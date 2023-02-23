Eldorado Gold Reports 2022 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Results

VANCOUVER, Feb. 23, 2023 - Eldorado Gold Corp., ("Eldorado" or "the Company") today reports the Company's financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. For further information please see the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

Q4 2022 and Full-Year Summary

Operations

Gold production: 128,453 ounces in Q4 2022 demonstrating sequential improvements across the portfolio. Full year production of 453,916 ounces in 2022, was 1% below the low end of guidance.

Gold sales: 132,462 ounces in Q4 2022 at an average realized gold price per ounce sold (1) of $1,754, and 452,953 ounces in 2022 at an average realized gold price per ounce sold (1) of $1,787.

of $1,754, and 452,953 ounces in 2022 at an average realized gold price per ounce sold of $1,787. Production costs: $122.2 million in Q4 2022, and $459.6 million in 2022.

Cash operating costs (1) : $741 per ounce sold in Q4 2022. Full year cash operating costs of $788 per ounce sold in 2022, 5% above the guidance range, driven by price increases for commodities and consumables, including electricity in Turkiye and Greece, and fuel and reagents at Kisladag.

: $741 per ounce sold in Q4 2022. Full year cash operating costs of $788 per ounce sold in 2022, 5% above the guidance range, driven by price increases for commodities and consumables, including electricity in Turkiye and Greece, and fuel and reagents at Kisladag. All-in sustaining costs (1) ("AISC"): $1,246 per ounce sold in Q4 2022, and $1,276 per ounce sold in 2022, meeting guidance for the year, driven mainly by the Company's disciplined deployment of sustaining capital.

("AISC"): $1,246 per ounce sold in Q4 2022, and $1,276 per ounce sold in 2022, meeting guidance for the year, driven mainly by the Company's disciplined deployment of sustaining capital. Total capital expenditures: $80.7 million in Q4 2022, and $289.9 million in 2022. Growth capital(1) of $100.0 million in 2022 was primarily focused at Kisladag.

Financial

Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits: $314.7 million, as at December 31, 2022

Cash flow from operating activities, before changes in working capital (1) : $85.2 million in Q4 2022, and $239.5 million in 2022.

: $85.2 million in Q4 2022, and $239.5 million in 2022. Free cash flow (1): $10.7 million in Q4 2022, and negative $104.5 million in 2022 due to lower sales volumes and significant investment in growth capital.

$10.7 million in Q4 2022, and negative $104.5 million in 2022 due to lower sales volumes and significant investment in growth capital. Earning before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") (1) : $87.5 million in Q4 2022; and $289.1 million in 2022.

: $87.5 million in Q4 2022; and $289.1 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA (1) : $97.1 million in Q4 2022, and $321.5 million in 2022.

: $97.1 million in Q4 2022, and $321.5 million in 2022. Adjusted net earnings (loss)(1): $25.8 million or $0.14 per share in Q4 2022, and $10.1 million or $0.05 per share in 2022. Net earnings in Q4 2022 were driven by higher production.

(1) These financial measures or ratios are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Certain additional disclosures for non-IFRS financial measures and ratios have been incorporated by reference and additional detail can be found at the end of this press release and in the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' in Eldorado's December 31, 2022 MD&A.

2023 Outlook

As previously announced in the news release titled, "Eldorado Provides 2023 Production and Cost Guidance and Outlines Five-Year Growth Profile; Achieving Approximately 700k oz Gold Production in 2027", in 2023 we expect: Consolidated gold production of 475,000 to 515,000 ounces. Average Cash operating costs of $760 to $860 per ounce sold. Average AISC of $1,190 to $1,290 per ounce sold.



"In 2022, Eldorado continued to execute on our multi-year strategy in Greece," said George Burns, Eldorado's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Late in the year, we were pleased to announce the €680 million project financing facility for Skouries, and conditional Board approval for the full re-start of construction at Skouries. With financing in place, we look forward to delivering this project on time and on budget and unlocking exceptional value for all our stakeholders."

"Operationally, following a challenging start to the year due to severe weather impacts and COVID, our sites worked diligently to catch up and ultimately improved quarter over quarter. Across our four operating mines, we produced almost 454,000 ounces of gold, slightly below the low end of our guidance range, with fourth quarter production increasing more than 35% over the first quarter. From a cost perspective, global macroeconomic influences impacted costs and supply chains industry wide. Coupled with lower-than-expected production, our cost per ounce finished the year outside of our revised guidance range. We are working diligently to find ways to mitigate these macro factors in our business planning," added Burns.

"As we look forward to 2023, and beyond, we are excited to deliver on our growth portfolio with production increasing year after year, and reaching 700,000 gold ounces by 2027, as announced earlier today in the 2023 guidance and five-year outlook news release. Our focus remains on execution at Skouries, an asset that will be transformational to our production footprint, and we look forward to updating our stakeholders on our progress throughout the construction period. At Olympias, transformation initiatives in 2023 will continue, with a focus on bulk emulsion, ventilation, and people and equipment efficiencies. Additionally, we look forward to fully optimizing the agglomeration circuit at Kisladag with the installation of the agglomeration drum, and we expect to realize benefits of increased recovery rates from this world-class asset. Lastly, our global exploration and technical teams are focused on resource expansion and conversion, and adding to mine-life across the portfolio, in particular at Efemcukuru and Lamaque," added Burns.

"In light of the devastating earthquakes that took place in Turkiye and Syria at the beginning of February and earlier this week, I, on behalf of the global Eldorado team, would like to extend our condolences to those impacted by the disaster. Working with our colleagues in Turkiye, we will continue to provide additional aid and assistance to support relief efforts as needed in the coming days, weeks and months ahead. We will continue to assess the situation and our first priority, as always, is to ensure the continuing safety and well-being of our team members. I would like to thank our entire Turkish team for responding so quickly and compassionately to this tragedy. Their efforts have been an inspiration to us all," concluded George Burns.

Year in Review: Positioned to Excel

Skouries Project Proceeding: In December 2022, Eldorado announced a €680 million project financing facility, (the "Term Facility") and conditional Board approval which is expected to enable the restart of construction. Construction and commissioning is expected to take approximately three-years, with first production in 2025. Skouries is expected to produce, on average, 140,000 ounces of gold and 67 million pounds of copper annually over its initial 20-year mine life. Drawdown on the Term Facility is subject to customary closing conditions. We expect such conditions to be satisfied and the initial drawdown is projected to occur in the first quarter of 2023.

New Lamaque Technical Study: In February 2022, a new technical study was published for Lamaque, showcasing the significant upside potential from the Lower Triangle zones and Ormaque deposit.

Inaugural Climate Change and Green House Gas ("GHG") emissions report: In February 2022, Eldorado published its first Climate Change and GHG emissions report, setting a target to mitigate 65,000 tonnes of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030.

Retained Exposure to Tocantinzinho: In July 2022, Eldorado completed the acquisition of 32.5 million common shares of G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN"), continuing our interest in the gold project, located in Brazil. Currently, Eldorado owns approximately 18% of the outstanding shares of GMIN.

Planned Divestment of Certej: In October 2022, Eldorado entered into an agreement to sell the Certej project, a non-core gold asset located in Romania, which is congruent with the strategy of focusing on its core assets in the portfolio.

2022 Global Exploration Program: Approximately 20% increase in spending over 2021, focused on brownfields opportunities at Lamaque and Efemcukuru, as well as greenfields growth in Eastern Canada and Turkiye.

