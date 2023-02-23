Alcoa Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company's common stock, to be paid on March 23, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 7, 2023.

