tyko 41.1 43.6 2.5 0.56 0.16 0.01 0.45 0.21 0.20 0.04



41.9 42.6 0.8 0.95 0.27 0.01 0.71 0.35 0.33 0.03 TK22-090 Smoke Lake 65.9 76.8 10.9 0.57 0.40 0.01 0.23 0.10 0.12 0.02



76.3 76.8 0.5 7.14 4.79 0.16 2.53 1.40 1.07 0.06 TK22-091 Recon N of RJ No Significant Values









TK22-092 Smoke Lake 110.5 113.2 2.7 3.87 2.57 0.06 1.01 0.50 0.48 0.02



110.5 111.5 1.0 5.97 1.51 0.09 1.50 0.76 0.71 0.03 TK22-093 Recon N of RJ 56.6 71.0 14.4 0.12 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00



63.0 67.0 4.0 0.16 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 TK22-094 Smoke Lake 68.5 71.5 3.0 0.82 1.15 0.01 0.35 0.13 0.19 0.02



69.5 70.5 1.0 1.72 2.63 0.02 0.64 0.23 0.39 0.02 TK22-095 Smoke Lake No Significant Values











(1) Reported widths are "drilled widths" not true widths.

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations for assay results from this News Release

Hole Azimuth Dip Length NAD83 z16 East NAD83 z16 North Elevation TK22-078 70 -75 291 621937 5420454 384 TK22-079 70 -75 167 622177 5420237 392 TK22-080 250 -65 126 604473 5421692 377 TK22-081 235 -45 102 604473 5421691 377 TK22-082 70 -75 150 621765 5420781 380 TK22-083 200 -65 402 604625 5421797 401 TK22-084 70 -75 145 621759 5420816 382 TK22-085 140 -85 402 605390 5420411 346 TK22-086 70 -75 168 621750 5420880 379 TK22-087 140 -45 102 605391 5420411 346 TK22-088 70 -75 126 621810 5420743 376 TK22-089 135 -50 102 605325 5420391 344 TK22-090 70 -75 126 621850 5420720 377 TK22-091 150 -70 204 606267 5422303 385 TK22-092 70 -75 147 621729 5420806 379 TK22-093 200 -50 300 607896 5423323 359 TK22-094 70 -75 102 621799 5420818 377 TK22-095 0 -80 287 622377 5421196 383

QA/QC

The drilling program was carried out under the supervision of Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc., P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration, and a Director of the Company.

Drill core samples were split using a rock saw by Company staff, with half retained in the core box and stored onsite at the Tyko exploration camp core yard facility.

Samples were transported in secure bags directly from the logging facility at the onsite exploration camp, to the Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Actlabs, which is ISO 17025 accredited with CAN-P-1579 (Mineral Lab). In addition to ISO 17025 accreditation, Actlabs is accredited/certified to ISO 9001:2015. All samples are crushed to 2 millimeters with a 250-gram split pulverized to 105 microns. Analysis for PGEs is performed using a 30 grams fire assay with an ICP-OES finish and for Ni, Cu, and Co using 0.25 grams by 4 acid digestion with ICP-OES finish. Ni, Cu and Co samples over 1.0 wt% were re-analysed by ore grade methods using 4 acid digestion with ICP-OES finish.

Certified standards, blanks and crushed duplicates are placed in the sample stream at a rate of one QA/QC sample per 10 core samples. Results are analyzed for acceptance within the defined limits of the standard used before being released to the public.

About Tyko Nickel - Copper - Cobalt Project

The Tyko Nickel - Copper - Cobalt Project, is located approximately 65 kilometers northeast of Marathon Ontario, Canada. Tyko is an early stage, high sulphide tenor, nickel - copper (2:1 ratio) project and currently has five known mineralized zones spanning over a 20 kilometer strike length.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and verified by Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc., P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration and a director of the Company and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Palladium One

Palladium One Mining Inc. (TSXV: PDM) is focused on discovering environmentally and socially conscious Metals for Green Transportation. A Canadian mineral exploration and development company, Palladium One is targeting district scale, platinum-group-element (PGE)-copper-nickel deposits in Canada and Finland. The Läntinen Koillismaa (LK) Project in north-central Finland, is a PGE-copper-nickel project that has existing NI43-101 Mineral Resources, while both the Tyko and Canalask high-grade nickel-copper projects are located in Ontario and the Yukon, Canada, respectively. Follow Palladium One on LinkedIn, Twitter, and at www.palladiumoneinc.com.