Notable awards and recognitions across the business: Recognized as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada by Corporate Knights, which acknowledges Canadian companies that are committed to bettering society and the planet. The Best 50 represents a rising standard for corporate sustainability leadership in the country. At Eldorado Gold Quebec, three supervisors received the OHS 2022 Recognition Trophy from the Quebec Mining Association. This award recognizes achievements in maintaining safe workplaces for periods ranging from 50,000 to 150,000 hours for the year 2021. In Greece, the team received Gold in the Hellenic Responsible Business Awards, the most prestigious contest for acknowledging Greek businesses' work on sustainable and social development, supported by the Ministries of Development & Investments and Environment & Energy and the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises. In Turkiye, the team at Efemcukuru won the Best Team Competence award in the Mine Rescue Competition organized by the Turkish Miners Association. The annual competition aims to create awareness regarding the importance of health and safety while contributing to the development of the occupational safety culture in the industry. Joe Dick, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, received the William L. Saunders Gold Medal Award from the Society for Mining, Metallurgy, & Exploration. The award recognizes Joe's significant achievements throughout 35 years in mining, including his contributions to promoting safe, productive mining operations and mentoring the industry's future leaders. Jennifer Prospero, Senior Director, Sustainability, was recognized as one of the '100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining' by Women In Mining UK. This global publication celebrates the "above & beyond" contributions of women to the mining industry and identifies role models to inspire future generations of women to consider mining as a career choice.





Consolidated Financial and Operational Highlights

Summarized Annual Financial Results

2022 2021 2020 Revenue $872.0 $940.9 $1,026.7 Gold produced (oz) 453,916 475,850 528,874 Gold sold (oz) 452,953 472,307 526,406 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) (2) $1,787 $1,781 $1,783 Production costs 459.6 449.7 445.2 Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (2,3) 788 626 560 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (2,3) 878 715 649 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (2,3) 1,276 1,068 921 Net (loss) earnings for the period (1,4) (353.8 ) (136.0 ) 124.8 Net (loss) earnings per share - basic ($/share) (1,4) (1.93 ) (0.75 ) 0.73 Net (loss) earnings per share - diluted ($/share) (1,4) (1.93 ) (0.75 ) 0.71 Net (loss) earnings for the period continuing operations (1,4,6) (49.2 ) 20.9 131.1 Net (loss) earnings per share continuing operations - basic ($/share) (1,4,6) (0.27 ) 0.12 0.77 Net (loss) earnings per share continuing operations - diluted ($/share) (1,4,6) (0.27 ) 0.11 0.75 Adjusted net earnings continuing operations (1,2,4,6) 10.1 129.5 194.3 Adjusted net earnings per share continuing operations - basic ($/share) (1,2,4,6) 0.05 0.72 1.14 Net cash generated from operating activities (5,6) 211.2 366.7 471.8 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital (2,5,6) 239.5 376.5 438.5 Free cash flow (2,5,6) (104.5 ) 63.3 268.7 Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits 314.7 481.3 511.0 Total assets 4,457.9 4,930.7 4,930.5 Debt 494.4 489.8 434.5





(1) Attributable to shareholders of the Company. (2) These financial measures or ratios are non-IFRS financial measures or ratios. See the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS financial measures or ratios. (3) Revenues from silver, lead and zinc sales are off-set against cash operating costs. (4) 2020 amounts have been recast to correct an immaterial error related to an understatement of the net book value of certain of our property, plant and equipment as a result of errors in the amounts recorded for depreciation. (5) 2020 amounts have been restated for a voluntary change in accounting policy to classify cash paid for interest on the statement of cash flows as a financing, rather than an operating activity. (6) Amounts presented for 2022 and 2021 are from continuing operations only and exclude the Romania and Brazil Segments. See Note 6 of our Consolidated Financial Statements.

Summarized Quarterly Financial Results

2022 Continuing Operations(1) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2022 Revenue $194.7 $213.4 $217.7 $246.2 $872.0 Gold produced (oz) 93,209 113,462 118,792 128,453 453,916 Gold sold (oz) 94,472 107,631 118,388 132,462 452,953 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) (2,3) $1,889 $1,849 $1,688 $1,754 $1,787 Production costs 104.6 109.3 123.5 122.2 459.6 Cash operating cost ($/oz sold) (2,3) 835 788 803 741 788 Total cash cost ($/oz sold) (2,3) 941 879 892 818 878 All-in sustaining cost ($/oz sold) (2,3) 1,346 1,270 1,259 1,246 1,276 Net (loss) earnings (4,5,7) (39.7 ) (22.9 ) (28.4 ) 41.9 (49.2 ) Net (loss) earnings per share - basic ($/share) (4,5,7) (0.22 ) (0.12 ) (0.15 ) 0.23 (0.27 ) Adjusted net (loss) earnings (2,4,5,7) (19.3 ) 13.6 (10.0 ) 25.8 10.1 Adjusted net (loss) earnings per share ($/share) (2,4,5,7) (0.11 ) 0.07 (0.05 ) 0.14 0.05 Cash flow from operating activities 35.3 27.0 52.7 96.2 211.2 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital (2) 49.4 49.2 55.8 85.2 239.5 Free cash flow (2) (26.8 ) (62.7 ) (25.7 ) 10.7 (104.5 ) Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits 434.7 370.0 306.4 314.7 314.7 2021 Continuing Operations(1) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2021 Revenue $224.6 $233.2 $238.4 $244.6 $940.9 Gold produced (oz) 111,742 116,067 125,459 122,582 475,850 Gold sold (oz) 113,594 114,140 125,189 119,384 472,307 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) (2,3) $1,732 $1,840 $1,772 $1,780 $1,781 Production costs 108.6 112.8 110.2 118.2 449.7 Cash operating cost ($/oz sold) (2,3) 641 645 646 571 626 Total cash cost ($/oz sold) (2,3) 687 746 743 681 715 All-in sustaining cost ($/oz sold) (2,3) 986 1,073 1,133 1,076 1,068 Net earnings (loss) (4,5) 19.7 29.6 11.0 (39.4 ) 20.9 Net earnings (loss) per share - basic ($/share) (4,5) 0.11 0.16 0.06 (0.22 ) 0.12 Adjusted net earnings (2,4,5) 30.6 27.6 42.4 28.8 129.5 Adjusted net earnings per share ($/share) (2,4,5) 0.18 0.15 0.23 0.16 0.72 Cash flow from operating activities (6) 99.6 49.4 105.2 112.5 366.7 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital (2,6) 82.4 76.9 99.7 117.5 376.5 Free cash flow (2,6) 33.9 (23.4 ) 29.8 23.0 63.3 Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits 533.8 410.7 439.3 481.3 481.3





(1) Amounts presented for 2022 and 2021 are from continuing operations only and exclude the Romania and Brazil Segments. See Note 6 of our Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) These financial measures or ratios are non-IFRS financial measures or ratios. See the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS financial measures or ratios. (3) By-product revenues are off-set against cash operating costs. (4) Attributable to shareholders of the Company. (5) Q1 2021 amounts have been recast to correct an immaterial error related to an understatement of the net book value of certain of our property, plant and equipment as a result of errors in the amounts recorded for depreciation. (6) Q1-Q2 2021 amounts have been restated for a voluntary change in accounting policy to classify cash paid for interest on the statement of cash flows as a financing, rather than an operating activity. (7) Q1-Q3 2022 amounts have been adjusted to record additional depreciation expense upon review of the estimated remaining useful life of the existing heap leach pad and adsorption-desorption and recovery ("ADR") plant at Kisladag (Q1 2022: $1.0 million, Q2 2022: $3.2 million, Q3 2022: $5.1 million, YTD 2022: $9.2 million).

