Ximen Receives Mines Permit Kenville Gold Mine Nelson, BC

VANCOUVER, February 23, 2023 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM) (FRA:1XMA) (OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") announces that it has received the draft of the Mines Act Permit for the underground development program at its Kenville Gold Mine from the BC government.

The Company has now received two permits in draft, one from the Ministry of Environment and this recent one from the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low-Carbon Innovation. The draft Environmental Permit was received earlier and has been reviewed and approved by Ximen. The Company has now submitted its final responses and we anticipate the final permit to be issued shortly.

Mine Manager Mr Lloyd Penner.

Now received is the all-important Mines Act Permit draft approving the following key activities:

Establishment of the new Venango Portal and 1200 m of decline development at this portal with associated re-mucks, safety bays and sumps

Underground Exploration Drilling (20,250 m) from the new Venango decline.

Establishment of one Waste Rock Storage facility (approx. 3750 m 2 )

) Installation of surface water management structures.

Location of one portable office structure.

Onsite fuel storage (two 4,500 enviro tanks).

The Company is very pleased with the permit draft and has reviewed the conditions that apply prior to and during the development program, a majority of which have already been met. Ximen is making a final review of the exact wording and conditions. Once our review has been completed and relayed to the Mines department, the final Mines Act Permit is expected to be received.

Map showing revised Kenville mine permit boundary.

Key highlights of the Draft Permit conditions are:

Reclamation Security: $103,800 must be posted with the Minister of Finance.

Construction to be completed under the supervision of a Professional Engineer.

Finalizing the development and implementation of a Ground Control Management Plan that is consistent with industry standards.

Waste rock dumps must be developed in accordance with the design and recommendations prepared by a Professional Engineer.

A foundation inspection must be completed by a Professional Engineer prior to waste rock dump construction.

A monitoring well pair (shallow and deep) located near the underground workings must be installed and continuously monitored for water levels.

The Archaeological Chance Find Procedure (CFP) must be implemented prior to commencement of work.

Kenville Site (2023)

This Permit brings us one step closer to, moving forward into a more sustainable self-reliant economy, working at expanding the art of underground mining, a long industrious trade that empowers those executing the work with a sense of accomplishment and pride, while maintaining our environment and utilizing hydro, a green energy source to advance the project.

The Kenville Gold Mine is again making firsts, it was the first Underground Gold mine in BC, and now will be achieving first, as Ximen completes one more milestone bringing us closer to empowering families with the opportunity to embrace a sustainable income, all within 15 minutes of their homestead.

This, while respecting and maintaining the beauty and abundance of all that surrounds us and adds to the quality of our lives, providing for your family, building a happy healthy community, while doing it in a socially responsible manner with minimal impact on the environment. This is our focus of ours, as we proudly advance towards opening what we consider to be one of the greenest, gold mines in Southern BC, The Kenville Gold Mine," states Anderson, CEO.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp.

