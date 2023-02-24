VANCOUVER, Feb. 24, 2023 - Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR) (FWB:VR6) (OTCPink:VRCFF), a diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America, staked 953 hectares, more than doubling its Tahlo Lake Property in British Columbia. On November 15, 2022, the company staked the initial 735-hectare Tahlo Lake property in British Columbia's prolific Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District.



The new property covers highly anomalous gold in till samples to the north and south of the original property. The Tahlo Lake Property, now expanded to 1,688 hectares, lies 8 kilometres NW of American Eagle Gold's NAK Property and 16 kilometres NW of the Morrison Deposit, overlies a significant NNW trending magnetometer high within the Hazelton Group rocks and is adjacent to the same NNW trending fault as the Morrison deposit and the historic Bell and Granisle Mines.

Mark Ireton, President, stated: "Our Geology team has expanded and staked additional ground on our Tahlo Lake property, following more analysis on this area, including promising historical findings within the Babine copper-gold porphyry district. With this expanded ground, our team is working to develop an exploration plan to advance the Tahlo Lake property."

A regional geochemical survey silt sample in the center of the property returned over the 96th percentile for copper and over the 98th percentile for zinc. A regional till sample taken about half a kilometer east of the soil anomaly returned elevated copper and highly anomalous zinc, with a till sample about 2 km down ice from this site returning over the 95th percentile for gold. Another till sample on the newly staked property returned 49 ppb gold, which is over the 98th percentile for the region. Surrounding RGS samples form a cluster of elevated copper and zinc values.

Although Noranda reported a linear soil anomaly approximately 50 m x 500 m, trending NNW, with copper values ranging from 60 to 720 ppm copper to the southwest of the area drained by the highly anomalous silt sample site, they never followed up on the anomaly and no work has been reported since.

In Quebec, the recent acquisition of 280 new Stingray claims totalling 14,375 hectares was a significant addition to the original 67 claims, which totalled 3,417 hectares, giving the company a large ground position in an underexplored area within an emerging lithium district. The Stingray claim blocks range from adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' (TSXV:PMET) Corvette lithium property, to several kilometers away, spanning more than 65 km of east to west strike length.

The company is currently raising up to $2 million from a combination of regular and flow-through units. To date, the company has announced the closing of three traunches totalling $1.5 million.

The shares are trading at $0.075. For more information on the company and its other properties, please visit the company's website www.VictoryBatteryMetals.com, contact Mark Ireton, President and CEO, at 236-317-2822 or by email at info@VictoryBatteryMetals.com.