Gold sales in 2022 totalled 452,953 ounces, a decrease of 4% from 472,307 ounces in 2021. The lower sales volume in 2022 compared with the prior year primarily reflected a decrease of 41,649 ounces sold at Kisladag due to the reduction of tonnes placed on the heap leach pad in the first half of 2022 compared to 2021. There was also a decrease of 3,974 ounces sold at Efemcukuru due largely to lower average gold grade, an increase of 22,016 ounces sold at Lamaque due to increased tonnes mined and processed, and an increase of 4,253 ounces sold at Olympias due to higher average gold grade. Gold sales were 132,462 ounces in Q4 2022, an increase of 11% from 119,384 ounces in Q4 2021, primarily due to increased production at Kisladag in the quarter.

The average realized gold price was $1,787 per ounce sold in 2022, a slight increase from $1,781 per ounce sold in 2021. The average gold price increased during the first quarter of 2022, declined during Q2 and Q3, then strengthened again in Q4 2022. The average realized gold price was $1,754 in Q4 2022 ($1,780 in Q4 2021).

Total revenue was $872.0 million in 2022, a decrease of 7% from total revenue of $940.9 million in 2021. The decrease was due primarily to lower sales volumes, partially offset by the higher average realized gold price. Total revenue was $246.2 million in Q4 2022, an increase of 1% from total revenue of $244.6 million in Q4 2021. The modest increase was due largely to higher sales volumes, partly offset by lower average realized gold prices.

Production costs of $459.6 million in 2022 increased from $449.7 million in 2021 and production costs of $122.2 million in Q4 2022 increased slightly from $118.2 million in Q4 2021. Increases in both periods were primarily due to substantial price increases for certain commodities and consumables as a result of supply concerns caused by financial and trade sanctions against Russia, and ongoing supply chain challenges due to the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19"). Cost increases primarily impacted electricity at operations in Greece and Turkiye, and fuel and reagents at Kisladag.

Production costs include royalty expense which decreased to $40.6 million in 2022 from $42.0 million in 2021. primarily reflecting lower sales volumes in 2022. Additionally, royalty expense in 2021 benefited from a $4.5 million reversal of expense following an amendment of retroactive gold royalty rates in Turkiye. In Turkiye, royalties are paid on revenue less certain costs associated with ore haulage, mineral processing and related depreciation and are calculated on the basis of a sliding scale according to the average London Metal Exchange gold price during the calendar year. In Greece, royalties are paid on revenue and calculated on a sliding scale tied to international gold and base metal prices and the EUR:USD exchange rate. Royalty expense decreased to $10.2 million in Q4 2022 from $13.1 million in Q4 2021 as a result of lower average metal prices, and the closure of the Stratoni mine at the end of 2021.

Cash operating costs in 2022 averaged $788 per ounce sold an increase from $626 per ounce sold in 2021. In Q4 2022, cash operating costs averaged $741 per ounce sold, an increase from $571 per ounce sold in Q4 2021. The increase in 2022 was primarily due to lower production and increases in both periods were primarily due to price increases for certain commodities and consumables.

AISC per ounce sold increased to $1,276 in 2022 from $1,068 in 2021, and to $1,246 in Q4 2022 from $1,076 in Q4 2021. Increases in both periods primarily reflect the increase in cash operating costs per ounce sold and higher sustaining capital expenditures.

We reported net loss attributable to shareholders from continuing operations of $49.2 million ($0.27 loss per share) in 2022, compared to net earnings of $20.9 million ($0.12 per share) in 2021 and net earnings of $41.9 million ($0.23 per share) in Q4 2022, compared to net loss of $39.4 million ($0.22 loss per share) in Q4 2021. The net loss in 2022 was primarily due to lower production and sales volumes, and higher operating costs, depreciation, mine standby costs and non-cash asset write-downs. Net earnings in Q4 2022 reflected higher sales volumes and an income tax recovery, compared to a significant income tax expense in Q4 2021.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations were $10.1 million ($0.05 per share) in 2022, compared to $129.5 million ($0.72 per share) in 2021. Adjusted net earnings in 2022 removes a $35.9 million loss on foreign exchange due to translation of deferred tax balances, $20.0 million write-downs of assets, $4.4 million loss on the non-cash revaluation of the derivative related to redemption options in our debt and a $1.0 million deferred tax recovery relating to the impact of tax rate changes in Turkiye. Adjusted net earnings were $25.8 million ($0.14 per share) in Q4 2022 and removes an $18.3 million gain on foreign exchange due to translation of deferred tax balances, a $5.2 million of write-down of assets and a $3.0 million gain on the non-cash revaluation of the derivative related to redemption options in our debt.

Lower sales volumes in 2022, combined with a lower gold price, resulted in EBITDA of $289.1 million, including $87.5 million in Q4 2022. Adjusted EBITDA of $321.5 million in 2022 and $97.1 million in Q4 2022 exclude, among other things, asset write-downs related to Kisladag and the closure of Stratoni.

Operations Update and Outlook

Gold Operations

3 months ended December 31, 12 months ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2023 Outlook Total Ounces produced 128,453 122,582 453,916 475,850 475,000 - 515,000 Ounces sold 132,462 119,384 452,953 472,307 N/A Production costs $122.2 $118.2 $459.6 $449.7 N/A Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (1) $741 $571 $788 $626 $760 - 860 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1) $1,246 $1,076 $1,276 $1,068 $1,190 - 1,290 Sustaining capital expenditures (1) $36.9 $33.8 $126.5 $113.1 $114 - 139 Kisladag Ounces produced 40,307 33,136 135,801 174,365 160,000 - 170,000 Ounces sold 39,833 33,269 134,213 175,862 N/A Production costs $32.2 $28.8 $120.1 $122.6 N/A Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (1) $709 $737 $773 $583 $750 - 850 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1) $884 $977 $1,000 $797 N/A Sustaining capital expenditures (1) $3.0 $4.0 $14.7 $18.6 $14 - 19 Lamaque Ounces produced 51,349 51,354 174,097 153,201 170,000 - 180,000 Ounces sold 51,244 50,257 173,409 151,393 N/A Production costs $29.2 $26.7 $116.7 $99.0 N/A Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (1) $541 $482 $642 $616 $670 - 770 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1) $925 $815 $1,036 $1,017 N/A Sustaining capital expenditures (1) $18.1 $13.4 $62.8 $47.3 $60 - 70 Efemcukuru Ounces produced 21,362 22,631 87,685 92,707 80,000 - 90,000 Ounces sold 21,486 21,797 88,784 92,758 N/A Production costs $17.9 $18.1 $73.1 $67.2 N/A Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (1) $738 $606 $701 $551 $790 - 890 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1) $1,138 $1,104 $1,091 $901 N/A Sustaining capital expenditures (1) $5.3 $6.4 $18.8 $18.0 $10 - 15 Olympias Ounces produced 15,435 15,461 56,333 55,577 60,000 - 75,000 Ounces sold 19,899 14,061 56,547 52,294 N/A Production costs $42.9 $28.1 $149.5 $113.4 N/A Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (1) $1,325 $441 $1,409 $930 $980 - 1,080 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (1) $1,998 $1,467 $2,155 $1,715 N/A Sustaining capital expenditures (1) $10.5 $10.1 $30.3 $29.1 $30 - 35





(1) These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided in the MD&A accompanying Eldorado's financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Kisladag

Kisladag produced 135,801 ounces of gold in 2022, a 22% decrease from 174,365 ounces in 2021. Gold production of 40,307 ounces in the quarter increased 22% from 33,136 ounces in Q4 2021 and benefited from increased tonnes placed on the heap leach pad in Q3 2022, following reduced productivity in early 2022 as a result of snowfall, prolonged freezing temperatures, impacts from the startup of belt agglomeration and COVID-19 absenteeism. Gold production during 2022 decreased 22% from 2021 due to debottlenecking of the belt agglomeration circuit, reducing stacking capacity. In Q4 2022, eight larger, higher-capacity conveyors were installed, which has improved material handling capacity and belt agglomeration. The high-pressure grinding roll circuit ("HPGR") is performing to plan with recovery rates as expected. Average grade declined slightly in 2022 to 0.74 grams per tonne, as compared to an average grade of 0.75 grams per tonne in 2021.

