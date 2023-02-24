Menü Artikel
Centamin PLC Announces Notice of Full Year 2022 Results

02:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

PERTH, February 24, 2023 - Centamin will announce its audited financial results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022 on Thursday, 16 March 2023.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast presentation on the same day, at 08.30 GMT, to discuss the results with investors and analysts, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.

Please find below the required participation details. A replay will be made available on the Company website.

WEBCAST PRESENTATION AND CONFERENCE CALL

To join the webcast: https://www.investis-live.com/centamin/63eb959d33aa1a120095c6ee/gqruu

Please allow a few minutes to register.

Dial-in telephone numbers:

United Kingdom +44 (0) 203 936 2999
United States +1 646 664 1960
South Africa +27 (0)87 550 8441
All other locations +44 (0) 203 936 2999

Participation access code: 640480

ABOUT CENTAMIN

Centamin is an established gold producer, with a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's flagship asset is the Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari"), Egypt's largest and first modern gold mine, as well as one of the world's largest producing mines. Since production began in 2009 Sukari has produced circa 5 million ounces of gold, and today has a projected mine life of 12 years.

Through its large portfolio of exploration assets in Egypt and West Africa, Centamin is advancing an active pipeline of future growth prospects, including the Doropo Project in Côte d'Ivoire, and approximately 3,000km2 of highly prospective exploration ground in Egypt's Nubian Shield.

Centamin practices responsible mining activities, recognising its responsibility to not only deliver operational and financial performance but to create lasting mutual benefit for all stakeholders through good corporate citizenship.

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin Plc
Alexandra Barter-Carse, Head of Corporate Communications
investor@centaminplc.com

Buchanan
Bobby Morse /Oonagh Reidy/ George Cleary
+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000
centamin@buchanan.uk.com

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
Company No: 109180

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin Plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740637/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-Full-Year-2022-Results