Cash operating costs per ounce sold increased to $773 in 2022 from $583 in 2021 primarily due to lower production during the year. In the quarter, higher production resulted in a decrease in cash operating costs per ounce sold to $709 from $737 in Q4 2021. Production costs in 2022 were negatively impacted by price increases in labour, reagents, electricity, and fuel, some of which were partly offset by the weakening of the Turkish Lira. AISC per ounce sold increased to $1,000 in 2022 from $797 in 2021 primarily due to higher cash operating costs per ounce sold, partly offset by lower sustaining capital expenditure. In the quarter, AISC per ounce sold decreased to $884 from $977 in Q4 2021 primarily due to higher production combined with slightly lower sustaining capital expenditure.

Sustaining capital expenditure of $14.7 million in 2022, including $3.0 million in Q4 2022, primarily related to equipment rebuilds, and processing and infrastructure improvements. Growth capital expenditures of $82.5 million in 2022, including $21.2 million in Q4 2022, primarily included waste stripping to support the mine life extension, construction of the first phase of the North heap leach pad and stacking and agglomeration enhancements.

Lamaque

Lamaque produced 174,097 ounces of gold in 2022, a 14% increase from 153,201 ounces in 2021 and a result of an 11% increase in throughput in the year despite challenges with COVID-19 related absenteeism in mid-2022. Gold production of 51,349 ounces in the quarter was comparable to 51,354 ounces in Q4 2021 and reflected strong throughput, which offset planned lower grade. Average grade of 7.41 grams per tonne in the quarter resulted from mining higher-grade stopes as compared to previous quarters in 2022. Average grade of 6.65 grams per tonne in 2022 slightly exceeded 6.54 grams per tonne in 2021.

Cash operating costs per ounce sold increased to $642 in 2022 from $616 in 2021 and to $541 in Q4 2022 from $482 in Q4 2021 primarily due to cost increases in labour and consumables, which were partly offset by higher production, and cost savings from a weaker Canadian dollar. In 2022, ore began to be transported from the Triangle underground mine to the Sigma mill using the underground decline, avoiding public roads. The significantly shorter hauling distance and reduced rehandling resulted in cost savings of approximately $4 per tonne transported. AISC per ounce sold increased to $1,036 in 2022 from $1,017 in 2021 and to $925 in Q4 2022 from $815 in Q4 2021 with increases in both periods reflecting higher cash operating costs per ounce sold and higher sustaining capital expenditure.

Sustaining capital expenditures of $62.8 million in 2022, including $18.1 million in Q4 2022, primarily related to underground development and expansion of the tailings management facility. Growth capital expenditure totalled $6.0 million in 2022, including $1.8 million in Q4 2022, and is primarily related to construction of underground infrastructure.

Efemcukuru

Efemcukuru produced 87,685 payable ounces of gold in 2022, a 5% decrease from 92,707 payable ounces in 2021. Gold production of 21,362 payable ounces in the quarter was 6% lower than 22,631 payable ounces in Q4 2021. Decreases in both periods reflect planned lower average grade, partly offset by higher throughput.

Cost increases combined with lower average grade resulted in an increase in cash operating costs per ounce sold to $701 in 2022, from $551 in 2021 and to $738 in Q4 2022 from $606 in Q4 2021. AISC per ounce sold increased to $1,091 in 2022 from $901 in 2021 and to $1,138 in Q4 2022 from $1,104 in Q4 2021, primarily reflecting higher cash operating costs per ounce sold.

Sustaining capital expenditure of $18.8 million in 2022, including $5.3 million in Q4 2022, related primarily to underground development and equipment rebuilds. Growth capital expenditure included resource conversion drilling at Kokarpinar and Bati.

Olympias

Olympias produced 56,333 ounces of gold in 2022, a 1% increase from 55,577 ounces in 2021 and reflecting higher average gold grade in the year. Throughput in 2022 was 2% lower than in 2021 as a result of lower mining rates, combined with the negative impacts of weather-related power outages and COVID-19 related absenteeism in early 2022. We continue to implement operating initiatives designed to improve productivity.

Gold production of 15,435 ounces in Q4 2022 decreased slightly from 15,461 in Q4 2021 as a result of 11% higher throughput in the quarter, offsetting lower average gold grade. Lead and silver production increased slightly in the quarter compared to Q4 2021, primarily reflecting higher throughput, and zinc production decreased slightly in the quarter, primarily reflecting lower average grade and recovery rate compared to Q4 2021.

Cash operating costs per ounce sold increased to $1,409 in 2022 from $930 in 2021, primarily as a result of cost inflation and increased shipments to China which incurred the 13% VAT import charge, which is included in cash operating costs. Cash operating costs per ounce sold increased to $1,325 in Q4 2022 from $441 in Q4 2021 primarily due to the timing of silver and base metal sales, which reduce cash operating costs as by-product credits. Cash operating costs per ounce sold in Q4 2021 benefited from bulk shipments of zinc, combined with higher base metal prices. AISC per ounce sold increased to $2,155 in 2022 from $1,715 in 2021 and to $1,998 in Q4 2022 from $1,467 in Q4 2021 primarily due to the increase in cash operating costs per ounce sold.

Sustaining capital expenditure increased slightly to $30.3 million in 2022 from $29.1 million in 2021 and to $10.5 million in Q4 2022 from $10.1 million in Q4 2021. Spending in both periods primarily included underground development, tailings facility construction and underground infrastructure improvements. Growth capital expenditure in 2022 and 2021 primarily related to underground development.

For further information on the Company's operating results for the year-end and fourth quarter of 2022, please see the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios

Certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are included in this press release, including cash operating costs and cash operating costs per ounce sold, total cash costs and total cash costs per ounce sold, all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") and AISC per ounce sold, sustaining and growth capital, average realized gold price per ounce sold, adjusted net earnings/(loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted net earnings/(loss) per share attributable to shareholders, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), free cash flow, working capital and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital.

Please see the December 31, 2022 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS and other financial measures and ratios. The Company believes that these measures and ratios, in addition to conventional measures and ratios prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), provide investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or ratios of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these and other financial measures and ratios have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' in the December 31, 2022 MD&A available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website under the 'Investors' section.

Reconciliation of Production Costs to Cash Operating Costs and Cash Operating Costs per ounce sold:

Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 2020 Production costs (1) $122.2 $118.2 $459.6 $449.7 $445.2 Stratoni production costs (2) - (16.5 ) (0.1 ) (47.6 ) (51.6 ) Production costs - excluding Stratoni 122.2 101.7 459.4 402.2 393.6 By-product credits (3) (17.0 ) (20.5 ) (77.3 ) (64.7 ) (52.2 ) Royalty expense and selling costs (4) (7.0 ) (13.1 ) (25.1 ) (42.0 ) (46.7 ) Cash operating costs $98.2 $68.2 $357.0 $295.5 $294.7 Gold ounces sold 132,462 119,384 452,953 472,307 526,406 Cash operating cost per ounce sold $741 $571 $788 $626 $560





(1) Includes inventory write-downs. (2) Base metals production, presented for 2021. Operations at Stratoni were suspended at the end of 2021. (3) Revenue from silver, lead and zinc sales. (4) Included in production costs.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022:



Direct mining costs By-product credits Refining and selling costs Inventory change (1) Cash operating costs Gold oz sold Cash operating cost/oz sold Kisladag $32.3 ($0.7 ) $0.2 ($3.6 ) $28.2 39,833 $709 Lamaque 26.3 (0.4 ) 0.1 1.7 27.7 51,244 541 Efemcukuru 13.5 (1.0 ) 3.5 (0.2 ) 15.9 21,486 738 Olympias 29.1 (15.0 ) 8.1 4.2 26.4 19,899 1,325 Total consolidated $101.1 ($17.0 ) $12.0 $2.1 $98.2 132,462 $741





(1) Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when inventory is produced and when it is sold.

For the year ended December 31, 2022:

Direct mining costs By-product credits Refining and selling costs Inventory change (1) Cash operating costs Gold oz sold Cash operating cost/oz sold Kisladag $110.9 ($2.8 ) $1.1 ($5.5 ) $103.7 134,213 $773 Lamaque 109.9 (1.4 ) 0.3 2.6 111.3 173,409 642 Efemcukuru 52.1 (3.3 ) 13.1 0.3 62.2 88,784 701 Olympias 113.0 (69.9 ) 30.0 6.6 79.7 56,547 1,409 Total consolidated $385.8 ($77.3 ) $44.6 $4.0 $357.0 452,953 $788





(1) Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when inventory is produced and when it is sold.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021:

Direct mining costs By-product credits Refining and selling costs Inventory change (1) Cash operating costs Gold oz sold Cash operating cost/oz sold Kisladag $22.6 ($0.6 ) $0.1 $2.4 $24.5 33,269 $737 Lamaque 26.5 (0.5 ) 0.1 (1.9 ) 24.2 50,257 482 Efemcukuru 12.8 (1.0 ) 1.6 (0.1 ) 13.2 21,797 606 Olympias 24.9 (18.3 ) 3.8 (4.2 ) 6.2 14,061 441 Total consolidated $86.9 ($20.5 ) $5.5 ($3.8 ) $68.2 119,384 $571





(1) Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when inventory is produced and when it is sold.

For the year ended December 31, 2021:

Direct mining costs By-product credits Refining and selling costs Inventory change (1) Cash operating costs Gold oz sold Cash operating cost/oz sold Kisladag $97.6 ($3.1 ) $2.6 $5.4 $102.4 175,862 $583 Lamaque 97.2 (1.7 ) 0.2 (2.5 ) 93.3 151,393 616 Efemcukuru 49.2 (4.3 ) 5.9 0.3 51.1 92,758 551 Olympias 94.3 (55.7 ) 15.1 (5.1 ) 48.6 52,294 930 Total consolidated $338.3 ($64.7 ) $23.8 ($1.9 ) $295.5 472,307 $626





(1) Inventory change adjustments result from timing differences between when inventory is produced and when it is sold.

Reconciliation of Cash Operating Costs to Total Cash Costs and Total Cash Costs per ounce sold:

Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 2020 Cash operating costs $98.2 $68.2 $357.0 $295.5 $294.7 Royalty expense (1) 10.2 13.1 40.6 42.0 46.7 Total cash costs $108.4 $81.3 $397.6 $337.5 $341.4 Gold ounces sold 132,462 119,384 452,953 472,307 526,406 Total cash costs per ounce sold $818 $681 $878 $715 $649





(1) Included in production costs.

Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs per ounce sold:

Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 2020 Total cash costs $108.4 $81.3 $397.6 $337.5 $341.4 Corporate and allocated G&A 18.2 10.3 45.6 37.4 35.7 Exploration and evaluation costs (0.3 ) 2.9 1.1 12.3 8.3 Reclamation costs and amortization 1.8 0.2 7.1 4.4 7.0 Sustaining capital expenditure 36.9 33.8 126.5 113.1 92.4 AISC $165.0 $128.5 $577.9 $504.6 $484.8 Gold ounces sold 132,462 119,384 452,953 472,307 526,406 AISC per ounce sold $1,246 $1,076 $1,276 $1,068 $921

Reconciliations of adjustments within AISC to the most directly comparable IFRS measures are presented below.

Reconciliation of general and administrative expenses included in All-in Sustaining Costs:

Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 2020 General and administrative expenses

(from consolidated statement of operations) $13.9 $8.8 $37.0 $35.5 $28.5 Add: Share based payments expense 3.9 2.5 10.7 7.9 10.7 Employee benefit pension plan expense from corporate and operating gold mines 2.5 0.1 6.0 2.3 2.8 Less: General and administrative expenses related to non-gold mines and in-country offices (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.6 ) (0.5 ) (0.4 ) Depreciation in G&A (0.5 ) (0.2 ) (2.2 ) (1.0 ) (2.1 ) Business development (0.8 ) (0.4 ) (2.2 ) (4.6 ) (2.5 ) Development projects (0.7 ) (0.4 ) (3.4 ) (2.5 ) (1.4 ) Adjusted corporate general and administrative expenses $18.2 $10.3 $45.4 $37.3 $35.6 Regional general and administrative costs allocated to gold mines - - 0.2 0.1 0.1 Corporate and allocated general and administrative expenses per AISC $18.2 $10.3 $45.6 $37.4 $35.7

Reconciliation of exploration and evaluation costs included in All-in Sustaining Costs:

Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 2020 Exploration and evaluation expense (1)

(from consolidated statement of operations) $6.8 $1.0 $19.6 $14.8 $12.5 Add: Capitalized evaluation cost related to gold mines (0.3 ) 2.1 1.1 8.8 6.0 Less: Exploration and evaluation expenses related to non-gold mines and other sites (1) (6.8 ) (0.3 ) (19.6 ) (11.3 ) (10.1 ) Exploration costs per AISC ($0.3 ) $2.9 $1.1 $12.3 $8.4





(1) Amounts presented for 2022 and 2021 are from continuing operations only and exclude the Romania and Brazil Segments. See Note 6 of our Consolidated Financial Statements.

Reconciliation of reclamation costs and amortization included in All-in Sustaining Costs:

Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 2020 Asset retirement obligation accretion (1)

(from notes to the consolidated financial statements) $0.5 $0.3 $2.0 $1.4 $1.9 Add: Depreciation related to asset retirement obligation assets 1.4 (0.1 ) 5.4 3.2 5.6 Less: Asset retirement obligation accretion related to non-gold mines and other sites (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.3 ) (0.3 ) (0.5 ) Reclamation costs and amortization per AISC $1.8 $0.2 $7.1 $4.4 $7.0





(1) Amounts presented for 2022 and 2021 are from continuing operations only and exclude the Romania and Brazil Segments. See Note 6 of our Consolidated Financial Statements.

Sustaining and Growth Capital

Our reconciliation of growth capital and sustaining capital expenditure at operating gold mines to additions to property, plant and equipment, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, is presented below.

Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 2020 Additions to property, plant and equipment (1)

(from notes to the consolidated financial statements) $84.9 $80.1 $305.8 $292.8 $198.4 Growth and development project capital expenditure (2) (46.6 ) (40.0 ) (166.0 ) (156.7 ) (82.9 ) Capitalized exploration (0.4 ) (3.6 ) (11.3 ) (12.4 ) (7.4 ) Sustaining capital expenditure Stratoni (3) - (2.5 ) - (7.3 ) (7.5 ) Sustaining capital expenditure equipment leases (4) (0.9 ) (0.2 ) (2.0 ) (2.0 ) (2.0 ) Corporate leases - - (0.1 ) (1.3 ) (6.2 ) Sustaining capital expenditure at operating gold mines $36.9 $33.8 $126.5 $113.1 $92.4





(1) Amounts presented for 2022 and 2021 are from continuing operations only and exclude the Romania and Brazil Segments. See Note 6 of our Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) Includes growth capital expenditures and capital expenditures relating to Skouries, Stratoni and Other Projects, excluding non-cash sustaining lease additions. (3) Base metals production, presented for 2021. Operations at Stratoni were suspended at the end of 2021. Includes non-cash lease additions. (4) Non-cash sustaining lease additions, net of sustaining lease principal and interest payments.

Our reconciliation by asset of AISC and AISC per ounce sold to cash operating costs is presented below.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022:

Cash operating costs Royalties & production taxes Total cash costs Corporate & allocated G&A Exploration costs Reclamation costs and amortization Sustaining capex Total

AISC Gold oz sold Total

AISC/

oz sold Kisladag $28.2 $3.3 $31.5 $- $- $0.7 $3.0 $35.2 39,833 $884 Lamaque 27.7 1.1 28.9 - 0.4 0.1 18.1 47.4 51,244 925 Efemcukuru 15.9 2.7 18.5 - - 0.6 5.3 24.5 21,486 1,138 Olympias 26.4 3.1 29.5 - (0.7 ) 0.5 10.5 39.8 19,899 1,998 Corporate (1) - - - 18.1 - - - 18.1 - 137 Total consolidated $98.2 $10.2 $108.4 $18.2 ($0.3 ) $1.8 $36.9 $165.0 132,462 $1,246





(1) Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.

For the year ended December 31, 2022:

Cash operating costs Royalties & production taxes Total cash costs Corporate & allocated G&A Exploration costs Reclamation costs and amortization Sustaining capex Total

AISC Gold oz sold Total

AISC/

oz sold Kisladag $103.7 $13.6 $117.3 $- $- $2.3 $14.7 $134.3 134,213 $1,000 Lamaque 111.3 4.0 115.3 - 1.0 0.5 62.8 179.6 173,409 1,036 Efemcukuru 62.2 13.1 75.3 0.2 - 2.6 18.8 96.8 88,784 1,091 Olympias 79.7 10.0 89.7 - 0.1 1.8 30.3 121.9 56,547 2,155 Corporate (1) - - - 45.4 - - - 45.4 - 100 Total consolidated $357.0 $40.6 $397.6 $45.6 $1.1 $7.1 $126.5 $577.9 452,953 $1,276





(1) Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021:

Cash operating costs Royalties & production taxes Total cash costs Corporate & allocated G&A Exploration costs Reclamation costs and amortization Sustaining capex Total

AISC Gold oz sold Total

AISC/

oz sold Kisladag $24.5 $3.6 $28.2 $- $- $0.4 $4.0 $32.5 33,269 $977 Lamaque 24.2 1.9 26.1 - 2.3 (0.8 ) 13.4 41.0 50,257 815 Efemcukuru 13.2 3.9 17.2 - 0.3 0.2 6.4 24.1 21,797 1,104 Olympias 6.2 3.7 9.9 - 0.3 0.4 10.1 20.6 14,061 1,467 Corporate (1) - - - 10.3 - - - 10.3 - 86 Total consolidated $68.2 $13.1 $81.3 $10.3 $2.9 $0.2 $33.8 $128.5 119,384 $1,076





(1) Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.

For the year ended December 31, 2021:

Cash operating costs Royalties & production taxes Total cash costs Corporate & allocated G&A Exploration costs Reclamation costs and amortization Sustaining capex Total

AISC Gold oz sold Total

AISC/

oz sold Kisladag $102.4 $17.1 $119.5 $0.1 $- $1.9 $18.6 $140.2 175,862 $797 Lamaque 93.3 4.1 97.3 - 9.5 (0.3 ) 47.3 153.9 151,393 1,017 Efemcukuru 51.1 11.8 63.0 - 1.6 1.0 18.0 83.6 92,758 901 Olympias 48.6 9.1 57.7 - 1.1 1.8 29.1 89.7 52,294 1,715 Corporate (1) - - - 37.3 - - - 37.3 - 79 Total consolidated $295.5 $42.0 $337.5 $37.4 $12.3 $4.4 $113.1 $504.6 472,307 $1,068





(1) Excludes general and administrative expenses related to business development activities and projects. Includes share based payments expense and defined benefit pension plan expense. AISC per ounce sold has been calculated using total consolidated gold ounces sold.

Average realized gold price per ounce sold is reconciled for the periods presented as follows:



For the three months ended December 31, 2022:

Revenue Add concentrate deductions (1) Less non-gold revenue Gold revenue Gold oz sold Average realized gold price per ounce sold Kisladag $69.9 $- ($0.7 ) $69.2 39,833 $1,738 Lamaque 90.0 - (0.4 ) 89.6 51,244 1,748 Efemcukuru 38.4 1.6 (1.0 ) 39.0 21,486 1,815 Olympias 47.9 1.6 (15.0 ) 34.5 19,899 1,735 Stratoni - - - - N/A N/A Total consolidated $246.2 $3.2 ($17.0 ) $232.3 132,462 $1,754





(1) Treatment charges, refining charges, penalties and other costs deducted from proceeds from gold concentrate sales.

For the year ended December 31, 2022:

Revenue Add concentrate deductions (1) Less non-gold revenue Gold revenue Gold oz sold Average realized gold price per ounce sold Kisladag $243.3 $- ($2.8 ) $240.5 134,213 $1,792 Lamaque 313.0 - (1.4 ) 311.5 173,409 1,797 Efemcukuru 155.3 5.4 (3.3 ) 157.5 88,784 1,774 Olympias 159.9 10.1 (69.9 ) 100.1 56,547 1,771 Stratoni 0.5 - (0.5 ) - N/A N/A Total consolidated $872.0 $15.5 ($77.8 ) $809.6 452,953 $1,787





(1) Treatment charges, refining charges, penalties and other costs deducted from proceeds from gold concentrate sales.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021:

Revenue Add concentrate deductions (1) Less non-gold revenue Gold revenue Gold oz sold Average realized gold price per ounce sold Kisladag $60.4 $- ($0.6 ) $59.7 33,269 $1,796 Lamaque 91.1 - (0.5 ) 90.5 50,257 1,802 Efemcukuru 40.0 0.5 (1.0 ) 39.6 21,797 1,815 Olympias 40.9 - (18.3 ) 22.6 14,061 1,611 Stratoni 12.2 - (12.2 ) - N/A N/A Total consolidated $244.6 $0.5 ($32.7 ) $212.5 119,384 $1,780





(1) Treatment charges, refining charges, penalties and other costs deducted from proceeds from gold concentrate sales.

For the year ended December 31, 2021:



Revenue Add concentrate deductions (1) Less non-gold revenue Gold revenue Gold oz sold Average realized gold price per ounce sold Kisladag $319.3 $- ($3.1 ) $316.2 175,862 $1,798 Lamaque 273.4 - (1.7 ) 271.7 151,393 1,795 Efemcukuru 166.7 2.5 (4.3 ) 165.0 92,758 1,779 Olympias 143.9 - (55.7 ) 88.2 52,294 1,686 Stratoni 37.6 - (37.6 ) - N/A N/A Total consolidated $940.9 $2.5 ($102.3 ) $841.1 472,307 $1,781





(1) Treatment charges, refining charges, penalties and other costs deducted from proceeds from gold concentrate sales.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company to Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company:

Continuing Operations (1) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 2020 Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company (2) $41.9 ($39.4 ) ($49.2 ) $20.9 $131.1 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange translation of deferred tax balances (18.3 ) 41.4 35.9 54.6 10.6 Write-down of assets, net of tax (3) 5.2 - 20.0 - 43.4 (Gain) loss on redemption option derivative (3.0 ) (4.0 ) 4.4 2.7 (1.8 ) Gain on deferred tax due to changes in tax rates (4) - - (1.0 ) (5.3 ) - Closure of Stratoni, net of tax (5) - 30.8 - 30.8 - Finance costs relating to debt refinancing (6) - - - 31.1 - Gain on sale of mining licences, net of tax (7) - - - (5.3 ) - Finance costs relating to partial debt redemption - - - - 8.6 Lamaque standby costs, net of tax (8) - - - - 2.3 Total adjusted net earnings(1,2) $25.8 $28.8 $10.1 $129.5 $194.2 Weighted average shares outstanding (thousands) 183,840 182,496 183,446 180,297 171,047 Adjusted net earnings per share ($/share) (1) $0.14 $0.16 $0.05 $0.72 $1.14





(1) Amounts presented for 2022 and 2021 are from continuing operations only and exclude the Romania and Brazil Segments. See Note 6 of our Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) 2020 amounts have been recast to correct an immaterial error related to an understatement of the net book value of certain of our property, plant and equipment as a result of errors in the amounts recorded for depreciation. (3) Non-recurring write-downs in 2022 include a $5.2 million write-down, net of tax, related to the existing heap leach pad and ADR plant at Kisladag, a $16.0 million write-down, net of tax, related to decommissioned equipment at Kisladag as a result of installation and commissioning of the HPGR in Q1, and a partial reversal of equipment at Stratoni previously written down, net of tax. In 2020, this figure includes a $40.0 million write-down of capital works in progress and a $3.4 million VAT provision associated with the write-down. (4) Q1 2022 includes a deferred tax recovery relating to the adjustment of opening balances for a tax rate decrease in Turkiye, enacted in that quarter. Q2 2021 includes an $11.4 million deferred tax recovery relating to the adjustment of opening balances for a tax rate decrease in Greece net of a $6.1 million deferred tax expense relating to the adjustment of opening balances for a tax rate increase in Turkiye. Both tax rate changes were enacted in Q2 2021 and were retroactive to January 1, 2021. (5) Costs relating to the closure of Stratoni include $13.9 million impairment, $3.5 million equipment write-downs and $13.4 million deferred tax expense. (6) Finance costs relating to the debt refinancing in Q3 2021 include a $21.4 million redemption premium and $9.7 million of unamortized costs related to the debt redeemed that were expensed in full in the quarter. (7) Sale of mining licences in Turkiye in May 2021, net of tax. (8) Mine standby costs relating to the government-mandated temporary suspension of operations at Lamaque in 2020 to address the COVID-19 pandemic are presented net of tax and net of subsidies recorded in other income.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) before income tax to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

Continuing Operations (1) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 Earnings before income tax (1) $18.3 $54.5 $11.9 $157.5 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (1,2) 66.6 47.0 242.4 201.9 Interest income (4.0 ) (0.3 ) (6.8 ) (2.2 ) Finance costs (1) 6.6 4.9 41.6 71.8 EBITDA $87.5 $106.1 $289.1 $429.0 Other write-down of assets (3) 6.4 - 24.6 - Share-based payments 3.9 2.5 10.7 7.9 Loss on disposal of assets (1) (0.7 ) 0.8 (3.0 ) 0.8 Closure of Stratoni (4) - 17.4 - 17.4 Gain on sale of mining licences (5) - - - (7.0 ) Adjusted EBITDA $97.1 $126.9 $321.5 $448.1





(1) Amounts presented for 2022 and 2021 are from continuing operations only and exclude the Romania and Brazil Segments. See Note 6 of our Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) Includes depreciation within general and administrative expenses. (3) Non-recurring write-downs in 2022 include a $6.4 million write-down in Q4 2022 relating to the existing heap leach pad and ADR plant at Kisladag, a $19.8 million write-down in Q1 2022 related to decommissioned equipment at Kisladag as a result of installation and commissioning of the HPGR, and in Q2 2022 a partial reversal of Stratoni equipment previously written down. (4) Costs relating to the closure of Stratoni include $3.5 million write-down of equipment and $13.9 million impairment. (5) Sale of mining licences in Turkiye in May 2021.

Reconciliation of Cash Generated from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow:

Continuing Operations (1) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 2020 Cash generated from operating activities (1,2) $96.2 $112.5 $211.2 $366.7 $471.8 Less: Cash used in investing activities (1,2) (55.5 ) (66.2 ) (370.9 ) (263.0 ) (252.7 ) Add back: Increase (decrease) in term deposits (30.0 ) - 35.0 (59.0 ) 55.8 Add back: Purchase of marketable securities (3) - 1.0 20.2 28.1 - Add back: Proceeds from sale of marketable securities (3) - (2.4 ) - (2.4 ) (5.2 ) Add back: Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash received (4) - - - 19.3 - Add back: Proceeds from sale of Tocantinzinho, net of cash disposed (5) - (19.7 ) - (19.7 ) - Add back: Sale of mining licences (6) - (2.3 ) - (7.3 ) - Add back: Increase (decrease) in restricted cash - - - 0.6 (1.0 ) Free Cash Flow $10.7 $23.0 ($104.5 ) $63.3 $268.7





(1) Amounts presented for 2022 and 2021 are from continuing operations only and exclude the Romania and Brazil Segments. See Note 6 of our Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) 2020 amounts have been restated for a voluntary change in accounting policy to classify cash paid for interest on the statement of cash flows as a financing, rather than an operating activity. (3) Purchase of marketable securities includes $18.7 million cash paid on the acquisition of Probe Gold Inc. Free cash flow in 2020 has been adjusted to conform with 2021 presentation by including adjustments relating to proceeds from the sale of marketable securities (2020: $5.2 million). (4) Cash paid upon acquisition of QMX Gold Corporation in Q2 2021, net of $4.3 million cash acquired. (5) Cash proceeds received upon the sale of Tocantinzinho, net of $0.3 million cash disposed. (6) Cash consideration received on sale of mining licences.

Working capital for the periods highlighted is as follows:



As at December 31, 2022 As at December 31, 2021 Current assets, excluding assets held for sale $604.7 $728.2 Less: Current liabilities, excluding liabilities held for sale 200.5 206.7 Working capital $404.3 $521.6

Reconciliation of Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities to Cash Flow from Operating Activities before Changes in Working Capital:

Continuing Operations (1) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 2022 2021 2020 Net cash generated from operating activities (1,2) $96.2 $112.5 $211.2 $366.7 $471.8 Less: Changes in non-cash working capital (3) 11.1 (5.0 ) (28.3 ) (9.8 ) 33.4 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital $85.2 $117.5 $239.5 $376.5 $438.4

(1) Amounts presented for 2022 and 2021 are from continuing operations only and exclude the Romania and Brazil Segments. See Note 6 of our Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) 2020 amounts have been restated for a voluntary change in accounting policy to classify cash paid for interest on the statement of cash flows as a financing, rather than an operating activity. (3) 2020 amounts have been recast to correct an immaterial error related to an understatement of the net book value of certain of our property, plant and equipment as a result of errors in the amounts recorded for depreciation.

Eldorado Gold Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

Note December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 7 $279,735 $481,327 Term deposits 27 35,000 - Accounts receivable and other 8 91,113 68,745 Inventories 9 198,872 178,163 Assets held for sale 6 27,738 - 632,458 728,235 Restricted cash 2,033 2,674 Deferred tax assets 14,507 - Other assets 10 120,065 104,023 Property, plant and equipment 12 3,596,262 4,003,211 Goodwill 13 92,591 92,591 $4,457,916 $4,930,734 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 15 $191,705 $195,334 Current portion of lease liabilities 4,777 7,228 Current portion of asset retirement obligations 17 3,980 4,088 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 6 10,479 - 210,941 206,650 Debt 16 494,414 489,763 Lease liabilities 12,164 14,895 Employee benefit plan obligations 8,910 8,942 Asset retirement obligations 17 105,893 131,367 Deferred income tax liabilities 424,726 439,195 $1,257,048 $1,290,812 Equity Share capital 20 3,241,644 3,225,326 Treasury stock (20,454 ) (10,289 ) Contributed surplus 2,618,212 2,615,459 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (42,284 ) (20,905 ) Deficit (2,593,050 ) (2,239,226 ) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 3,204,068 3,570,365 Attributable to non-controlling interests (3,200 ) 69,557 3,200,868 3,639,922 $4,457,916 $4,930,734

Commitments and Contractual Obligations (Note 24)

Contingencies (Note 25)

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors

(signed) John Webster Director (signed) George Burns Director



Date of approval: February 23, 2023

Eldorado Gold Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(In thousands of U.S. dollars except share and per share amounts)

Note Year ended Year ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Revenue Metal sales 28 $871,984 $940,914 Cost of sales Production costs 29 459,586 449,748 Depreciation and amortization 240,185 200,958 699,771 650,706 Earnings from mine operations 172,213 290,208 Exploration and evaluation expenses 19,635 14,786 Mine standby costs 30 34,367 15,351 General and administrative expenses 37,015 35,517 Employee benefit plan expense 5,982 2,317 Share-based payments expense 21 10,744 7,945 Impairment of property, plant and equipment 12 - 13,926 Write-down of assets 32,499 9,106 Foreign exchange gain (9,708 ) (26,630 ) Earnings from operations 41,679 217,890 Other income 18 11,802 11,359 Finance costs 18 (41,625 ) (71,785 ) Earnings from continuing operations before income tax 11,856 157,464 Income tax expense 19 61,224 138,073 Net (loss) earnings from continuing operations (49,368 ) 19,391 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 6 (377,485 ) (155,097 ) Net loss for the year $(426,853 ) $(135,706 ) Net (loss) earnings attributable to: Shareholders of the Company (353,824 ) (136,020 ) Non-controlling interests (73,029 ) 314 Net loss for the year $(426,853 ) $(135,706 ) Net (loss) earnings attributable to Shareholders of the Company: (Loss) earnings from continuing operations (49,176 ) 20,890 Loss from discontinued operations (304,648 ) (156,910 ) $(353,824 ) $(136,020 ) Net (loss) earnings attributable to Non-Controlling Interest: Loss from continuing operations (192 ) (1,499 ) (Loss) earnings from discontinued operations (72,837 ) 1,813 $(73,029 ) $314 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (thousands): 31 Basic 183,446 180,297 Diluted 183,446 181,765 Net loss per share attributable to shareholders of the Company: Basic loss per share $(1.93 ) $(0.75 ) Diluted loss per share $(1.93 ) $(0.75 ) Net (loss) earnings per share attributable to shareholders of the Company - Continuing operations: Basic (loss) earnings per share $(0.27 ) $0.12 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $(0.27 ) $0.11

Eldorado Gold Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income

For the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

Note Year ended Year ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net loss for the year $(426,853 ) $(135,706 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income: Items that will not be reclassified to earnings or (loss): Change in fair value of investments in marketable securities, net of tax (19,753 ) 1,009 Actuarial losses on employee benefit plans, net of tax (2,163 ) (115 ) Income tax recovery on actuarial losses on employee benefit plans 537 23 Total other comprehensive (loss) income for the year (21,379 ) 917 Total comprehensive loss for the year $(448,232 ) $(134,789 ) Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company (375,203 ) (135,103 ) Non-controlling interests (73,029 ) 314 $(448,232 ) $(134,789 )

Eldorado Gold Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

Cash flows generated from (used in): Note Year ended Year ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Operating activities Net (loss) earnings for the year from continuing operations $(49,368 ) $19,391 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 242,393 201,942 Finance costs 41,625 71,785 Interest income (6,763 ) (2,231 ) Unrealized foreign exchange gain (2,413 ) (8,442 ) Income tax expense 61,224 138,073 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (2,959 ) 815 Gain on disposal of mining licenses - (7,296 ) Write-down of assets 32,499 9,106 Share-based payments expense 21 10,744 7,945 Employee benefit plan expense 5,982 2,317 Impairment of property, plant and equipment 12 - 13,926 332,964 447,331 Property reclamation payments (3,202 ) (2,313 ) Employee benefit plan (payments) receipt (6,180 ) 4,744 Income taxes paid (90,871 ) (75,472 ) Interest received 6,763 2,231 Changes in non-cash operating working capital 22 (28,314 ) (9,784 ) Net cash generated from operating activities of continuing operations 211,160 366,737 Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations (164 ) (4,367 ) Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (289,853 ) (282,088 ) Acquisition of subsidiary, net of $4,311 cash received - (19,336 ) Proceeds from sale of subsidiary, net of $340 cash disposed 6 - 19,660 Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 4,293 3,090 Value added taxes related to mineral property expenditures, net (30,134 ) (24,449 ) Proceeds from the sale of mining licenses - 7,296 Purchase of marketable securities and investment in debt securities (20,163 ) (28,050 ) Proceeds from the sale of investments in marketable and debt securities - 2,375 (Increase) decrease in term deposits (35,000 ) 59,034 Increase in restricted cash - (577 ) Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (370,857 ) (263,045 ) Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations (33 ) (2,833 ) Financing activities Issuance of common shares, net of issuance costs 14,101 14,552 Contributions from non-controlling interests 272 409 Proceeds from borrowings 16 - 500,000 Repayments of borrowings 16 - (517,286 ) Debt redemption premium paid 18 - (21,400 ) Loan financing costs - (9,140 ) Interest paid (34,862 ) (23,643 ) Principal portion of lease liabilities (6,884 ) (10,579 ) Purchase of treasury stock (13,969 ) - Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations (41,342 ) (67,087 ) Net cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations - (40 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (201,236 ) 29,365 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 481,327 451,962 Cash in disposal group held for sale (356 ) - Cash and cash equivalents - end of year $279,735 $481,327

Eldorado Gold Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)